20 Febbraio 2022
di
Redazione
News
20 Febbraio 2022

Emma Muscat da Amici di Maria De Filippi all’Eurovision Song Contest 2022 per rappresentare Malta

La cantautrice dopo le hit estive lanciate in Italia negli ultimi anni si prepara a sbarcare in Europa

News
Emma Muscat Eurovision
Emma Muscat Out of sight la porta all’Eurovision.

E così salgono a tre gli artisti italiani, o come in questo caso noti in Italia, che parteciperanno all’Eurovision Song Contest 2022. Oltre a Mahmood e Blanco per l’Italia e Achille Lauro per San Marino ci sarà infatti anche Emma Muscat, cantautrice noto al grande pubblico per la sua partecipazione ad Amici di Maria De Filippi, per la love story con il collega Biondo e per alcune hit estive lanciate negli ultimi anni.

Tra l’altro la Muscat, così come Achille Lauro, fa parte della scuderia di Warner Music Italy.

A tutti quelli che hanno seguito la finale delle selezioni per l’Eurovision di Malta la vittoria di Emma Muscat è apparsa quasi scontata, un autentico plebiscito.

La cantautrice, che in Italia ha conquistato ad oggi due dischi d’oro per i singolo Sangria con Astol e Meglio di sera con Astol e Alvaro De Luna, ha presentato alle selezioni il brano in inglese Out of sight ma, al momento non è ancora confermato, che rappresenterà Malta con lo stesso brano.

Qui a seguire testo e video del brano di Emma Muscat.

Eurovision Emma muscat out of sight

Someday I will call you up
On a Monday morning
And I’ll tell you that
I’m irreplaceable, mmh
‘Cause there’s no other soul like me, oh-oh-oh
Someday I will make you see
The real woman that’s inside of me
A sense of liberty, mmh
You can’t take it away from me

Swimming the waves of the ocean
Lost the direction to go in
Trapped in the middle of nowhere
Doesn’t work this way
All by myself in this moment
Got to relax and stay focused
Follow the rhythm to go with
I’ll be okay

This time I’ll find a place I’d rather be
You’ll no longer see me
Hiding away in the night
‘Cause it’s finally time
To win back my life
I’ll know how to behave when the pain comes
How to escape from the fake world in my mind
Now you’re out of sight

Calm down
I need to breathe in
To get my stress out
I was born to win
But I need to put me first, mmh
None of the others in the crowd, no more

Swimming the waves of the ocean
Lost the direction to go in
Trapped in the middle of nowhere
Doesn’t work this way
All by myself in this moment
Got to relax and stay focused
Follow the rhythm to go with
I’ll be okay

This time I’ll find a place I’d rather be
You’ll no longer see me
Hiding away in the night
‘Cause it’s finally time
To win back my life
I’ll know how to behave when the pain comes
How to escape from the fake world in my mind
Now you’re out of sight

Woah-oah-oah
Oh-ooh
I’ll know how to behave when the pain comes
How to escape from the fake world in my mind
Now you’re out of sight

 



