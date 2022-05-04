Ultimo annuncia a sorpresa la collaborazione con la superstar internazionale Ed Sheeran. Ecco cosa uscirà il 6 maggio...

Ed Sheeran Ultimo 2step testo e traduzione del brano che vede, nella nuova versione in uscita questa settimana, collaborare il cantautore italiano dei record con la superstar internazionale.

Ad annunciare questa collaborazione inaspettata è stato lo stesso ultimo sulle sue pagine social. Il brano, contenuto in =, l’ultimo disco di inediti di Ed Sheeran, uscirà come singolo il 6 maggio in questa nuova versione.

Ecco come Niccolò Moriconi, Ultimo, lo ha annunciato sui social pochi minuti fa:

Ho scritto una strofa su un brano di Ed Sheeran, l’abbiamo ascoltata insieme qualche mese fa a Los Angeles e gli è piaciuta… uscirà il 6 maggio. 2step – Ed Sheeran ft. Ultimo Non smettere di credere nelle favole.

I due artisti si erano incontrati negli Stati Uniti a dicembre, come testimonia lo scatto immortalato nel feed Instagram di Ultimo (guarda qui) con la dicitura: “Attenti a quei due“.

Ultimo ha recentemente pubblicato l’album Solo – Home Piano Session, riedizione dell’album Solo, di cui contiene 6 tracce in versione acustica piano e voce. Alla tracklist è stato aggiunto il singolo Equilibrio Mentale, anch’esso in versione acustica (leggi qui). Le tracce sono state registrate nel luglio 2021 in una villa sul Lago di Como.

2step (già uscito nella versione dell’album il 25 aprile) è un brano dell’ultimo album di Ed Sheeran intitolato =, pubblicato il 29 ottobre 2021 dalla Asylum Records e dalla Atlantic Records.

Sono già stati estratti 6 singoli: Bad Habits il 25 giugno 2021, Visiting Hours il 19 agosto 2021, Shivers il 10 settembre 2021, Overpass Graffiti il 29 ottobre 2021, Merry Christmas il 3 dicembre 2021, The Joker and the Queen l’11 febbraio 2022.

In attesa di pubblicare venerdì 6 maggio in questo articolo la nuova versione del testo con l’aggiunta della strofa di Ultimo vi riportiamo testo e traduzione del brano a seguire.

Ed Sheeran Ultimo 2step testo

I had a bad week

Spent the evening pretending it wasn’t that deep

You could see in my eyes that it was taking over

I guess I was just blind and caught up in the moment

You know you take all of my stress right down

Help me get it off my chest and out

Into the ether with the rest of this mess that just keeps us depressed

We forget that we’re here right now

‘Cause we’re living life at a different pace, stuck in a constant race

Keep the pressure on, you’re bound to break

Something’s got to change

We should just be cancelling all our plans, and not give a damn

If we’re missing out on what the people think is right

Seeing through a picture behind the screen and forget to be

Lose the conversation for the message that you’ll never read

I think maybe you and me

Oh, we should head out to the place where the music plays

And then we’ll go all night

Two-stepping with the woman I love

All my troubles turn to nothing when I’m in your eyes

Electrified, we’ll keep turning up and go all night

Oh, we had dips and falls in our time

But we know what it feels to be low then up, alone and loved

And all we need is us to go all

Night, night

Two-stepping with the woman I love

Night, yeah

All we need is us

What do you reckon, is it just me?

Words are weapons and occasionally they cut deep

Crisis of confidence, it tends to come when I feel the dark

And I open my heart

If you don’t see it, you should trust me

I feel like I’ve got nothing left right now

Except this beauty in a dress right now

She got me feeling like the best, and the rest are just less

Than she needs, so we press play and step to the beat

‘Cause we’re living life at a different pace, stuck in a constant race

Keep the pressure on, you’re bound to break

Something’s got to change

We should just be cancelling all our plans, and not give a damn

Head out to the place where it plays

And we’ll go all night

Two-stepping with the woman I love

All my troubles turn to nothing when I’m in your eyes

Electrified, we’ll keep turning up and go all night

Oh, we had dips and falls in our time

But we know what it feels to be low then up, alone and loved

And all we need is us to go all

Night, night

Two-stepping with the woman I love

Night, yeah

All we need is us to go all night

Night, night

Two-stepping with the woman I love

Night, yeah

All we need is us to go all night

ED SHEERAN ULTIMO 2step TRADUZIONE

Ho avuto una brutta settimana

Ho passato la serata a fingere che non fosse così profondo

Potevi vedere nei miei occhi che stava prendendo il sopravvento

Immagino di essere solo cieco e catturato dal momento

Sai che prendi tutto il mio stress verso il basso

Aiutami a togliermelo dal petto e fuori

Nell’etere con il resto di questo casino che ci tiene solo depressi

Ci dimentichiamo che siamo qui adesso

Perché stiamo vivendo la vita a un ritmo diverso, bloccati in una corsa costante

Mantieni la pressione, sei destinato a romperti, qualcosa deve cambiare

Dovremmo semplicemente cancellare tutti i nostri piani e fregarcene

Se ci stiamo perdendo ciò che la gente pensa sia giusto

Vedere attraverso un’immagine dietro lo schermo e dimenticare di essere

Conversazione lucida per il messaggio che non leggerai mai

Penso che forse io e te

Oh, dovremmo andare nel posto dove suona la musica

Poi

Andremo tutta la notte

Due passi con la donna che amo

Tutti i miei problemi si presentano e quando sono nei tuoi occhi, elettrizzato

Continueremo a presentarci e andremo avanti tutta la notte

Oh, abbiamo avuto alti e bassi ai nostri tempi

Ma sappiamo cosa si prova ad essere bassi, poi alti, soli e amati

E tutto ciò di cui abbiamo bisogno è che andiamo tutto

Notte notte

Due passi con la donna che amo

Notte, sì

Tutto ciò di cui abbiamo bisogno siamo noi

Cosa ne pensi, sono solo io?

Le parole sono armi e ogni tanto tagliano in profondità

Crisi di fiducia, tende a venire quando sento il buio e apro il mio cuore

Se non lo vedi, dovresti fidarti di me

Mi sento come se non mi fosse rimasto niente in questo momento

Tranne questa bellezza nel suo vestito in questo momento

Mi ha fatto sentire il migliore e il resto è solo meno

Allora ha bisogno, quindi premiamo play e passiamo al ritmo

Perché stiamo vivendo la vita a un ritmo diverso, bloccati in una corsa costante

Sopporta la pressione, sei destinato a distruggerti, qualcosa deve cambiare

Dovremmo semplicemente cancellare tutti i nostri piani e fregarsene

Dirigiti verso il luogo in cui suona e

Andremo tutta la notte

Due passi con la donna che amo

Tutti i miei problemi si presentano e quando sono nei tuoi occhi, elettrizzato

Continueremo a presentarci e andremo avanti tutta la notte

Oh, abbiamo avuto alti e bassi ai nostri tempi

Ma sappiamo cosa si prova ad essere bassi, poi alti, soli e amati

E tutto ciò di cui abbiamo bisogno è che andiamo tutto

Notte notte

Due passi con la donna che amo

Notte, sì

Tutto ciò di cui abbiamo bisogno siamo noi

Notte notte

Due passi con la donna che amo

Notte, sì

Tutto ciò di cui abbiamo bisogno è di andare avanti tutta la notte