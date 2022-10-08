Maneskin: The Loneliest è già la nuova canzone più ascoltata al mondo

Maneskin The Loneliest è la canzone più ascoltata del mondo.

I Maneskin continuano a collezionare successi anche a livello internazionale.

The Loneliest, il nuovo singolo uscito ieri, il 7 ottobre, è la nuova canzone più ascoltata al mondo. Oggi, infatti, è entrata alla posizione numero 53 della Top Songs Global di Spotify. Si tratta della più alta nuova entrata ed è già presente nelle classifiche di 28 paesi.

The Loneliest è una ballad che alterna liriche struggenti ad assoli di chitarra elettrizzanti che acquistano una delicatezza a tratti elegante. Racconta il lato più vulnerabile della band. LEGGI QUI

Ecco il testo.

Maneskin The Loneliest – TESTO

You’ll be the saddest part of me

A part of me that will never be mine

It’s obvious

Tonight is gonna be the loneliest

You’re still the oxygen I breathe

I see your face when I close my eyes

It’s torturous

Tonight is gonna be the loneliest

There’s a few lines that I have wrote

In case of death, that’s what I want

That’s what I want

So don’t be sad when I’ll be gone

There’s just one thing I hopе you know

I loved you so

‘Cause I don’t evеn care about the time I’ve got left here

The only thing I know now is that I want to spent it

With you, with you

Nobody else here

Tonight is gonna be the loneliest

You’ll be the saddest part of me

A part of me that will never be mine

It’s obvious

Tonight is gonna be the loneliest

You’re still the oxygen I breathe

I see your face when I close my eyes

It’s torturous

Tonight is gonna be the loneliest

I’m sorry but I gotta go

If you’ll ever miss me give this song

Another go

And I just keep on thinking how you made me feel better

And all the crazy little things that we did together

In the end, in the end, it doesn’t matter

If tonight is gonna be the loneliest

You’ll be the saddest part of me

A part of me that will never be mine

It’s obvious

Tonight is gonna be the loneliest

You’re still the oxygen I breathe

I see your face when I close my eyes

It’s torturous

Tonight is gonna be the loneliest

You’ll be the saddest part of me

A part of me that will never be mine

It’s obvious

Tonight is gonna be the loneliest

You’ll be the saddest part of me

A part of me that will never be mine

It’s obvious

Tonight is gonna be the loneliest

You’re still the oxygen I breathe

I see your face when I close my eyes

It’s torturous

Tonight is gonna be the loneliest

Maneskin The Loneliest – traduzione

Sarai la parte più triste di me

Una parte di me che non sarà mai mia

È ovvio

Stanotte sarà la più solitaria

Sei ancora l’ossigeno che respiro

Vedo la tua faccia quando chiudo i miei occhi

È una tortura

Stanotte sarà la più solitaria

Ci sono poche righe che ho scritto

In caso di morte, è quello che voglio

È quello che voglio

Quindi non essere triste quando me ne sarò andato

C’è solo una cosa che spero tu sappia

Ti ho amato così tanto

Perché non mi interessa nemmeno del tempo che ho lasciato qui

L’unica cosa che so ora è che voglio passarlo con te con te, con te

Nessun altro qui

Stanotte sarà la più solitaria

Sarai la parte più triste di me

Una parte di me che non sarà mai mia

È ovvio

Stanotte sarà la più solitaria

Sei ancora l’ossigeno che respiro

Vedo la tua faccia quando chiudo gli occhi

È una tortura

Stanotte sarà la più solitaria

mi dispiace ma devo andare

Se mai ti mancherò, ascolta questa canzone

Un altro tentativo

E continuo a pensare a come mi hai fatto stare meglio

E tutte le piccole cose pazze che abbiamo fatto insieme

Alla fine, alla fine, non importa

Se stasera sarà la più solitaria

Sarai la parte più triste di me

Una parte di me che non sarà mai mia

È ovvio

Stanotte sarà la più solitaria

Sei ancora l’ossigeno che respiro

Vedo la tua faccia quando chiudo gli occhi

È una tortura

Stanotte sarà la più solitaria

Sarai la parte più triste di me

Una parte di me che non sarà mai mia

È ovvio

Stanotte sarà la più solitaria

Sarai la parte più triste di me

Una parte di me che non sarà mai mia

È ovvio

Stanotte sarà la più solitaria

Sei ancora l’ossigeno che respiro

Vedo la tua faccia quando chiudo gli occhi

È una tortura

Stanotte sarà la più solitaria