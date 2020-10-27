Blue Phelix South Dakota. Tra i 12 artisti di X Factor 2020, nella categoria Under uomini guidata da Emma, c’è Blue Phelix.

Francesco Franco è uno studente di 22 anni di Livorno, che dopo essersi trasferito a Londra, per fare musica, ha deciso di vivere la sua vita in totale libertà.

Suona il pianoforte e la chitarra e si racconta con i suoi inediti con sonorità pop. Conquista da subito i giudici, soprattutto Emma che apprezza il suo coraggio.

Blue Phelix South Dakota testo e audio

I just wanna live my life

Like I did in South Dakota

You were never by my side

When you went to barcelona

With your brother

Oh oh oh give me more

Oh oh oh show me love

I’m a crazy boy

On your bathroom floor and I’m

Waiting for your love

That you never gave me back

Pretty face and fashion Icon

He said he likes me sober

But I was pretty fucking high

When you said that it was over

In October

Oh oh oh give me more

Oh oh oh show me love

I’m a crazy boy

On your bathroom floor and I’m

Waiting for your love

That you never gave me back

I’m all alone in my head

I’m all olone in my bed

So save me

I come alive when you’re here

I feel like I’m under your spell

I’m dying

I’m a crazy boy

On your bathroom floor and I’m

Waiting for your love

That you never gave me back

I just wanna live my life

Like I did in South Dakota