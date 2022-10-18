Maneskin volano anche negli stadi: venduti 75mila biglietti in 6 ore!

I Maneskin non si fermano mai.
In 6 ore venduti già 75 mila biglietti per le due date del 2023 negli stadi italiani. LEGGI QUI
23 luglio 2023 – Roma Stadio Olimpico
24 luglio 2023 – Milano Stadio Sansiro
Il nuovo singolo The Lonelisiest uscito il 7 ottobre entra nella Top 50 Global di Spotify in 44esima posizione.
Il brano è stato la più alta nuova entrata nella Top Songs Global Chart di Spotify e ha debuttato al 1° posto nella classifica FIMI dei singoli della settimana 41.
Intanto continuano gli appuntamenti live del Loud Kids Tour mondiale quasi completamente sold out.
Queste le date.
MANESKIN – LOUD KIDS TOUR
26 ottobre 2022 – Mexico City, Mexico – Pepsi Center SOLD OUT
31 ottobre 2022 – Seattle, WA – Paramount Theatre SOLD OUT
3 novembre 2022 – San Francisco, CA – Masonic Theatre SOLD OUT
4 novembre 2022 – San Francisco, CA – Masonic Theatre SOLD OUT
7 novembre 2022 – Los Angeles, CA – The Palladium SOLD OUT
8 novembre 2022 – San Diego, CA – SOMA
10 novembre 2022 – Phoenix, AZ – AZ Federal Theatre
12 novembre 2022 – Salt Lake City, UT – The Complex
14 novembre 2022 – Denver, CO – The Fillmore SOLD OUT
17 novembre 2022 – Chicago, IL – Byline Bank Aragon Ballroom
18 novembre 2022 – Detroit, MI – Fillmore SOLD OUT
21 novembre 2022 – Toronto, ON – History SOLD OUT
22 novembre 2022 – Toronto, ON – History SOLD OUT
24 novembre 2022 – Montreal, QC – MTelus SOLD OUT
26 novembre 2022 – Boston, MA – MGM @ Fenway SOLD OUT
28 novembre 2022 – Philadelphia, PA – The Fillmore SOLD OUT
29 novembre 2022 – Philadelphia, PA – The Fillmore
2 dicembre 2022 – New York, NY – Hammerstein Ballroom SOLD OUT
3 dicembre 2022 – New York, NY – Hammerstein Ballroom SOLD OUT
5 dicembre 2022 – Washington DC – Anthem SOLD OUT
7 dicembre 2022 – Atlanta, GA – Tabernacle SOLD OUT
9 dicembre 2022 – Miami, FL – Seminole Hard Rock Hotel & Café (venue precedente: Fillmore) VENUE UPGRADE
12 dicembre 2022 – Houston, TX – 713 Music Hall (venue precedente: Bayou Theatre) VENUE UPGRADE
13 dicembre 2022 – Dallas, TX – Southside Ballroom SOLD OUT
16 dicembre 2022 – Las Vegas, NV – Virgin Theatre
date 2023
23 febbraio 2023 – Pesaro, Italy – Vitrifrigo Arena SOLD OUT
25 febbraio 2023 – Turin, Italy – Pala Alpitour SOLD OUT
27 febbraio 2023 – Amsterdam, Netherlands – Ziggo Dome (venue precedente: AFAS LIVE) SOLD OUT
2 marzo 2023 – Brussels, Belgium – Forest National SOLD OUT
3 marzo 2023 – Brussels, Belgium – Forest National SOLD OUT
6 marzo 2023 – Berlin, Germany – Mercedes Benz Arena (venue precedente: Verti Music Hall)
10 marzo 2023 – Cologne, Germany – Lanxess Arena
13 marzo 2023 – Paris, France – Accor Arena (venue precedente: Zenith) SOLD OUT
16 marzo 2023 – Bologna, Italy – Unipol Arena SOLD OUT
17 marzo 2023 – Bologna, Italy – Unipol Arena SOLD OUT
20 marzo 2023 – Florence, Italy – Nelson Mandela Forum SOLD OUT
21 marzo 2023 – Florence, Italy – Nelson Mandela Forum SOLD OUT
24 marzo 2023 – Rome, Italy – Palazzo dello Sport SOLD OUT
25 marzo 2023 – Rome, Italy – Palazzo dello Sport SOLD OUT
28 marzo 2023 – Naples, Italy – Palapartenope SOLD OUT
29 marzo 2023 – Naples, Italy – Palapartenope SOLD OUT
31 marzo 2023 – Bari, Italy – Palaflorio SOLD OUT
3 aprile 2023 – Milan, Italy – Mediolanum Forum SOLD OUT
4 aprile 2023 – Milan, Italy – Mediolanum Forum SOLD OUT
6 aprile 2023 – Milan, Italy – Mediolanum Forum SOLD OUT
11 aprile 2023 – Barcelona, Spain – Palau Saint Jordi
26 aprile 2023 -Zurigo, Svizzera – Indoor Stadium (venue precedente: Halle 622)
28 aprile 2023 – Vienna, Austria – Wiener Stadthalle SOLD OUT
30 aprile 2023 -Esch-sur-Alzette, Luxembourg – Rockhal SOLD OUT
2 maggio 2023 – Copenhagen, Denmark – The Royal Arena
5 maggio 2023 – Milan, Italy – Mediolanum Forum SOLD OUT
8 maggio 2023 – London, UK – The O2 Arena (venue precedente: O2 Academy Brixton) SOLD OUT
12 maggio 2023 – Warsaw, Poland – Torwar Hall SOLD OUT
14 maggio 2023 – Prague, Czech Republic – O2 Arena (venue precedente: Malá Sportovní Hala)
16 maggio 2023 – Budapest, Hungary – Budapest Arena (venue precedente: Barba Negra)
18 maggio 2023 – Riga, Latvia – Arena Riga
19 maggio 2023 -Tallinn, Estonia – Saku Suurhall SOLD OUT
MANESKIN – STADI 2023
