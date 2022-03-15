15 Marzo 2022
di
Redazione
News
15 Marzo 2022

Emma Muscat presenta il nuovo brano per l’Eurovision 2022, “I am what I am” (TESTO e VIDEO)

La cantautrice presenterà un brano che vuole essere un inno all'accettazione di se stessi

News di Redazione
Eurovision 2022 Emma Muscat I am what i am
Eurovision 2022 Emma Muscat I am what I am testo e significato.

Come già annunciato in questo articolo Emma Muscat, giovane artista nata a Malta che il pubblico italiano conosce grazie alla sua partecipazione ad Amici di Maria De Filippi (nell’anno della vittoria di Irama) e per alcune hit estive, rappresenterà quest’anno Malta all’Eurovision Song Contest 2022.

Per la vittoria alle selezioni nazionale la cantautrice presentò il brano Out of sight ma, come da noi già pronosticato, per l’evento principale ha deciso di cambiare brano lanciando un nuovo inedito, I am What I Am. Il brano è stato scritto dalla Musicat con Stine Kinck e Julie Aagaard ed è un messaggio di accettazione verso se stessi, ignorando limiti e difetti, facendo della diversità la propria forza.

Qui a seguire testo e video della canzone.

Eurovision 2022 Emma Muscat I am what I am testo e video

Everytime I fall down
Soon as I hit the ground
Remind me who I am yeah
And I get back up again
Getting up getting up – yeah

This is my master plan
I’m gonna take a stand
Take it or leave it
I am what I am
I believe that I can
I’m gonna take command
Take it or leave it
I am what I am

I am what I – am
I am what I – am
Bending backwards trying to fit in
I´ll make them understand – yeah
Take it or leave it
I am what I am

Devils inside my head – yeah
Late at night in my bed – yeah
Its time I shut you up, yeah
Coz I think I´ve had enough
I’ve had enough, had enough, yeah

This is my master plan
I’m gonna take a stand
Take it or leave it
I am what I am
I believe that I can
I’m gonna take command
Take it or leave it
I am what I am

I am what I – am
I am what I – am
Bending backwards trying to fit in
I´ll make them understand – yeah
Take it or leave it
I am what I am

Uh yeah
oh uh
I am what I am
I am what I am

This is my master plan
I’m gonna take a stand
Take it or leave it
I am what I am
I believe that I can
I’m gonna take command
Take it or leave it
I am what I am

I am what I – am
I am what I – am
Bending backwards trying to fit in
I´ll make them understand – yeah
Take it or leave it
I am what I am

Thanks to participating broadcaster PBS.

