8 Ottobre 2022
di
Oriana Meo
Caporedattore
News
Condividi su:
8 Ottobre 2022

Maneskin: The Loneliest è già la nuova canzone più ascoltata al mondo

Il nuovo singolo dei Måneskin, The Loneliest, è già il brano più ascoltato al mondo. Ecco testo e traduzione.

News di Oriana Meo
Maneskin The loneliest testo traduzione
Condividi su:

Maneskin The Loneliest è la canzone più ascoltata del mondo.

I Maneskin continuano a collezionare successi anche a livello internazionale.

The Loneliest, il nuovo singolo uscito ieri, il 7 ottobre, è la nuova canzone più ascoltata al mondo. Oggi, infatti, è entrata alla posizione numero 53 della Top Songs Global di Spotify. Si tratta della più alta nuova entrata ed è già presente nelle classifiche di 28 paesi.

The Loneliest è una ballad che alterna liriche struggenti ad assoli di chitarra elettrizzanti che acquistano una delicatezza a tratti elegante. Racconta il lato più vulnerabile della band. LEGGI QUI

Ecco il testo.

Maneskin The Loneliest – TESTO

You’ll be the saddest part of me
A part of me that will never be mine
It’s obvious
Tonight is gonna be the loneliest
You’re still the oxygen I breathe
I see your face when I close my eyes
It’s torturous
Tonight is gonna be the loneliest
There’s a few lines that I have wrote
In case of death, that’s what I want
That’s what I want
So don’t be sad when I’ll be gone
There’s just one thing I hopе you know
I loved you so
‘Cause I don’t evеn care about the time I’ve got left here
The only thing I know now is that I want to spent it
With you, with you
Nobody else here
Tonight is gonna be the loneliest
You’ll be the saddest part of me
A part of me that will never be mine
It’s obvious
Tonight is gonna be the loneliest
You’re still the oxygen I breathe
I see your face when I close my eyes
It’s torturous
Tonight is gonna be the loneliest
I’m sorry but I gotta go
If you’ll ever miss me give this song
Another go
And I just keep on thinking how you made me feel better
And all the crazy little things that we did together
In the end, in the end, it doesn’t matter
If tonight is gonna be the loneliest
You’ll be the saddest part of me
A part of me that will never be mine
It’s obvious
Tonight is gonna be the loneliest
You’re still the oxygen I breathe
I see your face when I close my eyes
It’s torturous
Tonight is gonna be the loneliest
You’ll be the saddest part of me
A part of me that will never be mine
It’s obvious
Tonight is gonna be the loneliest
You’ll be the saddest part of me
A part of me that will never be mine
It’s obvious
Tonight is gonna be the loneliest
You’re still the oxygen I breathe
I see your face when I close my eyes
It’s torturous
Tonight is gonna be the loneliest

Maneskin The Loneliest – traduzione

Sarai la parte più triste di me
Una parte di me che non sarà mai mia
È ovvio
Stanotte sarà la più solitaria
Sei ancora l’ossigeno che respiro
Vedo la tua faccia quando chiudo i miei occhi
È una tortura
Stanotte sarà la più solitaria
Ci sono poche righe che ho scritto
In caso di morte, è quello che voglio
È quello che voglio
Quindi non essere triste quando me ne sarò andato
C’è solo una cosa che spero tu sappia
Ti ho amato così tanto
Perché non mi interessa nemmeno del tempo che ho lasciato qui
L’unica cosa che so ora è che voglio passarlo con te con te, con te
Nessun altro qui
Stanotte sarà la più solitaria
Sarai la parte più triste di me
Una parte di me che non sarà mai mia
È ovvio
Stanotte sarà la più solitaria
Sei ancora l’ossigeno che respiro
Vedo la tua faccia quando chiudo gli occhi
È una tortura
Stanotte sarà la più solitaria
mi dispiace ma devo andare
Se mai ti mancherò, ascolta questa canzone
Un altro tentativo
E continuo a pensare a come mi hai fatto stare meglio
E tutte le piccole cose pazze che abbiamo fatto insieme
Alla fine, alla fine, non importa
Se stasera sarà la più solitaria
Sarai la parte più triste di me
Una parte di me che non sarà mai mia
È ovvio
Stanotte sarà la più solitaria
Sei ancora l’ossigeno che respiro
Vedo la tua faccia quando chiudo gli occhi
È una tortura
Stanotte sarà la più solitaria
Sarai la parte più triste di me
Una parte di me che non sarà mai mia
È ovvio
Stanotte sarà la più solitaria
Sarai la parte più triste di me
Una parte di me che non sarà mai mia
È ovvio
Stanotte sarà la più solitaria
Sei ancora l’ossigeno che respiro
Vedo la tua faccia quando chiudo gli occhi
È una tortura
Stanotte sarà la più solitaria

All Music Italia

Articoli più letti

Nuovi singoli pagelle 7 ottobre 1

Pagelle ai nuovi Singoli italiani del 7 ottobre: i Maneskin tornano potenti, rock e delicati ma Sangiovanni smette di osare
X Factor Bootcamp prima puntata 2

X Factor Bootcamp prima puntata. I Santi Francesi sono da serie A dei live ma sono gli Omini ad esserci già
francesca-michielin-x-factor 3

Francesca Michielin, "errore" tecnico a X Factor: il web la spernacchia ma lei risponde a tono
Marco Mengoni Materia pelle autori produttori 4

Marco Mengoni: tutti gli autori, i produttori e il racconto dei brani del nuovo album, "Materia (pelle)
dodi-battaglia-malore 5

Dodi Battaglia: malore sul palco per l'ex chitarrista dei Pooh. L'aggiornamento sulle sue condizioni
marco-mengoni-scaletta 6

Marco Mengoni, è partito il tour nei palazzetti 2022: la scaletta della data zero di Mantova
Maneskin The loneliest testo traduzione 7

Maneskin: The Loneliest è il loro nuovo singolo. Svelata data di uscita e il testo. Il video sarà girato a Milano
Marracash scaletta tour 2022 8

Marracash: continua a suon di sold out il tour e arrivano tre nuove certificazioni FIMI

Cerca su A.M.I.

All Music Italia

In Copertina

X Factor 2022

SPECIALE X FACTOR 16

Anticipazioni, puntate, i protagonisti, gli inediti
Amici 22

SPECIALE AMICI 22

I cantanti, i ballerini, le canzoni inedite e molto altro
Interviste

Interviste

Mille intervista

Videointervista a Mille.. dalla vittoria a 1M NEXT a quella nel nostro Contest estivo. Scopriamo i progetti futuri...

"Grazie a All Music Italia e a tutti i lettori per avermi scelta. E' un onore che ripagherò con affetto nel nuovo album...".
M.E.R.L.O.T.

Video intervista a M.E.R.L.O.T. che ci racconta 'Gocce', il suo nuovo album autobiografico

"Sono le piccole cose quasi insignificanti ma che, tutte insieme, possono creare un intero oceano....".
cesare cremonini-stella-di-mare

Cesare Cremonini racconta Stella di mare, lo speciale duetto con Lucio Dalla: la conferenza stampa

L'artista bolognese ha dato vita ad uno speciale duetto con l'immenso collega e compaesano, scomparso nel 2012.

L'editoriale
del direttore

di Massimiliano Longo

MEI Artisti emergenti comunciato stampa

Ma il MEI promuove gli indipendenti a pagamento?

Le risposte del MEI (MEETING ETICHETTE INDIPENDENTI), e di altri siti, all'invio di un comunicato stampa su artisti emergenti. Nelle scorse settimane ho oltrepassato "la barricata" e, da persona che negli ultimi anni si è principalmente occupata di scrivere articoli ricevendo da uffici stampa e produttori comunicati stampa, questa volta sono stato io a inviarne uno...

All Music Italia

Ultime News

News

Maneskin The loneliest testo traduzione

Maneskin: The Loneliest è già la nuova canzone più ascoltata al mondo

Il nuovo singolo dei Måneskin, The Loneliest, è già il brano più ascoltato al mondo. Ecco testo e traduzione.
Nada

Nada annuncia il tour di presentazione de “La paura va via da sé se i pensieri brillano”

La paura va via da sé se i pensieri brillano è il nuovo disco di inediti di Nada, disponibile in digitale, cd e vinile dal.
narciso-drag-race

Narciso: il cantante diventato virale per un duetto con Arisa entra nel cast di "Drag Race Italia"

La nuova edizione della trasmissione LGBTQIA+ friendly include nel cast anche un artista che Arisa conosce bene.

Roberta Giallo: “Io canto l'estate” è una preghiera laica per chi ha perso qualcosa di importante

Con questo brano l'artista ha vinto il Premio Musicale dedicato al Poeta Dino Campana ad agosto 2022.

Plug, il nuovo singolo è Mille Volte con l'amico CoCo

Il giovane PLUG, rapper prodigio partenopeo, torna con una collaborazione d'eccezione.
Marlene Kuntz

I Marlene Kuntz continuano con il progetto che unisce natura, arte e sostenibilità con l'album Karma Clima

"Desideriamo che Karma Clima sia una vera e propria esperienza in cui la musica e l'arte possano aprire dei varchi nella percezione che abbiamo di temi decisivi come il cambiamento climatico".
Franco Mussida IÒTU

Franco Mussida presenta IÒTU alla Balera dell'Ortica di Milano e racconta il suo viaggio ultraprog-pop

Franco Mussida presenta il suo nuovo lavoro IOTU alla Balera dell'Ortica di Milano.
Rose Villain Rari testo

Riff di chitarra, basso 808 potente e voce ipnotica per "Rari", il nuovo singolo di Rose Villain

L'artista è reduce dal successo del singolo con Tony Effe.
baby gang Simba La Rue

Baby Gang e Simba La Rue sono stati arrestati

Le indagini congiunte di polizia e carabinieri a seguito di una sparatoria avvenuta nel luglio scorso a Milano che coinvolgeva i due rapper.
ligabue negli stadi 2023

Ligabue torna a urlare contro il cielo: i live negli stadi nel 2023

Ligabue, prima di partire per il tour internazionale, annuncia due appuntamenti live negli stadi per il 2023.
nek 50|30 il concerto

Nek: 30 anni di carriera e 50 di età in "50|30 - Il Concerto", il live con tutti i successi in scaletta

Nek annuncia il "50|30 - Il Concerto", l'evento per festeggiare i suoi 50 anni di età e 30 di carriera cantando tutti i suoi successi.
X Factor Bootcamp prima puntata

X Factor Bootcamp prima puntata. I Santi Francesi sono da serie A dei live ma sono gli Omini ad esserci già

X Factor Bootcamp prima puntata. Fedez e Rkomi scelgono i loro primi concorrenti.
Jack Savoretti Sanremo

Jack Savoretti torna live in Italia... mentre Amadeus lo corteggia per il Festival di Sanremo

Proprio quest'anno il cantautore anglo italiano ha cantato per la prima volta in Italiano cimentandosi in "Io che non vivo senza te".
Andrea Faccenda Prigione

Andrea Faccenda: "Prigione" è la via d'uscita verso nuova musica al fianco di Zenit

La necessità di urlare e liberarsi da una relazione tossica per tornare a sognare è alla base del brano.
francesca-michielin-x-factor

Francesca Michielin, "errore" tecnico a X Factor: il web la spernacchia ma lei risponde a tono

L'artista veneta risponde per le rime ad una pagina di meme che l'aveva presa in giro.
marco mengoni stadi

Marco Mengoni live al Forum annuncia 'Marco Negli Stadi 2023'

Al Forum di Assago è andato in scena il primo live del tour invernale di Marco Mengoni con tante sorprese.
Marco Mengoni Materia pelle autori produttori

Marco Mengoni: tutti gli autori, i produttori e il racconto dei brani del nuovo album, "Materia (pelle)

Tra gli autori Fabio Ilaqua, Edwyn Roberts, Piero Romitelli, Riccardo Sinigallia e... Sergio Endrigo.
artisti piu popolari all music italia settembre

Quali sono gli artisti più popolari su All Music Italia a settembre 2022

Si aggiorna l'albo d'oro dei più letti su All Music Italia. Scopri chi sono l'artista, l'evento e il personaggio di settembre.

Musica
leggerissima

Aka 7even Legno Anastasio

AAA Cercasi: dall'amore alle case fino agli strumenti. Cosa cercano Aka 7even, Anastasio e i Legno sui social
Orietta Berti Grande Fratello Vip

Orietta Berti opinionista al Grande Fratello Vip: "Mi daranno tantissimi soldi!"
Ti sta scomparendo il tanga Fedez Sfera Ebbasta

"Ti sta scomparendo il tanga", la canzone che non piace a Leone Ferragni, il figlio di Chiara e Fedez
Blanco l'ex fidanzata Giulia Lisioli

L'ex fidanzata di Blanco, Giulia Lisioli, dice no ad Alfonso Signorini e al Grande fratello Vip

Iva Zanicchi, vittima di un hacker, ha rischiato di apparire... come mamma l'ha fatta!
Rovazzi Karen

Rovazzi confessa ai followers la fine della storia con Karen: "Semplicemente, a volte, le storie d'amore finiscono..."

Rubriche

Nuovi singoli pagelle 7 ottobre

Pagelle Nuovi singoli

Pagelle ai nuovi Singoli italiani del 7 ottobre: i Maneskin tornano potenti, rock e delicati ma Sangiovanni smette di osare
Bando MiC

SOS Musica Spettacolo

Opportunità per lo spettacolo dal vivo: bando MiC in scadenza 25 Ottobre, scopri come partecipare
Radio date

Radio Date

Radio Date: tutti i nuovi singoli in uscita nella settimana del 7 ottobre
Youtube shorts

Spunti di vista

Anche YouTube ce l’ha piccolo... grazie agli shorts!
artista del mese agosto 2022

Sondaggi

Sondaggio artista del mese di agosto 2022: chi avrà trionfato?

La mosca Tzè Tzè

In un mondo di cantanti dal nome buffo la Mosca Tze Tze va in pensione... ricordando quando la Del Bufalo l'aveva pelosa e Laura come tutte
Mahmood & Blanco Brividi testo

Testo&Contesto

Testo & ConTesto: Mahmood & Blanco Brividi, una canzone che usa moduli antichi per raccontare un amore nuovo
Radio date 7 gennaio 2022

radio date

Radio Date: tutti i nuovi singoli in uscita nella settimana del 7 gennaio
Eurovision Song Contest 2021

L'ANALISI

Eurovision Song Contest 2021: la guida e i video delle 39 canzoni in gara. Parte 4 di 4
Recensioni

Recensioni

Marco Mengoni Materia Pelle Copertina
M.E.R.L.O.T. Gocce
Verdena Volevo Magia
Eros Ramazzotti Battito infinito
Gaudiano L'ultimo fiore copertina
Sangiovanni cadere volare recensione
All Music Italia TV

Video

Franco Mussida intervista - Dalla PFM a Il Pianeta Della Musica ed il viaggio di IòTu

Luigi Strangis intervista ai Tim Music Awards 2022

Irene Grandi intervista Story Parte 2: Francesco Bianconi, Un vento senza nome e Witches seed

Noemi intervista Hula hoop e poi indietro nel tempo... Sanremo, gli album, le canzoni

Gianluca Grignani intervista - Da Fabbrica di plastica a Verde smeraldo

Tananai intervista dal Giffoni Film Festival 2022

Intervista Thomas Il nuovo singolo, 806, Sanremo e la dedizione verso la musica

Marco Carta intervista da Sesso romantico tornando indietro nel tempo

Chiara Galiazzo intervista un viaggio a ritroso partendo da Un'estate fa

Alex intervista Non siamo soli, il primo EP dopo amici

Biagio Antonacci Seria è il nuovo singolo - Intervista

Beppe Carletti intervista sull'album strumentale Sarà per sempre