Classifica Spotify Settimana #15: Guè Pequeno e Dj Harsh irrompono nella chart e si piazzano in vetta

Guè Pequeno e Dj Harsh con il brano del mixtape Fastlife 4 irrompono nella classifica Spotify e conquistano la vetta e piazzano altri tre brani nella Top Ten. Ottimo risultato che arriva dopo la conquista delle chart Fimi di album e vinili.

Voce di Madame, con ancora più di due milioni di ascolti, è ancora sul podio, mentre in netta discesa Colapesce e Dimartino con Musica Leggerissima.

Mi manchi di Aka 7even primo nella Top Viral.

Scopriamo le charts nel dettaglio partendo, come di consueto, dalla classifica Spotify Top 50.

CLASSIFICA SPOTIFY TOP 50

1 – Smith & Wesson Freestyle (feat. Marracash) – Guè Pequeno. Dj Harsh – 2.329.323

2 – Voce – Madame – 2.270.046

3 – Alex (feat. Lazza & Salmo) – Guè Pequeno. Dj Harsh – 2.152.930

4 – Lady – Sangiovanni – 2.108.398

5 – Mi Manchi – Aka 7even – 2.101.845

6 – Lifestyle – Guè Pequeno. Dj Harsh – 2.069.606

7 – Champagne 4 The Pain (feat. Gemitaiz & Noyz Narcos) – Guè Pequeno. Dj Harsh – 2.000.071

8 – Musica Leggerissima – Colapesce. Dimartino – 1.752.960

9 – La Genesi Del Tuo Colore – Irama – 1.689.562

10 – La Canzone Nostra⟁ ︎(con Blanco & Salmo) – Mace – 1.664.198

11 – Montero (Call Me – Your Name) – Lil Nas X – 1.595.453

12 – Wagyu (feat. Night Skinny) – Guè Pequeno. Dj Hars – 1.575.076

13 – Italian Hustler (feat. Rasty Kilo) – Guè Pequeno. Dj Harsh – 1.452.311

14 – Zitti E Buoni – Måneskin – 1.396.191

15 – Chiamami Per Nome – Francesca Michielin. Fedez – 1.351.936

16 – Marco Da Tropoja (feat. Vettosi) – Guè Pequeno. Dj Harsh – 1.344.672

17 – Peaches (feat. Daniel Caesar & Giveon) – Justin Bieber – 1.309.960

18 – Denim Giappo (feat. Luchè) – Guè Pequeno. Dj Harsh. Luche – 1.292.452

19 – Babyma (feat. Mv Killa) – Guè Pequeno. Dj Harsh – 1.286.648

20 – Tutta La Notte – Sangiovanni – 1.262.932

21 – Co$¥Mon€¥ – Guè Pequeno. Dj Harsh – 1.248.295

22 – 0 Passi – Deddy – 1.198.040

23 – Friday (feat. Mufasa & Hypeman) – Dopamine Re-Edit – Riton. Nightcrawlers – 1.171.950

24 – Ti Raggiungerò – Fred De Palma – 1.165.043

25 – Ferma A Guardare (feat. Pinguini Tattici Nucleari) – Ernia – 1.116.903

26 – Fast Life (feat. North Of Loreto) – Guè Pequeno. Dj Harsh – 1.073.898

27 – Parlami – Fasma. Gg – 1.072.977

28 – Me & My B – Guè Pequeno. Dj Harsh – 1.031.955

29 – Yo No Sé – Rvfv – 973.372

30 – Fiamme Negli Occhi – Coma_Cose – 959.524

31 – Vita Veloce Freestyle – Guè Pequeno. Dj Harsh – 921.973

32 – Your Love (9PM) – Atb. Topic. A7s – 871.172

33 – Dieci – Annalisa – 860.184

34 – Hecha Pa’ Mi – Boza – 850.375

35 – Venere E Marte (feat. Marco Mengoni. Frah Quintale) – Takagi & Ketra – 848.260

36 – Polka 2 :-/ – Rosa Chemical. Guè Pequeno. Ernia – 831.275

37 – Il Cielo Contromano – Deddy – 797.278

38 – Non Fare Così – Capo Plaza – 790.920

39 – Scooby Doo – Pinguini Tattici Nucleari – 773.393

40 – Astronaut In The Ocean – Masked Wolf – 750.729

41 – Save Your Tears – The Weeknd – 749.051

42 – Superclassico – Ernia – 728.880

43 – Disclaimer – Guè Pequeno. Dj Harsh – 715.939

44 – Scusa – Prod. Tha Supreme – Mara Sattei – 708.887

45 – Las Vegas – Tancredi – 696.959

46 – Bugie (feat. Rkomi & Carl Brave) – Madame – 684.298

47 – Glicine – Noemi – 663.732

48 – Mai Dire Mai (La Locura) – Willie Peyote – 660.603

49 – Occhi Lucidi – Leon Faun. Duffy – 633.797

50 – Hype – Sangiovanni – 623.824

