16 Maggio 2025
di
Redazione
Artista del mese
Condividi su:
16 Maggio 2025

Damiano David: testo, significato e traduzione di “Tangerine”, nona traccia dell’album “FUNNY little FEARS”

Cresce intanto l’attesa per il World Tour 2025.

Artista del mese di Redazione
Damiano David Tangerine testo significato traduzione
Condividi su:

Damiano David Tangerine significato, testo e traduzione dell’ottava traccia dell’album FUNNY little FEARS, in collaborazione con d4vd.

Fuori dal 16 maggio il primo album da solista di Damiano David, FUNNY little FEARS. Pubblicato da Sony Music Italy / Epic Records, il disco è disponibile in digitale, CD e vinile, ed è stato descritto dall’artista come “il diario emotivo di questo mio ultimo anno”.

Cresce intanto l’attesa per il World Tour 2025, prodotto e distribuito da Vivo Concerti, che vedrà l’artista impegnato in oltre 30 date tra EUROPA, AUSTRALIA, NORD AMERICA, SUD AMERICA e ASIA.

damiano david – tangerine – SIGNIFICATO

Tangerine è uno dei brani più evocativi e cinematici del disco. Con la collaborazione di d4vd, Damiano David costruisce una narrazione fatta di amori passati e rimpianti, contrasti dolci-amari (“You gave me sugar but she gave me honey”), e la consapevolezza che non tutte le relazioni lasciano spazio al rimpianto. La metafora della “tangerine” contro il “peach” sottolinea una preferenza imprevista, spiazzante, quasi poetica. Un pezzo malinconico ma elegante, tra rime visive e giochi emotivi sottili.

damiano david – tangerine – TESTO e traduzione

Autori: D. David, D. Allen, J. Ryan, S. Witte, J. Hill / Musica: D. David, D. Allen, J. Ryan, S. Witte, J. Hill

TESTO

Caught in a dream
With each one of you I’ve almost loved
Staring at me
Looking lonely wearing next to nothing
Try all your tricks
That used to make me fall
Send all your pics
But I won’t feel nothing at all
I’m sorry

You gave me sugar but she gave me honey
You got me high but she made me a junky
I know these things can be touchy
Trust me
If I could shed a tear
For all of you here
An ocean I would cry
You were a good time
She’s the rest of
My life

You taste like a peach
Turns out I’m more into tangerine
You’re a good pop song
But she’s bohemian rhapsody
It is what it is
The late night calls are over
I’ll send you a kiss
A little bit of closure, oh
I’m sorry

You gave me sugar but she gave me honey
You got me high but she made me a junky
I know these things can be touchy
Trust me
If I could shed a tear
For all of you here
An ocean I would cry
You were a good time
She’s the rest of
My life

I’m sorry
You gave me sugar but she gave me honey
You got me high but she made me a junky
I know these things can be touchy
Trust me
If I could shed a tear
For all of you here

TRADUZIONE

Intrappolato in un sogno
Con ognuna di voi che ho quasi amato
Mi fissi
Sembri sola con quasi niente addosso
Provi tutte le tue mosse
Quelle che un tempo mi facevano crollare
Mi mandi tutte le tue foto
Ma non sento più nulla
Mi dispiace
Mi hai dato dello zucchero ma lei mi ha dato miele
Mi hai fatto volare ma lei mi ha reso dipendente
Lo so, certe cose sono delicate
Credimi
Se potessi versare una lacrima
Per tutte voi qui
Piangerei un oceano
Sei stata un bel momento
Ma lei è il resto
Della mia vita

Hai il sapore di una pesca
Ma io preferisco le clementine
Tu sei una buona canzone pop
Ma lei è la Bohemian Rhapsody
È così com’è
Le chiamate notturne sono finite
Ti manderò un bacio
Un po’ di chiusura, oh
Mi dispiace
Mi hai dato dello zucchero ma lei mi ha dato miele
Mi hai fatto volare ma lei mi ha reso dipendente
Lo so, certe cose sono delicate
Credimi
Se potessi versare una lacrima
Per tutte voi qui
Piangerei un oceano
Sei stata un bel momento
Ma lei è il resto
Della mia vita
Mi dispiace
Mi hai dato dello zucchero ma lei mi ha dato miele
Mi hai fatto volare ma lei mi ha reso dipendente
Lo so, certe cose sono delicate
Credimi
Se potessi versare una lacrima
Per tutte voi qui

All Music Italia

Articoli più letti

Il Volo Tutti per uno 2025 a Palazzo Te canale 5 scaletta 1

Il Volo torna in prima serata su Canale 5 con tre nuove serate e tre grandi conduttrici
luk3 bianca-prada testo significato nuovo singolo 2

Luk3, chiuso il percorso ad Amici 24, spoilera il nuovo singolo per l'estate "Bianca-Prada"
Eurovision 2025 prima semifinale: le 10 nazioni qualificate 3

Eurovision 2025, la prima semifinale: eliminazione shock del Belgio, passano Islanda e San Marino!
Giovane musicista in studio tra sintetizzatori e vinili – New Music Friday 16 maggio 4

New Music Friday: Radio Date – Tutti i singoli in uscita nella settimana. The Kolors a sorpresa, Fred De Palma rilancia l'estate, Bertè con i Boomdabash
album italiani in uscita 2025 5

Ecco tutti gli ALBUM ITALIANI in uscita nel 2025 (Articolo in continuo aggiornamento)
Niccolò Fabi intervista Libertà Negli Occhi 6

"Libertà Negli Occhi", Niccolò Fabi: "Non sono un medico, ma il paziente del letto accanto" - L'INTERVISTA
Vasco Rossi live a San Siro 2024, la scaletta del concerto 2025 7

Vasco Live Milano San Siro: esce il nuovo album con la scaletta del documentario dei 7 concerti sold out
Adolfo Durante a Like a star nei panni di Mina 8

Adolfo Durante la storia dell'artista che a "Like a Star" è diventato Mina
Sal Da Vinci L’amore e tu testo significato singolo 9

Sal Da Vinci presenta L’amore e tu: nuovo singolo scritto con Gigi D'Alessio in attesa dei live estivi
Boomdabash e Loredana Bertè – Una stupida scusa 10

Boomdabash e Loredana Bertè: sotto la luna, tra reggae e malinconia con "Una stupida scusa"

Cerca su A.M.I.