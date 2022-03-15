Emma Muscat presenta il nuovo brano per l’Eurovision 2022, “I am what I am” (TESTO e VIDEO)

Eurovision 2022 Emma Muscat I am what I am testo e significato.

Come già annunciato in questo articolo Emma Muscat, giovane artista nata a Malta che il pubblico italiano conosce grazie alla sua partecipazione ad Amici di Maria De Filippi (nell’anno della vittoria di Irama) e per alcune hit estive, rappresenterà quest’anno Malta all’Eurovision Song Contest 2022.

Per la vittoria alle selezioni nazionale la cantautrice presentò il brano Out of sight ma, come da noi già pronosticato, per l’evento principale ha deciso di cambiare brano lanciando un nuovo inedito, I am What I Am. Il brano è stato scritto dalla Musicat con Stine Kinck e Julie Aagaard ed è un messaggio di accettazione verso se stessi, ignorando limiti e difetti, facendo della diversità la propria forza.

Qui a seguire testo e video della canzone.

Everytime I fall down

Soon as I hit the ground

Remind me who I am yeah

And I get back up again

Getting up getting up – yeah

This is my master plan

I’m gonna take a stand

Take it or leave it

I am what I am

I believe that I can

I’m gonna take command

Take it or leave it

I am what I am

I am what I – am

I am what I – am

Bending backwards trying to fit in

I´ll make them understand – yeah

Take it or leave it

I am what I am

Devils inside my head – yeah

Late at night in my bed – yeah

Its time I shut you up, yeah

Coz I think I´ve had enough

I’ve had enough, had enough, yeah

This is my master plan

I’m gonna take a stand

Take it or leave it

I am what I am

I believe that I can

I’m gonna take command

Take it or leave it

I am what I am

I am what I – am

I am what I – am

Bending backwards trying to fit in

I´ll make them understand – yeah

Take it or leave it

I am what I am

Uh yeah

oh uh

I am what I am

I am what I am

This is my master plan

I’m gonna take a stand

Take it or leave it

I am what I am

I believe that I can

I’m gonna take command

Take it or leave it

I am what I am

I am what I – am

I am what I – am

Bending backwards trying to fit in

I´ll make them understand – yeah

Take it or leave it

I am what I am

Thanks to participating broadcaster PBS.