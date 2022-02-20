Emma Muscat da Amici di Maria De Filippi all’Eurovision Song Contest 2022 per rappresentare Malta

Emma Muscat Out of sight la porta all’Eurovision.

E così salgono a tre gli artisti italiani, o come in questo caso noti in Italia, che parteciperanno all’Eurovision Song Contest 2022. Oltre a Mahmood e Blanco per l’Italia e Achille Lauro per San Marino ci sarà infatti anche Emma Muscat, cantautrice noto al grande pubblico per la sua partecipazione ad Amici di Maria De Filippi, per la love story con il collega Biondo e per alcune hit estive lanciate negli ultimi anni.

Tra l’altro la Muscat, così come Achille Lauro, fa parte della scuderia di Warner Music Italy.

A tutti quelli che hanno seguito la finale delle selezioni per l’Eurovision di Malta la vittoria di Emma Muscat è apparsa quasi scontata, un autentico plebiscito.

La cantautrice, che in Italia ha conquistato ad oggi due dischi d’oro per i singolo Sangria con Astol e Meglio di sera con Astol e Alvaro De Luna, ha presentato alle selezioni il brano in inglese Out of sight ma, al momento non è ancora confermato, che rappresenterà Malta con lo stesso brano.

Qui a seguire testo e video del brano di Emma Muscat.

Eurovision Emma muscat out of sight

Someday I will call you up

On a Monday morning

And I’ll tell you that

I’m irreplaceable, mmh

‘Cause there’s no other soul like me, oh-oh-oh

Someday I will make you see

The real woman that’s inside of me

A sense of liberty, mmh

You can’t take it away from me

Swimming the waves of the ocean

Lost the direction to go in

Trapped in the middle of nowhere

Doesn’t work this way

All by myself in this moment

Got to relax and stay focused

Follow the rhythm to go with

I’ll be okay

This time I’ll find a place I’d rather be

You’ll no longer see me

Hiding away in the night

‘Cause it’s finally time

To win back my life

I’ll know how to behave when the pain comes

How to escape from the fake world in my mind

Now you’re out of sight

Calm down

I need to breathe in

To get my stress out

I was born to win

But I need to put me first, mmh

None of the others in the crowd, no more

Swimming the waves of the ocean

Lost the direction to go in

Trapped in the middle of nowhere

Doesn’t work this way

All by myself in this moment

Got to relax and stay focused

Follow the rhythm to go with

I’ll be okay

This time I’ll find a place I’d rather be

You’ll no longer see me

Hiding away in the night

‘Cause it’s finally time

To win back my life

I’ll know how to behave when the pain comes

How to escape from the fake world in my mind

Now you’re out of sight

Woah-oah-oah

Oh-ooh

I’ll know how to behave when the pain comes

How to escape from the fake world in my mind

Now you’re out of sight