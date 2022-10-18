Maneskin volano anche negli stadi: venduti 75mila biglietti in 6 ore!

I Maneskin non si fermano mai.

In 6 ore venduti già 75 mila biglietti per le due date del 2023 negli stadi italiani. LEGGI QUI

23 luglio 2023 – Roma Stadio Olimpico

24 luglio 2023 – Milano Stadio Sansiro

Il nuovo singolo The Lonelisiest uscito il 7 ottobre entra nella Top 50 Global di Spotify in 44esima posizione.

Il brano è stato la più alta nuova entrata nella Top Songs Global Chart di Spotify e ha debuttato al 1° posto nella classifica FIMI dei singoli della settimana 41.

Intanto continuano gli appuntamenti live del Loud Kids Tour mondiale quasi completamente sold out.

Queste le date.

MANESKIN – LOUD KIDS TOUR

26 ottobre 2022 – Mexico City, Mexico – Pepsi Center SOLD OUT

31 ottobre 2022 – Seattle, WA – Paramount Theatre SOLD OUT

3 novembre 2022 – San Francisco, CA – Masonic Theatre SOLD OUT

4 novembre 2022 – San Francisco, CA – Masonic Theatre SOLD OUT

7 novembre 2022 – Los Angeles, CA – The Palladium SOLD OUT

8 novembre 2022 – San Diego, CA – SOMA

10 novembre 2022 – Phoenix, AZ – AZ Federal Theatre

12 novembre 2022 – Salt Lake City, UT – The Complex

14 novembre 2022 – Denver, CO – The Fillmore SOLD OUT

17 novembre 2022 – Chicago, IL – Byline Bank Aragon Ballroom

18 novembre 2022 – Detroit, MI – Fillmore SOLD OUT

21 novembre 2022 – Toronto, ON – History SOLD OUT

22 novembre 2022 – Toronto, ON – History SOLD OUT

24 novembre 2022 – Montreal, QC – MTelus SOLD OUT

26 novembre 2022 – Boston, MA – MGM @ Fenway SOLD OUT

28 novembre 2022 – Philadelphia, PA – The Fillmore SOLD OUT

29 novembre 2022 – Philadelphia, PA – The Fillmore

2 dicembre 2022 – New York, NY – Hammerstein Ballroom SOLD OUT

3 dicembre 2022 – New York, NY – Hammerstein Ballroom SOLD OUT

5 dicembre 2022 – Washington DC – Anthem SOLD OUT

7 dicembre 2022 – Atlanta, GA – Tabernacle SOLD OUT

9 dicembre 2022 – Miami, FL – Seminole Hard Rock Hotel & Café (venue precedente: Fillmore) VENUE UPGRADE

12 dicembre 2022 – Houston, TX – 713 Music Hall (venue precedente: Bayou Theatre) VENUE UPGRADE

13 dicembre 2022 – Dallas, TX – Southside Ballroom SOLD OUT

16 dicembre 2022 – Las Vegas, NV – Virgin Theatre

date 2023

23 febbraio 2023 – Pesaro, Italy – Vitrifrigo Arena SOLD OUT

25 febbraio 2023 – Turin, Italy – Pala Alpitour SOLD OUT

27 febbraio 2023 – Amsterdam, Netherlands – Ziggo Dome (venue precedente: AFAS LIVE) SOLD OUT

2 marzo 2023 – Brussels, Belgium – Forest National SOLD OUT

3 marzo 2023 – Brussels, Belgium – Forest National SOLD OUT

6 marzo 2023 – Berlin, Germany – Mercedes Benz Arena (venue precedente: Verti Music Hall)

10 marzo 2023 – Cologne, Germany – Lanxess Arena

13 marzo 2023 – Paris, France – Accor Arena (venue precedente: Zenith) SOLD OUT

16 marzo 2023 – Bologna, Italy – Unipol Arena SOLD OUT

17 marzo 2023 – Bologna, Italy – Unipol Arena SOLD OUT

20 marzo 2023 – Florence, Italy – Nelson Mandela Forum SOLD OUT

21 marzo 2023 – Florence, Italy – Nelson Mandela Forum SOLD OUT

24 marzo 2023 – Rome, Italy – Palazzo dello Sport SOLD OUT

25 marzo 2023 – Rome, Italy – Palazzo dello Sport SOLD OUT

28 marzo 2023 – Naples, Italy – Palapartenope SOLD OUT

29 marzo 2023 – Naples, Italy – Palapartenope SOLD OUT

31 marzo 2023 – Bari, Italy – Palaflorio SOLD OUT

3 aprile 2023 – Milan, Italy – Mediolanum Forum SOLD OUT

4 aprile 2023 – Milan, Italy – Mediolanum Forum SOLD OUT

6 aprile 2023 – Milan, Italy – Mediolanum Forum SOLD OUT

11 aprile 2023 – Barcelona, Spain – Palau Saint Jordi

26 aprile 2023 -Zurigo, Svizzera – Indoor Stadium (venue precedente: Halle 622)

28 aprile 2023 – Vienna, Austria – Wiener Stadthalle SOLD OUT

30 aprile 2023 -Esch-sur-Alzette, Luxembourg – Rockhal SOLD OUT

2 maggio 2023 – Copenhagen, Denmark – The Royal Arena

5 maggio 2023 – Milan, Italy – Mediolanum Forum SOLD OUT

8 maggio 2023 – London, UK – The O2 Arena (venue precedente: O2 Academy Brixton) SOLD OUT

12 maggio 2023 – Warsaw, Poland – Torwar Hall SOLD OUT

14 maggio 2023 – Prague, Czech Republic – O2 Arena (venue precedente: Malá Sportovní Hala)

16 maggio 2023 – Budapest, Hungary – Budapest Arena (venue precedente: Barba Negra)

18 maggio 2023 – Riga, Latvia – Arena Riga

19 maggio 2023 -Tallinn, Estonia – Saku Suurhall SOLD OUT

MANESKIN – STADI 2023

20 luglio 2023 – Stadio Olimpico, Roma

24 luglio 2023 – Stadio San Siro, Milano

