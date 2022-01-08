8 Gennaio 2022
di
Redazione
Classifiche Streaming
8 Gennaio 2022

Classifiche Spotify settimana 1: Marracash, Blanco e Gué dominano ancora negli album

Il nuovo anno inizia senza particolari scossoni nei brani e negli album in classifica nello streaming di Spotify

Classifiche Streaming
Classifiche Spotify album e brani più streammati nella settimana 1 del 2022.

Tra le canzoni rimane in vetta Marracash e risalgono, a discapito dei Pinguini Tattici Nucleari, Blanco e Fedez con Tedua.

Anche gli album a dominare sono ancora Marracash, Blanco e Gué.

Andiamo subito a conoscere le nuove classifiche partendo da quelle delle singole canzoni.

CLASSIFICHE SPOTIFY BRANI SETTIMANA 1

  1. Marracash, Guè – ∞ LOVE (feat. Guè) (=)
  2. BLANCO – Finché Non Mi Seppelliscono (+1)
  3. Fedez, Tedua – SAPORE – with Tedua (+1)
  4. Pinguini Tattici Nucleari – Pastello Bianco (-2)
  5. Marracash – CRAZY LOVE (+1)
  6. Marracash, BLANCO – NEMESI (feat. BLANCO) (+1)
  7. BLANCO, Sfera Ebbasta – MI FAI IMPAZZIRE (+1)
  8. BLANCO – Notti In Bianco (+4)
  9. Salmo – KUMITE (+1)
  10. Guè – Veleno (+1)
  11. GAYLE – abcdefu (+3)
  12. Rkomi, Elodie – LA CODA DEL DIAVOLO (con ELODIE) (+5)
  13. PSICOLOGI – SUI MURI (=)
  14. Farruko – Pepas (+6)
  15. Rkomi, Sfera Ebbasta, Junior K – NUOVO RANGE (con SFERA EBBASTA) (=)
  16. Coez – Come nelle canzoni (=)
  17. ACRAZE, Cherish – Do It To It (+9)
  18. Mecna, CoCo – La più bella (+3)
  19. Madame, Sfera Ebbasta – TU MI HAI CAPITO (feat. Sfera Ebbasta) (=)
  20. Guè, Rose Villain – Piango Sulla Lambo (feat. Rose Villain) (-2)
  21. BLANCO – Paraocchi (+1)
  22. Bresh – Angelina Jolie (+2)
  23. Elton John, Dua Lipa, PNAU – Cold Heart – PNAU Remix (+5)
  24. The Kid LAROI, Justin Bieber – STAY (with Justin Bieber) (+5)
  25. BLANCO – Blu Celeste (=)
  26. Lil Nas X, Jack Harlow – INDUSTRY BABY (feat. Jack Harlow) (+4)
  27. Imagine Dragons, JID, Arcane, League of Legends – Enemy (with JID) – from the series Arcane League of Legends (+5)
  28. Glass Animals – Heat Waves (+7)
  29. Guè, Geolier – Blitz! (feat. Geolier) (-6)
  30. MACE, BLANCO, Salmo – LA CANZONE NOSTRA ⟁ ︎(con BLANCO & SALMO) (+4)
  31. yungest Moonstar, Neffa, tha Supreme – uNa DiReZioNe giUsTa (+2)
  32. Adele – Easy On Me (+10)
  33. Rkomi – PARTIRE DA TE (+4)
  34. sangiovanni, Madame – perso nel buio (con Madame) (+5)
  35. Ghali – Wallah (+6)
  36. Pinguini Tattici Nucleari – Scrivile Scemo (+9)
  37. chiello, Shablo – Quanto ti vorrei (+7)
  38. Ed Sheeran – Shivers (+9)
  39. LDA – Quello che fa male (+1)
  40. sangiovanni – malibu (+15)
  41. Nashley – Giovane e triste (+8)
  42. Rkomi, Irama, Shablo – LUNA PIENA (con IRAMA) (+9)
  43. Marracash – DUBBI (+5)
  44. Ed Sheeran – Bad Habits (+18)
  45. Coldplay, BTS – My Universe (+22)
  46. Fedez – MEGLIO DEL CINEMA (+8)
  47. tha Supreme – m%n (+5)
  48. Marracash – IO (+2)
  49. Tony Effe, Sfera Ebbasta – Mi Piace (feat. Sfera Ebbasta) (+4)
  50. Ernia, Pinguini Tattici Nucleari – Ferma A Guardare (feat. Pinguini Tattici Nucleari) (+11)

