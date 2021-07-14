14 Luglio 2021
di
Redazione
News
14 Luglio 2021

Il nuovo singolo dei Maneskin è la hit mondiale “I wanna be your slave” accompagnata da un video all’insegna della fluidità di genere

La band vincitrice dell'Eurovision 2021 è pronta a far discutere con il videoclip di "I Wanna be your slave", brano che è già una hit mondiale

News di Redazione
Maneskin I wanna be your slave video in arrivo.

I Wanna be your slave, brano contenuto nell’ultimo album della band, Teatro D’ira Vol.1 (qui la nostra recensione) non è stato scelto come singolo sino ad oggi ma è il brano della band, insieme Beggin’, che sta riscuotendo più successo a livello mondiale.

Questa canzone infatti è disco di platino in Italia, Finlandia, Polonia oltre ad averne ottenuti sei nella sola Russia, ed è disco d’oro in Austria, Grecia, Norvegia, Svezia e Turchia ed è nella Top 10 Spofify Global, quindi tra i dieci brani più ascoltati nel mondo.

Proprio per questo ora la band ha deciso di farlo diventare ufficialmente un singolo la cui data di uscita è fissata per il 16 luglio insieme ad un video che sarà online il 15 luglio e che troverete in questo articolo.

Un video che, dai primi teaser rilasciati sui social della band, farà certamente discutere e che giocherà molto sul concetto di fluidità di genere.

MANESKIN I WANNA BE YOUR SLAVE VIDEO

In attesa del video ufficiale, ecco il teaser.

 

Visualizza questo post su Instagram

 

Un post condiviso da Måneskin (@maneskinofficial)

VIDEO UFFICIALE

I Wanna be your slave testo

I wanna be your master
I wanna make your heart beat
Run like rollercoasters
I wanna be a good boy
I wanna be a gangster
‘Cause you can be the beauty
And I could be the monster

I love you since this morning
Not just for aesthetic
I wanna touch your body
So fucking electric
I know you scared of me
You said that I’m too eccentric
I’m crying all my tears
And that’s fucking pathetic

I wanna make you hungry
Then I wanna feed ya
I wanna paint your face
Like you’re my Mona Lisa
I wanna be a champion
I wanna be a loser
I’ll even be a clown
Cause I just wanna amuse ya

I wanna be your sex toy
I wanna be your teacher
I wanna be your sin
I wanna be a preacher
I wanna make you love me
Then I wanna leave ya
‘Cause baby I’m your David
And you’re my Goliath
Ah-ha
Mhm, ah-ha

Because I’m the devil
Who’s searching for redemption
And I’m a lawyer
Who’s searching for redemption
And I’m a killer
Who’s searching for redemption
I’m a motherfucking monster
Who’s searching for redemption
And I’m a bad guy
Who’s searching for redemption
And I’m a blonde girl
Who’s searching for redemption
I’m a freak that
Is searching for redemption
I’m a motherfucking monster
Who’s searching for redemption

I wanna be your slave
I wanna be your master
I wanna make your heart beat
Run like rollercoasters
I wanna be a good boy
I wanna be a gangster
Cause you can be the beauty
And I could be the monster

I wanna make you quiet
I wanna make you nervous
I wanna set you free
But I’m too fucking jealous
I wanna pull your strings
Like you’re my telecaster
And if you want to use me I could be your puppet

‘Cause I’m the devil
Who’s searching for redemption
And I’m a lawyer
Who’s searching for redemption
And I’m a killer
Who’s searching for redemption
I’m a motherfucking monster
Who’s searching for redemption
I wanna be your slave
I wanna be your master

MANESKIN I WANNA BE YOUR SLAVE TRADUZIONE 

Voglio essere il tuo schiavo
Voglio essere il tuo padrone
Voglio farti battere il cuore
Corri come sulle montagne russe
voglio essere un bravo ragazzo
Voglio essere un gangster
Perché tu puoi essere la bellezza
E potrei essere il mostro

Ti amo da stamattina
Non solo per estetica
Voglio toccare il tuo corpo
Così fottutamente elettrico
So che hai paura di me
Hai detto che sono troppo eccentrico
Sto piangendo tutte le mie lacrime
Ed è fottutamente patetico

voglio farti venire fame
Allora voglio darti da mangiare
Voglio dipingere la tua faccia
Come se fossi la mia Monna Lisa
Voglio essere un campione
voglio essere un perdente
sarò anche un clown
Perché voglio solo divertirti

Voglio essere il tuo giocattolo sessuale
Voglio essere il tuo insegnante
voglio essere il tuo peccato
Voglio essere un predicatore
Voglio farmi amare da te
Allora voglio lasciarti
Perché piccola io sono il tuo David
E tu sei il mio Golia
ah ah
Mhm, ah-ha

Perché io sono il diavolo
Chi cerca redenzione
E io sono un avvocato
Chi cerca redenzione
E io sono un assassino
Chi cerca redenzione
Sono un fottuto mostro
Chi cerca redenzione
E io sono un cattivo ragazzo
Chi cerca redenzione
E io sono una ragazza bionda
Chi cerca redenzione
Sono un mostro che
è alla ricerca di redenzione
Sono un fottuto mostro
Chi cerca redenzione

Voglio essere il tuo schiavo
Voglio essere il tuo padrone
Voglio farti battere il cuore
Corri come sulle montagne russe
voglio essere un bravo ragazzo
Voglio essere un gangster
Perché tu puoi essere la bellezza
E potrei essere il mostro

voglio farti stare zitto
voglio farti innervosire
voglio liberarti
Ma sono troppo fottutamente geloso
Voglio tirare i tuoi fili
Come se fossi la mia telecaster
E se vuoi usarmi potrei essere il tuo burattino

Perché io sono il diavolo
Chi cerca redenzione
E io sono un avvocato
Chi cerca redenzione
E io sono un assassino
Chi cerca redenzione
Sono un fottuto mostro
Chi cerca redenzione
Voglio essere il tuo schiavo
Voglio essere il tuo padrone

Anna Tatangelo Intervista Annazero