Il nuovo singolo dei Maneskin è la hit mondiale “I wanna be your slave” accompagnata da un video all’insegna della fluidità di genere

Maneskin I wanna be your slave video in arrivo.

I Wanna be your slave, brano contenuto nell’ultimo album della band, Teatro D’ira Vol.1 (qui la nostra recensione) non è stato scelto come singolo sino ad oggi ma è il brano della band, insieme Beggin’, che sta riscuotendo più successo a livello mondiale.

Questa canzone infatti è disco di platino in Italia, Finlandia, Polonia oltre ad averne ottenuti sei nella sola Russia, ed è disco d’oro in Austria, Grecia, Norvegia, Svezia e Turchia ed è nella Top 10 Spofify Global, quindi tra i dieci brani più ascoltati nel mondo.

Proprio per questo ora la band ha deciso di farlo diventare ufficialmente un singolo la cui data di uscita è fissata per il 16 luglio insieme ad un video che sarà online il 15 luglio e che troverete in questo articolo.

Un video che, dai primi teaser rilasciati sui social della band, farà certamente discutere e che giocherà molto sul concetto di fluidità di genere.

MANESKIN I WANNA BE YOUR SLAVE VIDEO

In attesa del video ufficiale, ecco il teaser.

VIDEO UFFICIALE

I Wanna be your slave testo

I wanna be your master

I wanna make your heart beat

Run like rollercoasters

I wanna be a good boy

I wanna be a gangster

‘Cause you can be the beauty

And I could be the monster

I love you since this morning

Not just for aesthetic

I wanna touch your body

So fucking electric

I know you scared of me

You said that I’m too eccentric

I’m crying all my tears

And that’s fucking pathetic

I wanna make you hungry

Then I wanna feed ya

I wanna paint your face

Like you’re my Mona Lisa

I wanna be a champion

I wanna be a loser

I’ll even be a clown

Cause I just wanna amuse ya

I wanna be your sex toy

I wanna be your teacher

I wanna be your sin

I wanna be a preacher

I wanna make you love me

Then I wanna leave ya

‘Cause baby I’m your David

And you’re my Goliath

Ah-ha

Mhm, ah-ha

Because I’m the devil

Who’s searching for redemption

And I’m a lawyer

Who’s searching for redemption

And I’m a killer

Who’s searching for redemption

I’m a motherfucking monster

Who’s searching for redemption

And I’m a bad guy

Who’s searching for redemption

And I’m a blonde girl

Who’s searching for redemption

I’m a freak that

Is searching for redemption

I’m a motherfucking monster

Who’s searching for redemption

I wanna be your slave

I wanna be your master

I wanna make your heart beat

Run like rollercoasters

I wanna be a good boy

I wanna be a gangster

Cause you can be the beauty

And I could be the monster

I wanna make you quiet

I wanna make you nervous

I wanna set you free

But I’m too fucking jealous

I wanna pull your strings

Like you’re my telecaster

And if you want to use me I could be your puppet

‘Cause I’m the devil

Who’s searching for redemption

And I’m a lawyer

Who’s searching for redemption

And I’m a killer

Who’s searching for redemption

I’m a motherfucking monster

Who’s searching for redemption

I wanna be your slave

I wanna be your master

MANESKIN I WANNA BE YOUR SLAVE TRADUZIONE

Voglio essere il tuo schiavo

Voglio essere il tuo padrone

Voglio farti battere il cuore

Corri come sulle montagne russe

voglio essere un bravo ragazzo

Voglio essere un gangster

Perché tu puoi essere la bellezza

E potrei essere il mostro

Ti amo da stamattina

Non solo per estetica

Voglio toccare il tuo corpo

Così fottutamente elettrico

So che hai paura di me

Hai detto che sono troppo eccentrico

Sto piangendo tutte le mie lacrime

Ed è fottutamente patetico

voglio farti venire fame

Allora voglio darti da mangiare

Voglio dipingere la tua faccia

Come se fossi la mia Monna Lisa

Voglio essere un campione

voglio essere un perdente

sarò anche un clown

Perché voglio solo divertirti

Voglio essere il tuo giocattolo sessuale

Voglio essere il tuo insegnante

voglio essere il tuo peccato

Voglio essere un predicatore

Voglio farmi amare da te

Allora voglio lasciarti

Perché piccola io sono il tuo David

E tu sei il mio Golia

ah ah

Mhm, ah-ha

Perché io sono il diavolo

Chi cerca redenzione

E io sono un avvocato

Chi cerca redenzione

E io sono un assassino

Chi cerca redenzione

Sono un fottuto mostro

Chi cerca redenzione

E io sono un cattivo ragazzo

Chi cerca redenzione

E io sono una ragazza bionda

Chi cerca redenzione

Sono un mostro che

è alla ricerca di redenzione

Sono un fottuto mostro

Chi cerca redenzione

Voglio essere il tuo schiavo

Voglio essere il tuo padrone

Voglio farti battere il cuore

Corri come sulle montagne russe

voglio essere un bravo ragazzo

Voglio essere un gangster

Perché tu puoi essere la bellezza

E potrei essere il mostro

voglio farti stare zitto

voglio farti innervosire

voglio liberarti

Ma sono troppo fottutamente geloso

Voglio tirare i tuoi fili

Come se fossi la mia telecaster

E se vuoi usarmi potrei essere il tuo burattino

Perché io sono il diavolo

Chi cerca redenzione

E io sono un avvocato

Chi cerca redenzione

E io sono un assassino

Chi cerca redenzione

Sono un fottuto mostro

Chi cerca redenzione

Voglio essere il tuo schiavo

Voglio essere il tuo padrone