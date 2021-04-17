17 Aprile 2021
di
Simone Zani
Caporedattore
Classifiche Streaming
Condividi su:
17 Aprile 2021

Classifica Spotify Settimana #15: Guè Pequeno e Dj Harsh irrompono nella chart e si piazzano in vetta

Guè Pequeno e Dj Harsh con i brani del mixtape Fastlife 4 irrompono nella classifica Spotify e conquistano la vetta e piazzano altri tre brani nella Top Ten.

Classifiche Streaming di Simone Zani
Condividi su:

Guè Pequeno e Dj Harsh con il brano del mixtape Fastlife 4 irrompono nella classifica Spotify e conquistano la vetta e piazzano altri tre brani nella Top Ten. Ottimo risultato che arriva dopo la conquista delle chart Fimi di album e vinili.

Voce di Madame, con ancora più di due milioni di ascolti, è ancora sul podio, mentre in netta discesa Colapesce e Dimartino con Musica Leggerissima.

Mi manchi di Aka 7even primo nella Top Viral.

Scopriamo le charts nel dettaglio partendo, come di consueto, dalla classifica Spotify Top 50.

CLASSIFICA SPOTIFY TOP 50

1 – Smith & Wesson Freestyle (feat. Marracash) – Guè Pequeno. Dj Harsh – 2.329.323
2 – Voce – Madame – 2.270.046
3 – Alex (feat. Lazza & Salmo) – Guè Pequeno. Dj Harsh – 2.152.930
4 – Lady – Sangiovanni – 2.108.398
5 – Mi Manchi – Aka 7even – 2.101.845
6 – Lifestyle – Guè Pequeno. Dj Harsh – 2.069.606
7 – Champagne 4 The Pain (feat. Gemitaiz & Noyz Narcos) – Guè Pequeno. Dj Harsh – 2.000.071
8 – Musica Leggerissima – Colapesce. Dimartino – 1.752.960
9 – La Genesi Del Tuo Colore – Irama – 1.689.562
10 – La Canzone Nostra⟁ ︎(con Blanco & Salmo) – Mace – 1.664.198

11 – Montero (Call Me – Your Name) – Lil Nas X – 1.595.453
12 – Wagyu (feat. Night Skinny) – Guè Pequeno. Dj Hars – 1.575.076
13 – Italian Hustler (feat. Rasty Kilo) – Guè Pequeno. Dj Harsh – 1.452.311
14 – Zitti E Buoni – Måneskin – 1.396.191
15 – Chiamami Per Nome – Francesca Michielin. Fedez – 1.351.936
16 – Marco Da Tropoja (feat. Vettosi) – Guè Pequeno. Dj Harsh – 1.344.672
17 – Peaches (feat. Daniel Caesar & Giveon) – Justin Bieber – 1.309.960
18 – Denim Giappo (feat. Luchè) – Guè Pequeno. Dj Harsh. Luche – 1.292.452
19 – Babyma (feat. Mv Killa) – Guè Pequeno. Dj Harsh – 1.286.648
20 – Tutta La Notte – Sangiovanni – 1.262.932

21 – Co$¥Mon€¥ – Guè Pequeno. Dj Harsh – 1.248.295
22 – 0 Passi – Deddy – 1.198.040
23 – Friday (feat. Mufasa & Hypeman) – Dopamine Re-Edit – Riton. Nightcrawlers – 1.171.950
24 – Ti Raggiungerò – Fred De Palma – 1.165.043
25 – Ferma A Guardare (feat. Pinguini Tattici Nucleari) – Ernia – 1.116.903
26 – Fast Life (feat. North Of Loreto) – Guè Pequeno. Dj Harsh – 1.073.898
27 – Parlami – Fasma. Gg – 1.072.977
28 – Me & My B – Guè Pequeno. Dj Harsh – 1.031.955
29 – Yo No Sé – Rvfv – 973.372
30 – Fiamme Negli Occhi – Coma_Cose – 959.524

31 – Vita Veloce Freestyle – Guè Pequeno. Dj Harsh – 921.973
32 – Your Love (9PM) – Atb. Topic. A7s – 871.172
33 – Dieci – Annalisa – 860.184
34 – Hecha Pa’ Mi – Boza – 850.375
35 – Venere E Marte (feat. Marco Mengoni. Frah Quintale) – Takagi & Ketra – 848.260
36 – Polka 2 :-/ – Rosa Chemical. Guè Pequeno. Ernia – 831.275
37 – Il Cielo Contromano – Deddy – 797.278
38 – Non Fare Così – Capo Plaza – 790.920
39 – Scooby Doo – Pinguini Tattici Nucleari – 773.393
40 – Astronaut In The Ocean – Masked Wolf – 750.729

41 – Save Your Tears – The Weeknd – 749.051
42 – Superclassico – Ernia – 728.880
43 – Disclaimer – Guè Pequeno. Dj Harsh – 715.939
44 – Scusa – Prod. Tha Supreme – Mara Sattei – 708.887
45 – Las Vegas – Tancredi – 696.959
46 – Bugie (feat. Rkomi & Carl Brave) – Madame – 684.298
47 – Glicine – Noemi – 663.732
48 – Mai Dire Mai (La Locura) – Willie Peyote – 660.603
49 – Occhi Lucidi – Leon Faun. Duffy – 633.797
50 – Hype – Sangiovanni – 623.824

Clicca su Continua per scoprire la classifica Spotify Top Viral.

Continua

All Music Italia

Articoli più letti

1

Pagelle Nuovi singoli italiani del 16 aprile: Max Gazzè sforna la hit e Rkomi continua a cascare sugli accenti.

2

Emanuele Aloia ecco il significato di tutte le canzoni de "La Sindrome di Stendhal" raccontato dall'artista

3

Radio Date: tutti i nuovi singoli in uscita nella settimana del 16 aprile

4

Amici Specials: B3N, ex Benji & Fede, parla a cuore aperto con Sangiovanni

5

Concerto Primo Maggio 2021 ecco da dove si esibiranno gli artisti della seconda edizione dell'era Covid-19

6

Sanremo 2021: ecco il perché, e i numeri, per cui il Festival di Amadeus è il successo più grande degli ultimi dieci anni

7

Classifica Spotify Settimana #14: Madame è prima... in Top 10 anche due brani di Amici 20

8

Amici di Maria De Filippi: a poche ore dalla terza puntata ecco la classifica dei cantanti nello streaming

9

Amici 20: Sangiovanni pubblica il singolo "Hype". Testo e significato della canzone (audio)

10

Amici 20: Raffaele pubblica il singolo "7 vite". Testo e significato della canzone

Cerca su A.M.I.

In Copertina

AMICI DI MARIA DE FILIPPI: LE PAGELLE DEGLI INEDITI DI TANCREDI, ARIANNA e IBLA

Penultimo appuntamento con le recensioni ai brani inediti di Amici 20.

Spotify e la mancata occasione di aiutare gli emergenti con "Radar Italia" (e anche Fedez dice la sua sulle scelte della piattaforma...)

Il rapper ha parlato della questione scelte editoriali di Spotify nel suo Podcast con Luis Sal.

Margherita Vicario è pronta a racchiudere anni di gavetta nell'album "Bingo"

Dopo due anni di singoli, tutti di successo, e diverse collaborazioni per la cantautrice è arrivato il momento di lanciare il nuovo album.

Nasce ALL MUSIC FRIDAY, la playlist su Spotify con tutte le uscite italiane della settimana senza distinzione di genere o popolarità

La playlist verrà resettata e aggiornata ogni settimana e, nell'apposito post su Instagram del venerdì alle 22:30 potrete commentare le uscite.

Classifica Radio Settimana #15: Colapesce e Dimartino inarrestabili. Irama torna sul podio!

La classifica radio premia ancora una volta Colapesce e Dimartino con Musica Leggerissima. Il duo prosegue l'inarrestabile dominio.

Achille Lauro: il racconto del nuovo album “Lauro” track by track

A due anni dall'album 1969 e dopo i side project 1990 e 1920, Achille Lauro pubblica il nuovo progetto intitolato semplicemente Lauro.

Enzo Mazza della FIMI infuriato: "La musica ferma e gli Europei di Calcio no..."

Per i concerti con un massimo di 1.000 persone, per il calcio approvato un piano per 16.000 persone allo Stadio .

Emanuele Aloia ecco il significato di tutte le canzoni de "La Sindrome di Stendhal" raccontato dall'artista

Tredici canzoni in cui, come caratteristica del cantautore fin dall'esordio, l'arte a 360° è sempre presente.

Sanremo 2021: ecco il perché, e i numeri, per cui il Festival di Amadeus è il successo più grande degli ultimi dieci anni

Le canzoni di Sanremo 2021 occupano già il quarto posto nella classifica dal 2010 ad oggi.

Testo & ConTesto: Laura Pausini Io sì. Il Prof di latino analizza il testo della canzone italiana candidata agli Oscar 2021

Una canzone semplice al servizio del film. Poche parole che parlano di "attenzione", la vera essenza dell'amore. Ce lo spiega il Prof di latino. .

Release date 2021: l’elenco, mese per mese, di tutti i singoli italiani in uscita

Un articolo in costante aggiornamento per scoprire giorno per giorno, tutte le nuove uscite italiane del 2021.

Pagelle Nuovi singoli

Le recensioni del nostro critico musicale

ALBUM IN USCITA 2021

Articolo in continuo aggiornamento...

Interviste

Videointervista a Emanuele Aloia: “Ricevo messaggi da parte di studenti che apprezzano arte e letteratura grazie alle mie canzoni”

Il 16 aprile è il giorno dell'uscita dell'album d'esordio di Emanuele Aloia Sindrome di Stendhal, disponibile in formato fisico e su tutte le piattaforme digitali. .

Videointervista ad Achille Lauro: “Il mio lusso è essere libero grazie al successo.”

Il 16 aprile è il giorno dell'uscita del nuovo album di Achille Lauro intitolato semplicemente Lauro. Ne abbiamo parlato con l'artista.

Videointervista a Skioffi: “Non penso che Amici abbia influito troppo nella mia musica”

A un anno dalla sua partecipazione ad Amici, Skioffi torna con un nuovo progetto discografico, un Ep di 7 tracce intitolato Alice.

Videointervista a Mobrici: “Ora sono più libero di esplorare mondi diversi.”

E' uscito il nuovo singolo di Mobrici TVB. Con questo brano, che arriva a un mese dal precedente 20100, prosegue il percorso solista dell'artista per anni leader dei Canova.

Videointervista a Max Gazzè: “La musica è il nostro gioco preferito ed è la cosa per cui alzarsi ogni mattina”

E' uscito il nuovo album di Max Gazzè La Matematica dei Rami, a cui il cantautore romano ha lavorato insieme alla Magical Mystery Band.

Videointervista a Random: “Colui che crede in se stesso vive coi piedi fortemente poggiati sulle nuvole”

E' uscito il nuovo album di Random Nuvole, che arriva a un mese dalla sua partecipazione al Festival di Sanremo con il singolo Torno a Te. .

L'editoriale del direttore

di Massimiliano Longo

Spotify e la mancata occasione di aiutare gli emergenti con "Radar Italia" (e anche Fedez dice la sua sulle scelte della piattaforma...)

Spotify Italia e gli emergenti... una storia dal finale scontato di cui anche Fedez, a modo suo, ha voluto parlare. Mesi fa avevo già parlato del lancio in Italia della Playlist di Spotify Radar, nata in tutto il mondo per valorizzare artisti sconosciuti ma talentuosi e lanciarli nel mondo della musica, o almeno provarci. In quell'articolo che...

News

AMICI DI MARIA DE FILIPPI: LE PAGELLE DEGLI INEDITI DI TANCREDI, ARIANNA e IBLA

Penultimo appuntamento con le recensioni ai brani inediti di Amici 20.

Pupo dedica alla madre malata il brano inedito “I colori della tua mente”

Il cantante ha presentato la canzone in anteprima a Domenica In di Mara Venier.

Ministri: il singolo “Peggio di Niente” da il via a una nuova immagine e a una nouvelle vague musicale

Il 16 aprile è il giorno dell'uscita dei nuovo singolo dei Ministri Peggio di Me, che da il via a un nuovo percorso anche legato al look grazie a Nicolò Cerioni.

Fiorella Mannoia: rinviati a dicembre i concerti nei teatri italiani

A causa del perdurare dell'emergenza sanitaria, il tour teatrale di Fiorella Mannoia è rinviato al dicembre 2021. .

Margherita Vicario è pronta a racchiudere anni di gavetta nell'album "Bingo"

Dopo due anni di singoli, tutti di successo, e diverse collaborazioni per la cantautrice è arrivato il momento di lanciare il nuovo album.

Nasce ALL MUSIC FRIDAY, la playlist su Spotify con tutte le uscite italiane della settimana senza distinzione di genere o popolarità

La playlist verrà resettata e aggiornata ogni settimana e, nell'apposito post su Instagram del venerdì alle 22:30 potrete commentare le uscite.

Achille Lauro: il racconto del nuovo album “Lauro” track by track

A due anni dall'album 1969 e dopo i side project 1990 e 1920, Achille Lauro pubblica il nuovo progetto intitolato semplicemente Lauro.

Ghost: il nuovo singolo dei fratelli Alex e Enrico Magistri è “Il Mio Nome È La Dignità”

Il 16 aprile è il giorno dell'uscita del nuovo singolo dei Ghost Il Mio Nome È La Dignità, brano che arriva a quasi sei mesi dal precedente Ri-Evoluzione.

Imaginaction in Tour: nella tappa di Brescia un incontro generazionale con i Pinguini Tattici Nucleari e Roby Facchinetti

Nella suggestiva cornice del Palazzo Facchi di Brescia si è svolta la seconda tappa di Imaginaction in Tour. Ospiti Roby Facchinetti e i Pinguini Tattici Nucleari.

Madame: disco d'oro per l'album d'esordio e nuove date del tour in calendario

Nel frattempo il singolo Sanremese "Voce" è già certificato disco di platino da diverse settimane.

Achille Lauro, ecco tutte le versioni in uscita di "Lauro", compreso un vinile Pop up edition ad edizione limitata

Ecco tutte le versioni in uscita del disco e come acquistarle.

Motta torna con un disco "Semplice", energico e potente con musicisti internazionale

Il nuovo disco arriva a tre anni da "Vivere o morire", album premiato con la Targa Tenco per il miglior disco.

News
dalla discografia

Rubriche

radio date

Radio Date: tutti i nuovi singoli in uscita nella settimana del 16 aprile

La mosca Tzè Tzè

Buon compleanno al Maestro Franco Battiato, colonna sonora della mia infanzia

Testo&Contesto

Testo & ConTesto: Laura Pausini Io sì. Il Prof di latino analizza il testo della canzone italiana candidata agli Oscar 2021

W la Mamma

Festa della musica, sì, ma se la facciamo #senzaMusica, chi se ne accorge?

A tutto pop

A TUTTO POP #47: TONY MAIELLO, GIUNI RUSSO e TAGLIA 42. Aneddoti e curiosità sulle canzoni

A-V Indie

IL TEATRO DEGLI ORRORI (V di Venezia)

Emergenti

Ultrapop: dopo i successi del 2019 e del 2020, ecco il nuovo singolo “Lois Lane & Clark Kent”

Zioda lancia il nuovo singolo "Casamia" in duetto con Saint Pablo

Giulia Mei denuncia ipocrisie e contraddizioni nel brano “Mamma!”

Questa sera, 13 aprile, il giovane cantautore Cioffi in un live esclusivo per All Music Italia

Anteprima Video: una richiesta d’aiuto verso qualcuno che non vuole ascoltare nel nuovo singolo di Zueno “Le Chiavi Di Casa”

Opposite: la difficoltà di un rapporto a due nel nuovo singolo “Narghilè”

i Les Enfants hanno lanciato il singolo "Resta con me"

Valeria Altobelli conquista l’Albania con il brano “Anima semplice”

Manfredi si mette a nudo nell'album d'esordio “Kintsugi”

Classifica Spotify Settimana #15: Guè Pequeno e Dj Harsh irrompono nella chart e si piazzano in vetta

Classifiche di Vendita Fimi Settimana #15: Guè Pequeno festeggia i primi 10 anni da solista con un doppio primo posto

Classifica Radio Settimana #15: Colapesce e Dimartino inarrestabili. Irama torna sul podio!

Certificazioni FIMI settimana 14: continua il successo dei brani di Sanremo 2021 e Sangiovanni è disco di platino

Classifica Spotify Settimana #14: Madame è prima... in Top 10 anche due brani di Amici 20

Classifiche di Vendita Fimi Settimana #14: colpo a sorpresa di Madame, ora in testa tra gli album

Recensioni

Annalisa: "Nuda Dieci"... una riedizione che riscalda l'atmosfera?

Malika Ayane: “Malifesto” il racconto perfetto di come la vita

Maneskin – Il Teatro dell'Ira... da cui fuoriesce tutta l'ira ma non solo

Ermal Meta - Tribù Urbana - Recensione del nuovo album del cantautore

La Rappresentante di lista - My Mamma - Recensione

Michele Bravi: La Geografia del Buio e lo sforzo immane di provare a squarciarlo.

Video

Emanuele Aloia Intervista Sindrome di Stendhal

Achille Lauro Intervista Lauro

Selton Intervista Benvenuti

Cioffi live in esclusiva per All Music Italia

J-Ax svela: “Ho avuto il COVID e mi sono sentito abbandonato dallo stato...”

Max Gazzè Intervista La matematica dei rami

Virginio Intervista Rimani

Random Intervista Nuvole

Tazenda Intervista Antìstasis

Malika Ayane Intervista Malifesto

Senhit Intervista Adrenalina Eurovision Song Contest

Tommaso Zorzi Bocca di Rosa al Maurizio Costanzo Show