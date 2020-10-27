Melanchiolia Léon. Tra i 12 artisti di X Factor 2020, nella categoria Gruppi guidata da Manuel Agnelli, ci sono i Melancholia.

I Melancholia, sono una band umbra di Foligno composta da Benedetta, voce, 22 anni; Fabio alle tastiere, 24 anni; Filippo alla chitarra, 23 anni.

Dalla forte identità musicale, ogni loro esibizione non lascia mai indifferenti. Manuel li trova “fortissimi” ed è pronto “a farne delle belle”.

Melancholia Léon testo e audio

Amor

You don’t find me

I’m a reckless

Are you knocking at

The door?

You don’t want to

Watch me bleed

You won’t find me

At home

Why’d they kill me?

I didn’t watch it

I don’t feel you

So close

I’m a criminal

You’re a reckless

Why don’t you want me Léon

Amor

Everybody

Dies around me

I can cry with

Dignity

I’m a toy girl

In your court-yard

You won’t find me

Léon

You can show your love Léon

I can sleep with you Léon

You can close your eyes Léon

You can laugh with me Léon

You can cry with me Léon

Drink with me your milk Léon

I can use your guns Léon

I can grow your plant Léon

Amor

It’s not a joke

I want to kill’em

I’m not looking for God

Léon

I’m a criminal

You’re a reckless

Why don’t you want me

Léon

They have killed you

And now I’m alone

This is from me

Amor