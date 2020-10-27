27 Ottobre 2020
Gli inediti di X Factor 2020: Blue Phelix – South Dakota (testo e storia)

Scopriamo i protagonisti di X Factor 2020 e i loro brani inediti

Blue Phelix South Dakota. Tra i 12 artisti di X Factor 2020, nella categoria Under uomini guidata da Emma, c’è Blue Phelix.

Francesco Franco è uno studente di 22 anni di Livorno, che dopo essersi trasferito a Londra, per fare musica, ha deciso di vivere la sua vita in totale libertà.

Suona il pianoforte e la chitarra e si racconta con i suoi inediti con sonorità pop. Conquista da subito i giudici, soprattutto Emma che apprezza il suo coraggio.

Blue Phelix South Dakota testo e audio

I just wanna live my life
Like I did in South Dakota

You were never by my side
When you went to barcelona
With your brother

Oh oh oh give me more
Oh oh oh show me love

I’m a crazy boy
On your bathroom floor and I’m
Waiting for your love
That you never gave me back

Pretty face and fashion Icon
He said he likes me sober
But I was pretty fucking high
When you said that it was over
In October

Oh oh oh give me more
Oh oh oh show me love

I’m a crazy boy
On your bathroom floor and I’m
Waiting for your love
That you never gave me back

I’m all alone in my head
I’m all olone in my bed
So save me
I come alive when you’re here
I feel like I’m under your spell
I’m dying

I’m a crazy boy
On your bathroom floor and I’m
Waiting for your love
That you never gave me back

I just wanna live my life
Like I did in South Dakota

