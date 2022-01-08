Classifiche Spotify settimana 1: Marracash, Blanco e Gué dominano ancora negli album

Classifiche Spotify album e brani più streammati nella settimana 1 del 2022.
Tra le canzoni rimane in vetta Marracash e risalgono, a discapito dei Pinguini Tattici Nucleari, Blanco e Fedez con Tedua.
Anche gli album a dominare sono ancora Marracash, Blanco e Gué.
Andiamo subito a conoscere le nuove classifiche partendo da quelle delle singole canzoni.
CLASSIFICHE SPOTIFY BRANI SETTIMANA 1
- Marracash, Guè – ∞ LOVE (feat. Guè) (=)
- BLANCO – Finché Non Mi Seppelliscono (+1)
- Fedez, Tedua – SAPORE – with Tedua (+1)
- Pinguini Tattici Nucleari – Pastello Bianco (-2)
- Marracash – CRAZY LOVE (+1)
- Marracash, BLANCO – NEMESI (feat. BLANCO) (+1)
- BLANCO, Sfera Ebbasta – MI FAI IMPAZZIRE (+1)
- BLANCO – Notti In Bianco (+4)
- Salmo – KUMITE (+1)
- Guè – Veleno (+1)
- GAYLE – abcdefu (+3)
- Rkomi, Elodie – LA CODA DEL DIAVOLO (con ELODIE) (+5)
- PSICOLOGI – SUI MURI (=)
- Farruko – Pepas (+6)
- Rkomi, Sfera Ebbasta, Junior K – NUOVO RANGE (con SFERA EBBASTA) (=)
- Coez – Come nelle canzoni (=)
- ACRAZE, Cherish – Do It To It (+9)
- Mecna, CoCo – La più bella (+3)
- Madame, Sfera Ebbasta – TU MI HAI CAPITO (feat. Sfera Ebbasta) (=)
- Guè, Rose Villain – Piango Sulla Lambo (feat. Rose Villain) (-2)
- BLANCO – Paraocchi (+1)
- Bresh – Angelina Jolie (+2)
- Elton John, Dua Lipa, PNAU – Cold Heart – PNAU Remix (+5)
- The Kid LAROI, Justin Bieber – STAY (with Justin Bieber) (+5)
- BLANCO – Blu Celeste (=)
- Lil Nas X, Jack Harlow – INDUSTRY BABY (feat. Jack Harlow) (+4)
- Imagine Dragons, JID, Arcane, League of Legends – Enemy (with JID) – from the series Arcane League of Legends (+5)
- Glass Animals – Heat Waves (+7)
- Guè, Geolier – Blitz! (feat. Geolier) (-6)
- MACE, BLANCO, Salmo – LA CANZONE NOSTRA ⟁ ︎(con BLANCO & SALMO) (+4)
- yungest Moonstar, Neffa, tha Supreme – uNa DiReZioNe giUsTa (+2)
- Adele – Easy On Me (+10)
- Rkomi – PARTIRE DA TE (+4)
- sangiovanni, Madame – perso nel buio (con Madame) (+5)
- Ghali – Wallah (+6)
- Pinguini Tattici Nucleari – Scrivile Scemo (+9)
- chiello, Shablo – Quanto ti vorrei (+7)
- Ed Sheeran – Shivers (+9)
- LDA – Quello che fa male (+1)
- sangiovanni – malibu (+15)
- Nashley – Giovane e triste (+8)
- Rkomi, Irama, Shablo – LUNA PIENA (con IRAMA) (+9)
- Marracash – DUBBI (+5)
- Ed Sheeran – Bad Habits (+18)
- Coldplay, BTS – My Universe (+22)
- Fedez – MEGLIO DEL CINEMA (+8)
- tha Supreme – m%n (+5)
- Marracash – IO (+2)
- Tony Effe, Sfera Ebbasta – Mi Piace (feat. Sfera Ebbasta) (+4)
- Ernia, Pinguini Tattici Nucleari – Ferma A Guardare (feat. Pinguini Tattici Nucleari) (+11)
