Damiano David: testo, significato e traduzione di “Tangerine”, nona traccia dell’album “FUNNY little FEARS”

Damiano David Tangerine significato, testo e traduzione dell’ottava traccia dell’album FUNNY little FEARS, in collaborazione con d4vd.

Fuori dal 16 maggio il primo album da solista di Damiano David, FUNNY little FEARS. Pubblicato da Sony Music Italy / Epic Records, il disco è disponibile in digitale, CD e vinile, ed è stato descritto dall’artista come “il diario emotivo di questo mio ultimo anno”.

Cresce intanto l’attesa per il World Tour 2025, prodotto e distribuito da Vivo Concerti, che vedrà l’artista impegnato in oltre 30 date tra EUROPA, AUSTRALIA, NORD AMERICA, SUD AMERICA e ASIA.

damiano david – tangerine – SIGNIFICATO

Tangerine è uno dei brani più evocativi e cinematici del disco. Con la collaborazione di d4vd, Damiano David costruisce una narrazione fatta di amori passati e rimpianti, contrasti dolci-amari (“You gave me sugar but she gave me honey”), e la consapevolezza che non tutte le relazioni lasciano spazio al rimpianto. La metafora della “tangerine” contro il “peach” sottolinea una preferenza imprevista, spiazzante, quasi poetica. Un pezzo malinconico ma elegante, tra rime visive e giochi emotivi sottili.

damiano david – tangerine – TESTO e traduzione

Autori: D. David, D. Allen, J. Ryan, S. Witte, J. Hill / Musica: D. David, D. Allen, J. Ryan, S. Witte, J. Hill

TESTO

Caught in a dream

With each one of you I’ve almost loved

Staring at me

Looking lonely wearing next to nothing

Try all your tricks

That used to make me fall

Send all your pics

But I won’t feel nothing at all

I’m sorry

You gave me sugar but she gave me honey

You got me high but she made me a junky

I know these things can be touchy

Trust me

If I could shed a tear

For all of you here

An ocean I would cry

You were a good time

She’s the rest of

My life

You taste like a peach

Turns out I’m more into tangerine

You’re a good pop song

But she’s bohemian rhapsody

It is what it is

The late night calls are over

I’ll send you a kiss

A little bit of closure, oh

I’m sorry

You gave me sugar but she gave me honey

You got me high but she made me a junky

I know these things can be touchy

Trust me

If I could shed a tear

For all of you here

An ocean I would cry

You were a good time

She’s the rest of

My life

I’m sorry

You gave me sugar but she gave me honey

You got me high but she made me a junky

I know these things can be touchy

Trust me

If I could shed a tear

For all of you here

TRADUZIONE

Intrappolato in un sogno

Con ognuna di voi che ho quasi amato

Mi fissi

Sembri sola con quasi niente addosso

Provi tutte le tue mosse

Quelle che un tempo mi facevano crollare

Mi mandi tutte le tue foto

Ma non sento più nulla

Mi dispiace

Mi hai dato dello zucchero ma lei mi ha dato miele

Mi hai fatto volare ma lei mi ha reso dipendente

Lo so, certe cose sono delicate

Credimi

Se potessi versare una lacrima

Per tutte voi qui

Piangerei un oceano

Sei stata un bel momento

Ma lei è il resto

Della mia vita

Hai il sapore di una pesca

Ma io preferisco le clementine

Tu sei una buona canzone pop

Ma lei è la Bohemian Rhapsody

È così com’è

Le chiamate notturne sono finite

Ti manderò un bacio

Un po’ di chiusura, oh

Mi dispiace

Mi hai dato dello zucchero ma lei mi ha dato miele

Mi hai fatto volare ma lei mi ha reso dipendente

Lo so, certe cose sono delicate

Credimi

Se potessi versare una lacrima

Per tutte voi qui

Piangerei un oceano

Sei stata un bel momento

Ma lei è il resto

Della mia vita

Mi dispiace

Mi hai dato dello zucchero ma lei mi ha dato miele

Mi hai fatto volare ma lei mi ha reso dipendente

Lo so, certe cose sono delicate

Credimi

Se potessi versare una lacrima

Per tutte voi qui