Damiano David: testo, significato e traduzione di “Tangerine”, nona traccia dell’album “FUNNY little FEARS”

Damiano David Tangerine significato, testo e traduzione dell’ottava traccia dell’album FUNNY little FEARS, in collaborazione con d4vd.
Fuori dal 16 maggio il primo album da solista di Damiano David, FUNNY little FEARS. Pubblicato da Sony Music Italy / Epic Records, il disco è disponibile in digitale, CD e vinile, ed è stato descritto dall’artista come “il diario emotivo di questo mio ultimo anno”.
Cresce intanto l’attesa per il World Tour 2025, prodotto e distribuito da Vivo Concerti, che vedrà l’artista impegnato in oltre 30 date tra EUROPA, AUSTRALIA, NORD AMERICA, SUD AMERICA e ASIA.
damiano david – tangerine – SIGNIFICATO
Tangerine è uno dei brani più evocativi e cinematici del disco. Con la collaborazione di d4vd, Damiano David costruisce una narrazione fatta di amori passati e rimpianti, contrasti dolci-amari (“You gave me sugar but she gave me honey”), e la consapevolezza che non tutte le relazioni lasciano spazio al rimpianto. La metafora della “tangerine” contro il “peach” sottolinea una preferenza imprevista, spiazzante, quasi poetica. Un pezzo malinconico ma elegante, tra rime visive e giochi emotivi sottili.
damiano david – tangerine – TESTO e traduzione
Autori: D. David, D. Allen, J. Ryan, S. Witte, J. Hill / Musica: D. David, D. Allen, J. Ryan, S. Witte, J. Hill
TESTO
Caught in a dream
With each one of you I’ve almost loved
Staring at me
Looking lonely wearing next to nothing
Try all your tricks
That used to make me fall
Send all your pics
But I won’t feel nothing at all
I’m sorry
You gave me sugar but she gave me honey
You got me high but she made me a junky
I know these things can be touchy
Trust me
If I could shed a tear
For all of you here
An ocean I would cry
You were a good time
She’s the rest of
My life
You taste like a peach
Turns out I’m more into tangerine
You’re a good pop song
But she’s bohemian rhapsody
It is what it is
The late night calls are over
I’ll send you a kiss
A little bit of closure, oh
I’m sorry
You gave me sugar but she gave me honey
You got me high but she made me a junky
I know these things can be touchy
Trust me
If I could shed a tear
For all of you here
An ocean I would cry
You were a good time
She’s the rest of
My life
I’m sorry
You gave me sugar but she gave me honey
You got me high but she made me a junky
I know these things can be touchy
Trust me
If I could shed a tear
For all of you here
TRADUZIONE
Intrappolato in un sogno
Con ognuna di voi che ho quasi amato
Mi fissi
Sembri sola con quasi niente addosso
Provi tutte le tue mosse
Quelle che un tempo mi facevano crollare
Mi mandi tutte le tue foto
Ma non sento più nulla
Mi dispiace
Mi hai dato dello zucchero ma lei mi ha dato miele
Mi hai fatto volare ma lei mi ha reso dipendente
Lo so, certe cose sono delicate
Credimi
Se potessi versare una lacrima
Per tutte voi qui
Piangerei un oceano
Sei stata un bel momento
Ma lei è il resto
Della mia vita
Hai il sapore di una pesca
Ma io preferisco le clementine
Tu sei una buona canzone pop
Ma lei è la Bohemian Rhapsody
È così com’è
Le chiamate notturne sono finite
Ti manderò un bacio
Un po’ di chiusura, oh
Mi dispiace
Mi hai dato dello zucchero ma lei mi ha dato miele
Mi hai fatto volare ma lei mi ha reso dipendente
Lo so, certe cose sono delicate
Credimi
Se potessi versare una lacrima
Per tutte voi qui
Piangerei un oceano
Sei stata un bel momento
Ma lei è il resto
Della mia vita
Mi dispiace
Mi hai dato dello zucchero ma lei mi ha dato miele
Mi hai fatto volare ma lei mi ha reso dipendente
Lo so, certe cose sono delicate
Credimi
Se potessi versare una lacrima
Per tutte voi qui