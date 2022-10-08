Maneskin: The Loneliest è già la nuova canzone più ascoltata al mondo

Maneskin The Loneliest è la canzone più ascoltata del mondo.
I Maneskin continuano a collezionare successi anche a livello internazionale.
The Loneliest, il nuovo singolo uscito ieri, il 7 ottobre, è la nuova canzone più ascoltata al mondo. Oggi, infatti, è entrata alla posizione numero 53 della Top Songs Global di Spotify. Si tratta della più alta nuova entrata ed è già presente nelle classifiche di 28 paesi.
The Loneliest è una ballad che alterna liriche struggenti ad assoli di chitarra elettrizzanti che acquistano una delicatezza a tratti elegante. Racconta il lato più vulnerabile della band. LEGGI QUI
Ecco il testo.
Maneskin The Loneliest – TESTO
You’ll be the saddest part of me
A part of me that will never be mine
It’s obvious
Tonight is gonna be the loneliest
You’re still the oxygen I breathe
I see your face when I close my eyes
It’s torturous
Tonight is gonna be the loneliest
There’s a few lines that I have wrote
In case of death, that’s what I want
That’s what I want
So don’t be sad when I’ll be gone
There’s just one thing I hopе you know
I loved you so
‘Cause I don’t evеn care about the time I’ve got left here
The only thing I know now is that I want to spent it
With you, with you
Nobody else here
Tonight is gonna be the loneliest
You’ll be the saddest part of me
A part of me that will never be mine
It’s obvious
Tonight is gonna be the loneliest
You’re still the oxygen I breathe
I see your face when I close my eyes
It’s torturous
Tonight is gonna be the loneliest
I’m sorry but I gotta go
If you’ll ever miss me give this song
Another go
And I just keep on thinking how you made me feel better
And all the crazy little things that we did together
In the end, in the end, it doesn’t matter
If tonight is gonna be the loneliest
You’ll be the saddest part of me
A part of me that will never be mine
It’s obvious
Tonight is gonna be the loneliest
You’re still the oxygen I breathe
I see your face when I close my eyes
It’s torturous
Tonight is gonna be the loneliest
You’ll be the saddest part of me
A part of me that will never be mine
It’s obvious
Tonight is gonna be the loneliest
You’ll be the saddest part of me
A part of me that will never be mine
It’s obvious
Tonight is gonna be the loneliest
You’re still the oxygen I breathe
I see your face when I close my eyes
It’s torturous
Tonight is gonna be the loneliest
Maneskin The Loneliest – traduzione
Sarai la parte più triste di me
Una parte di me che non sarà mai mia
È ovvio
Stanotte sarà la più solitaria
Sei ancora l’ossigeno che respiro
Vedo la tua faccia quando chiudo i miei occhi
È una tortura
Stanotte sarà la più solitaria
Ci sono poche righe che ho scritto
In caso di morte, è quello che voglio
È quello che voglio
Quindi non essere triste quando me ne sarò andato
C’è solo una cosa che spero tu sappia
Ti ho amato così tanto
Perché non mi interessa nemmeno del tempo che ho lasciato qui
L’unica cosa che so ora è che voglio passarlo con te con te, con te
Nessun altro qui
Stanotte sarà la più solitaria
Sarai la parte più triste di me
Una parte di me che non sarà mai mia
È ovvio
Stanotte sarà la più solitaria
Sei ancora l’ossigeno che respiro
Vedo la tua faccia quando chiudo gli occhi
È una tortura
Stanotte sarà la più solitaria
mi dispiace ma devo andare
Se mai ti mancherò, ascolta questa canzone
Un altro tentativo
E continuo a pensare a come mi hai fatto stare meglio
E tutte le piccole cose pazze che abbiamo fatto insieme
Alla fine, alla fine, non importa
Se stasera sarà la più solitaria
Sarai la parte più triste di me
Una parte di me che non sarà mai mia
È ovvio
Stanotte sarà la più solitaria
Sei ancora l’ossigeno che respiro
Vedo la tua faccia quando chiudo gli occhi
È una tortura
Stanotte sarà la più solitaria
Sarai la parte più triste di me
Una parte di me che non sarà mai mia
È ovvio
Stanotte sarà la più solitaria
Sarai la parte più triste di me
Una parte di me che non sarà mai mia
È ovvio
Stanotte sarà la più solitaria
Sei ancora l’ossigeno che respiro
Vedo la tua faccia quando chiudo gli occhi
È una tortura
Stanotte sarà la più solitaria