Ultimo annuncia a sorpresa la collaborazione con la superstar internazionale Ed Sheeran. Ecco cosa uscirà il 6 maggio...

Ed Sheeran Ultimo 2step testo e traduzione del brano che vede, nella nuova versione in uscita questa settimana, collaborare il cantautore italiano dei record con la superstar internazionale.
Ad annunciare questa collaborazione inaspettata è stato lo stesso ultimo sulle sue pagine social. Il brano, contenuto in =, l’ultimo disco di inediti di Ed Sheeran, uscirà come singolo il 6 maggio in questa nuova versione.
Ecco come Niccolò Moriconi, Ultimo, lo ha annunciato sui social pochi minuti fa:
Ho scritto una strofa su un brano di Ed Sheeran, l’abbiamo ascoltata insieme qualche mese fa a Los Angeles e gli è piaciuta… uscirà il 6 maggio. 2step – Ed Sheeran ft. Ultimo
Non smettere di credere nelle favole.
I due artisti si erano incontrati negli Stati Uniti a dicembre, come testimonia lo scatto immortalato nel feed Instagram di Ultimo (guarda qui) con la dicitura: “Attenti a quei due“.
Ultimo ha recentemente pubblicato l’album Solo – Home Piano Session, riedizione dell’album Solo, di cui contiene 6 tracce in versione acustica piano e voce. Alla tracklist è stato aggiunto il singolo Equilibrio Mentale, anch’esso in versione acustica (leggi qui). Le tracce sono state registrate nel luglio 2021 in una villa sul Lago di Como.
2step (già uscito nella versione dell’album il 25 aprile) è un brano dell’ultimo album di Ed Sheeran intitolato =, pubblicato il 29 ottobre 2021 dalla Asylum Records e dalla Atlantic Records.
Sono già stati estratti 6 singoli: Bad Habits il 25 giugno 2021, Visiting Hours il 19 agosto 2021, Shivers il 10 settembre 2021, Overpass Graffiti il 29 ottobre 2021, Merry Christmas il 3 dicembre 2021, The Joker and the Queen l’11 febbraio 2022.
In attesa di pubblicare venerdì 6 maggio in questo articolo la nuova versione del testo con l’aggiunta della strofa di Ultimo vi riportiamo testo e traduzione del brano a seguire.
Ed Sheeran Ultimo 2step testo
I had a bad week
Spent the evening pretending it wasn’t that deep
You could see in my eyes that it was taking over
I guess I was just blind and caught up in the moment
You know you take all of my stress right down
Help me get it off my chest and out
Into the ether with the rest of this mess that just keeps us depressed
We forget that we’re here right now
‘Cause we’re living life at a different pace, stuck in a constant race
Keep the pressure on, you’re bound to break
Something’s got to change
We should just be cancelling all our plans, and not give a damn
If we’re missing out on what the people think is right
Seeing through a picture behind the screen and forget to be
Lose the conversation for the message that you’ll never read
I think maybe you and me
Oh, we should head out to the place where the music plays
And then we’ll go all night
Two-stepping with the woman I love
All my troubles turn to nothing when I’m in your eyes
Electrified, we’ll keep turning up and go all night
Oh, we had dips and falls in our time
But we know what it feels to be low then up, alone and loved
And all we need is us to go all
Night, night
Two-stepping with the woman I love
Night, yeah
All we need is us
What do you reckon, is it just me?
Words are weapons and occasionally they cut deep
Crisis of confidence, it tends to come when I feel the dark
And I open my heart
If you don’t see it, you should trust me
I feel like I’ve got nothing left right now
Except this beauty in a dress right now
She got me feeling like the best, and the rest are just less
Than she needs, so we press play and step to the beat
‘Cause we’re living life at a different pace, stuck in a constant race
Keep the pressure on, you’re bound to break
Something’s got to change
We should just be cancelling all our plans, and not give a damn
Head out to the place where it plays
And we’ll go all night
Two-stepping with the woman I love
All my troubles turn to nothing when I’m in your eyes
Electrified, we’ll keep turning up and go all night
Oh, we had dips and falls in our time
But we know what it feels to be low then up, alone and loved
And all we need is us to go all
Night, night
Two-stepping with the woman I love
Night, yeah
All we need is us to go all night
Night, night
Two-stepping with the woman I love
Night, yeah
All we need is us to go all night
ED SHEERAN ULTIMO 2step TRADUZIONE
Ho avuto una brutta settimana
Ho passato la serata a fingere che non fosse così profondo
Potevi vedere nei miei occhi che stava prendendo il sopravvento
Immagino di essere solo cieco e catturato dal momento
Sai che prendi tutto il mio stress verso il basso
Aiutami a togliermelo dal petto e fuori
Nell’etere con il resto di questo casino che ci tiene solo depressi
Ci dimentichiamo che siamo qui adesso
Perché stiamo vivendo la vita a un ritmo diverso, bloccati in una corsa costante
Mantieni la pressione, sei destinato a romperti, qualcosa deve cambiare
Dovremmo semplicemente cancellare tutti i nostri piani e fregarcene
Se ci stiamo perdendo ciò che la gente pensa sia giusto
Vedere attraverso un’immagine dietro lo schermo e dimenticare di essere
Conversazione lucida per il messaggio che non leggerai mai
Penso che forse io e te
Oh, dovremmo andare nel posto dove suona la musica
Poi
Andremo tutta la notte
Due passi con la donna che amo
Tutti i miei problemi si presentano e quando sono nei tuoi occhi, elettrizzato
Continueremo a presentarci e andremo avanti tutta la notte
Oh, abbiamo avuto alti e bassi ai nostri tempi
Ma sappiamo cosa si prova ad essere bassi, poi alti, soli e amati
E tutto ciò di cui abbiamo bisogno è che andiamo tutto
Notte notte
Due passi con la donna che amo
Notte, sì
Tutto ciò di cui abbiamo bisogno siamo noi
Cosa ne pensi, sono solo io?
Le parole sono armi e ogni tanto tagliano in profondità
Crisi di fiducia, tende a venire quando sento il buio e apro il mio cuore
Se non lo vedi, dovresti fidarti di me
Mi sento come se non mi fosse rimasto niente in questo momento
Tranne questa bellezza nel suo vestito in questo momento
Mi ha fatto sentire il migliore e il resto è solo meno
Allora ha bisogno, quindi premiamo play e passiamo al ritmo
Perché stiamo vivendo la vita a un ritmo diverso, bloccati in una corsa costante
Sopporta la pressione, sei destinato a distruggerti, qualcosa deve cambiare
Dovremmo semplicemente cancellare tutti i nostri piani e fregarsene
Dirigiti verso il luogo in cui suona e
Andremo tutta la notte
Due passi con la donna che amo
Tutti i miei problemi si presentano e quando sono nei tuoi occhi, elettrizzato
Continueremo a presentarci e andremo avanti tutta la notte
Oh, abbiamo avuto alti e bassi ai nostri tempi
Ma sappiamo cosa si prova ad essere bassi, poi alti, soli e amati
E tutto ciò di cui abbiamo bisogno è che andiamo tutto
Notte notte
Due passi con la donna che amo
Notte, sì
Tutto ciò di cui abbiamo bisogno siamo noi
Notte notte
Due passi con la donna che amo
Notte, sì
Tutto ciò di cui abbiamo bisogno è di andare avanti tutta la notte