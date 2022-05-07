“Tempo” è il nuovo singolo di Matteo Bocelli scelto per la campagna Europea della nuova Fiat 500

Matteo Bocelli Tempo testo e audio del nuovo singolo fuori da venerdì 6 maggio per Capitol Records Italy.

Nuovo tassello inedito per il progetto discografico del figlio di Andrea Bocelli che vedrà la luce nel 2023. Come per gli altri inediti di Matteo, Solo, Close, Dimmi e Until she’s gone, quest’ultimo in duetto con Sebastián Yatra, anche in questo brano hanno collaborato con l’artista firme d’eccezione.

Tempo è stato prodotto da prodotto da Ido Zmishlany ( già a lavoro con Justin Bieber, Shawn Mendes e Imagine Dragons) ed è stato scritto da Matteo Bocelli con Zmishlany, Nolan Sipe e Max Wolfgang.

Questo brano è stato scelto dalla Fiat per la campagna europea della nuova FIAT 500 LA PRIMA BY BOCELLI. Proprio per questo dal 6 maggio Tempo è un brano già destinato a risuonare per tutta l’estate in tutta Europa. La canzone infatti è stata registrata in due versioni, inglese e spagnolo, entrambe con una parte di testo in italiano.

Tempo è un brano urban pop, in cui sono il ritmo e l’elettronica a caratterizzare il tappeto sonoro del brano. Un sound che trasmette subito quell’energia contagiosa necessaria nella stagione estiva e che può aspirare a diventare una perfetta colonna sonora delle vacanze.

Ed è proprio su questa immagine che si basa il videoclip della canzone diretto da William9. Partendo dal meraviglioso scenario del Teatro del Silenzio, il video ripercorre un viaggio spensierato e travolgente di Matteo ed i suoi amici che, in auto con il finestrino abbassato, attraversano le campagne Toscane.

Matteo Bocelli tempo testo

I wasn’t planning on being here

Don’t even know anybody to talk to

My friends are making friends

I need someone to come to my rescue

There you are

Across the room that’s full of empty conversation

Trying to read the situation

Something in the way you move it’s almost like the music follows you

Something in the way your body doesn’t need a beat to find the groove

So I’m asking you

Give me your tempo

Give me your tempo

You can set the pace tonight

Show me the rhythm that you like

If you wanna dance love

Or wanna crescendo

You can set the pace tonight

So put your hand in mine

Give me your tempo

Ooh ooh

Oh oh

Give me your tempo

Ooh ooh

Oh oh

Give me your…

Love is beautiful language

I wanna know what you’re sayin’

Lost in conversation even when the night ends

Resta ancora, non posso fare a meno del tuo sguardo

Something in the way you move

It’s almost like the music follows you

Something in the way your body doesn’t need a beat to find the groove

So I’m asking you

Give me your tempo

Give me your tempo

You can set the pace tonight

Show me the rhythm that you like

If you wanna dance love

Or wanna crescendo

You can set the pace tonight

So put your hand in mine

Give me your tempo

Ooh ooh

Oh oh

Give me your tempo

Ooh ooh

Oh oh

Give me your…