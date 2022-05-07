7 Maggio 2022
di
Redazione
News
Condividi su:
7 Maggio 2022

“Tempo” è il nuovo singolo di Matteo Bocelli scelto per la campagna Europea della nuova Fiat 500

Il brano è l'ennesimo tassello del primo disco dell'artista in uscita nel 2023 per Capitol Records

News di Redazione
Matteo Bocelli Tempo
Condividi su:

Matteo Bocelli Tempo testo e audio del nuovo singolo fuori da venerdì 6 maggio per Capitol Records Italy.

Nuovo tassello inedito per il progetto discografico del figlio di Andrea Bocelli che vedrà la luce nel 2023. Come per gli altri inediti di Matteo, Solo, Close, Dimmi e Until she’s gone, quest’ultimo in duetto con Sebastián Yatra, anche in questo brano hanno collaborato con l’artista firme d’eccezione.

Matteo Bocelli Tempo

Tempo è stato prodotto da prodotto da Ido Zmishlany ( già a lavoro con Justin Bieber, Shawn Mendes e Imagine Dragons) ed è stato scritto da Matteo Bocelli con Zmishlany, Nolan Sipe e Max Wolfgang.

Questo brano è stato scelto dalla Fiat per la campagna europea della nuova FIAT 500 LA PRIMA BY BOCELLI. Proprio per questo dal 6 maggio Tempo è un brano già destinato a risuonare per tutta l’estate in tutta Europa. La canzone infatti è stata registrata in due versioni, inglese e spagnolo, entrambe con una parte di testo in italiano.

Tempo è un brano urban pop, in cui sono il ritmo e l’elettronica a caratterizzare il tappeto sonoro del brano. Un sound che trasmette subito quell’energia contagiosa necessaria nella stagione estiva e che può aspirare a diventare una perfetta colonna sonora delle vacanze.

Ed è proprio su questa immagine che si basa il videoclip della canzone diretto da William9. Partendo dal meraviglioso scenario del Teatro del Silenzio, il video ripercorre un viaggio spensierato e travolgente di Matteo ed i suoi amici che, in auto con il finestrino abbassato, attraversano le campagne Toscane.

Matteo Bocelli tempo testo

I wasn’t planning on being here
Don’t even know anybody to talk to
My friends are making friends
I need someone to come to my rescue
There you are
Across the room that’s full of empty conversation
Trying to read the situation

Something in the way you move it’s almost like the music follows you
Something in the way your body doesn’t need a beat to find the groove
So I’m asking you

Give me your tempo
Give me your tempo
You can set the pace tonight
Show me the rhythm that you like
If you wanna dance love
Or wanna crescendo
You can set the pace tonight
So put your hand in mine
Give me your tempo
Ooh ooh
Oh oh
Give me your tempo
Ooh ooh
Oh oh
Give me your…

Love is beautiful language
I wanna know what you’re sayin’
Lost in conversation even when the night ends
Resta ancora, non posso fare a meno del tuo sguardo
Something in the way you move
It’s almost like the music follows you
Something in the way your body doesn’t need a beat to find the groove
So I’m asking you

Give me your tempo
Give me your tempo
You can set the pace tonight
Show me the rhythm that you like
If you wanna dance love
Or wanna crescendo
You can set the pace tonight
So put your hand in mine
Give me your tempo
Ooh ooh
Oh oh
Give me your tempo
Ooh ooh
Oh oh
Give me your…

 

 

All Music Italia

Articoli più letti

The Band terza puntata 1

The Band nella terza puntata trionfano gli Isoladellerose. Tra i tutor i primi screzi...
Pagelle nuovi singoli 6 maggio 2022 2

Le Pagelle ai nuovi Singoli italiani in uscita Venerdi 6 Maggio: deludono Mengoni ed Elisa. Bene Nada, Giulia Penna e... Nessuno!
MAHMOOD e BLANCO Brividi video 3

Eurovision Song Contest 2022: come sono andate le prove di Mahmood (senza Blanco)
Willie Peyote Pornostalgia 4

Willie Peyote: guida alle canzoni del nuovo album, "Pornostalgia"
Taxi B Samba testo significato 5

Taxi B si tuffa in atmosfere sudamericane circondata da figure losche in "Samba" (TESTO e VIDEO)
Radio date 6 maggio 2022 6

Radio Date: tutti i nuovi singoli in uscita nella settimana del 6 maggio
Maneskin Supermodel 7

L'attesa è finita... i Måneskin svelano i dettagli sul nuovo singolo, "Supermodel". Partito il presave...
Ed Sheeran Ultimo 2step testo e traduzione 8

Ultimo annuncia a sorpresa la collaborazione con la superstar internazionale Ed Sheeran. Ecco cosa uscirà il 6 maggio...
sangiovanni Scossa testo 9

Sangiovanni: lancia "Scossa" e debutta come attore su Netflix in "Summertime"
Lulù Selassie 10

Lulù Selassie: i fan sognano il duetto con LDA, lei vuole il vincitore di Sanremo!

Cerca su A.M.I.

All Music Italia

In Copertina

Amici di Maria De Filippi

SPECIALE AMICI 21

Le puntate, i protagonisti, gli inediti
Album italiani 2022

ALBUM ITALIANI 2022

Articolo in continuo aggiornamento con le nuove uscite
Interviste

Interviste

Video intervista a Giulia Penna: "Lacrime dolci è una storia personale, non si tratta solo di una storia d'amore, c'è molto di più dietro"

La giovane cantante si racconta ai microfoni di All Music Italia e rivela com'è nata la canzone Lacrime dolci.
matteo romano foto sfondo rosso apatico

Video intervista a Matteo Romano: il cantautore spiega il significato di Apatico e ci parla del suo primo tour

All Music Italia intervista Matteo Romano in occasione dell'uscita del singolo Apatico: ecco tutto quello che ci ha raccontato.

Video intervista ad Emanuele Aloia: "Con Cartagine torno dopo un periodo difficile, ma non sto male!"

Il cantante torinese ritorna con una nuova canzone d'amore dopo un periodo complicato: ecco cosa ci ha raccontato.
Grazia di Michele

Videointervista a Grazia Di Michele: viaggio nella storia delle cantautrice da Gabriele Salvatores a Sanremo... e ora "Trialogo"

La cantautrice ha di recente pubblicato il disco con le amiche Rossana Casale e Mariella Nava.
Modà

INTERVISTA a KEKKO SILVESTRE: Esce Buona Fortuna Parte seconda "Le radio non ci passano? A noi basta riuscire a riempire le date del nostro Tour"

È uscita la seconda parte del nuovo progetto discografico della band che si prepara a tornare live dal mese di maggio.

L'editoriale
del direttore

di Massimiliano Longo

Sanremo 2023 Amadeus

Sanremo 2023 (e 2024): 8 consigli, non richiesti, ad Amadeus

Sanremo 2023 Amadeus presentatore e direttore artistico. Sanremo 2024 Amadeus presentatore e direttore artistico. Ebbene sì, come reso  noto dalla Rai Ama è stato confermato non solo per il prossimo Festival della canzone italiana, ma anche per l'edizione successiva, quella del 2024. Una cosa che non era mai successa negli oltre 70 anni di storia...

All Music Italia

Ultime News

News

Matteo Bocelli Tempo

"Tempo" è il nuovo singolo di Matteo Bocelli scelto per la campagna Europea della nuova Fiat 500

Il brano è l'ennesimo tassello del primo disco dell'artista in uscita nel 2023 per Capitol Records.
Eurovision 2022 canzoni

Eurovision 2022: guida, recensioni e i video delle 40 canzoni in gara. Parte quattro di quattro

In questo appuntamento trovate anche l'analisi dei brani di Mahmood con Blanco e Achille Lauro.
Massimo Ranieri

Paura per Massimo Ranieri costola rotta dopo una caduta dal palco

La caduta è avvenuta a inizio concerto la sera del 6 maggio.
The Band terza puntata

The Band nella terza puntata trionfano gli Isoladellerose. Tra i tutor i primi screzi...

I commenti straripanti di uno dei tutor hanno fatto perdere la pazienza ad un altro. Ma chi?.
coez live nei clubbini

Coez: dopo il tutto sold out della primavera, annunciato il nuovo tour estivo

Coez tour estivo. Con le 15 date primaverili già completamente sold out, Coez si prepara all'estate con nuovi appuntamenti live. L'Essere Liberi in Tour, prodotto e organizzato da.
Festival Gaber

Festival Gaber: la XVIII edizione è dedicata alla libertà di ridere

Il Festival, in programma dal 23 al 30 luglio 2022, si presenta con una nuova formula che mette al centro la comicità .
Ed Sheeran Ultimo 2step testo e traduzione

Ed Sheeran e Ultimo ospiti a Rtl raccontano come è nata la collaborazione su "2step"

La nuova versione del brano è disponibile su tutti gli store digitali dal 6 maggio.
Future Hits Live vota

Radio Zeta Future Hits Live 2022. nel cast uno dei quattro cantanti semifinalisti di Amici. A sceglierlo sarete voi!

I quattro brani degli artisti sono già entrati in rotazione su Radio Zeta.
Aka 7even Come la prima volta

Aka 7even diventa un motociclista solitario nel video di "Come la prima volta"

Il brano è il secondo inedito, dopo "Perfetta così", che farà parte del nuovo disco dell'artista.

Calibro 35: svelata la data di uscita di Scacco al Maestro Vol 1, dedicato a Ennio Morricone

Il 10 giugno uscirà il primo capitolo dell'omaggio dei Calibro 35 al Maestro Morricone: ecco i dettagli.
Fabri Fibra by Mattia Guolo

Fabri Fibra: nuove date per il tour "Caos Live, Festival 2022"

Fabri Fibra, nuove date per il Caos Live, Festival 2022. Fabri Fibra annuncia nuove date per il tour Caos Live, Festival 2022 che segue l'uscita dell'album.
Ivan Granatino Spagna Napoli Cuba

Ivan Granatino col brano “Napoli Cuba” porta Spagna nel mondo del reggaeton

L'artista urban lancia il duetto con Ivana Spagna, a pochi giorni dalla prima data del suo tour Ingranaggi 2.0.
Marina Rei un momento di felicità

Torna Marina Rei con un libro e un singolo con una collega... anzi, un'amica

Il primo libro della cantautrice è un romanzo ed è stato lanciato il 28 aprile.
MAHMOOD e BLANCO Brividi video

Eurovision Song Contest 2022: come sono andate le prove di Mahmood (senza Blanco)

L'artista italo-egiziano è salito sul palco di Eurovision Song Contest 2022 a Torino per la prima volta: ecco cos'ha combinato (senza Blanco).
Capo Plaza Nuovo album

Capo Plaza: in arrivo il nuovo singolo e, prima dell'estate, il disco. A luglio al via il tour!

Il rapper ha pubblicato il suo ultimo album, "Plaza", a gennaio del 2021.

Musica
leggerissima

Fedez Ambra MAce

Fedez sempre al top: dalla risposta di Ambra al suo Tweet (con Mace storto) al Met Gala 2022 per sfoggiare la sua migliore poker face
Lulù Selassie

Lulù Selassie: i fan sognano il duetto con LDA, lei vuole il vincitore di Sanremo!
Primo Maggio Roma 2022 Fedez

Fedez ironico sul Concerto del primo maggio... "Si saranno scordati il mio invito?", Ambra risponde dal palco con altrettanta ironia
Lulù Selassiè

Lulù Selassiè: album di debutto in arrivo per la Princess del GF Vip 6? Nel frattempo le fan chiedono un duetto con un artista di Amici, ecco quale!
Blanco tatuaggi

Un nuovo tatuaggio per Blanco a New York... ma a chi è dedicato?
Andrea Delogu Cristo di Rio

Andrea Delogu casca sull'annuncio di "Cristo di Rio", nuovo singolo di Max Gazzè e Carl Brave

Rubriche

Radio date

Radio Date

Radio Date: tutti i nuovi singoli in uscita nella settimana del 6 maggio
Pagelle nuovi singoli 6 maggio 2022

Pagelle Nuovi singoli

Le Pagelle ai nuovi Singoli italiani in uscita Venerdi 6 Maggio: deludono Mengoni ed Elisa. Bene Nada, Giulia Penna e... Nessuno!
Mahmood & Blanco Brividi testo

Testo&Contesto

Testo & ConTesto: Mahmood & Blanco Brividi, una canzone che usa moduli antichi per raccontare un amore nuovo

La mosca Tzè Tzè

Boomer chiama Gen Z: ma la trap è il rap con la T?
Fedez

W la Mamma

La malattia di Fedez: molti hanno manifestato l'affetto, di sicuro tutti il rispetto...
Radio date 7 gennaio 2022

radio date

Radio Date: tutti i nuovi singoli in uscita nella settimana del 7 gennaio
Eurovision Song Contest 2021

L'ANALISI

Eurovision Song Contest 2021: la guida e i video delle 39 canzoni in gara. Parte 4 di 4
Bando Scena Unita

SOS Musica Spettacolo

Bando Scena Unita per i lavoratori dello spettacolo. Al via le domande, ecco termini e scadenze
Emergenti

Emergenti

Matteo Paolillo - Icaro

Matteo Paolillo e la Suba Crew pubblicano il singolo "Hiroshima" e partono in tour!
Nessuno Balla per me

Nessuno dedica un brano agli amori che nasceranno nell'estate 2022, "Balla per me"
ORLVNDO

Orlvndo in "Oh Mama" è un amico su cui fare affidamento per una 17enne a cui la vita cambia radicalmente
oli? doremifa testo significato

Dopo aver sfiorato il palco di Sanremo oli? torna con "doremifa" brano manifesto generazionale del disagio attuale
effenberg - disgraziato di un domani

Effenberg, "Disgraziato di un Domani" fuori dal 29 Aprile.

Assurditè celebra il potere della parola nel singolo "1000 parole"
Santoianni Civico ventinove

"Civico Ventinove" è l'esperimento di Santoianni... un nuovo brano per ogni giorno di isolamento per via del Covid
Geremia America

Pop punk con un'impronta fortemente italiana per "America", nuovo singolo di Geremia
BigMama Poker testo Primo maggio

La rapper BigMama porta la sua energia e il Body positivity al Concertone con "Poker" (TESTO E AUDIO)
Recensioni

Recensioni

Simona Molinari Petali recensione
Blanco album Blu celeste
gIANMARIA Fallirò nuovo album
Alessandra Amoroso Tutto accade
Anna Tatangelo Anna zero recensione
Sangiovanni
All Music Italia TV

Video

Giulia Penna intervista Lacrime dolci

Matteo Romano Apatico intervista.. e poi il tour!

Emanuele Aloia intervista Cartagine, il nuovo singolo

Intervista ai Follya: gli ex Dear Jack tornano con Alessio Bernabei e lanciano Morto per te

Sonohra Intervista Liberi da sempre 3.0

Luchè racconta l'album Dove volano le aquile

Rea Intervista Respiro il nuovo singolo

Martina Beltrami intervista: la cantautrice presenta a Neno l'album, Cara me

Nicol Decimo senso intervista

Bresh intervista Oro blu, il nuovo album

Irama Sanremo 2022 intervista Ovunque sarai

Fabrizio Moro Sanremo 2022 intervista Sei tu