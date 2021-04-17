Classifica Spotify Settimana #15: Guè Pequeno e Dj Harsh irrompono nella chart e si piazzano in vetta

Guè Pequeno e Dj Harsh con il brano del mixtape Fastlife 4 irrompono nella classifica Spotify e conquistano la vetta e piazzano altri tre brani nella Top Ten. Ottimo risultato che arriva dopo la conquista delle chart Fimi di album e vinili.
Voce di Madame, con ancora più di due milioni di ascolti, è ancora sul podio, mentre in netta discesa Colapesce e Dimartino con Musica Leggerissima.
Mi manchi di Aka 7even primo nella Top Viral.
Scopriamo le charts nel dettaglio partendo, come di consueto, dalla classifica Spotify Top 50.
CLASSIFICA SPOTIFY TOP 50
1 – Smith & Wesson Freestyle (feat. Marracash) – Guè Pequeno. Dj Harsh – 2.329.323
2 – Voce – Madame – 2.270.046
3 – Alex (feat. Lazza & Salmo) – Guè Pequeno. Dj Harsh – 2.152.930
4 – Lady – Sangiovanni – 2.108.398
5 – Mi Manchi – Aka 7even – 2.101.845
6 – Lifestyle – Guè Pequeno. Dj Harsh – 2.069.606
7 – Champagne 4 The Pain (feat. Gemitaiz & Noyz Narcos) – Guè Pequeno. Dj Harsh – 2.000.071
8 – Musica Leggerissima – Colapesce. Dimartino – 1.752.960
9 – La Genesi Del Tuo Colore – Irama – 1.689.562
10 – La Canzone Nostra⟁ ︎(con Blanco & Salmo) – Mace – 1.664.198
11 – Montero (Call Me – Your Name) – Lil Nas X – 1.595.453
12 – Wagyu (feat. Night Skinny) – Guè Pequeno. Dj Hars – 1.575.076
13 – Italian Hustler (feat. Rasty Kilo) – Guè Pequeno. Dj Harsh – 1.452.311
14 – Zitti E Buoni – Måneskin – 1.396.191
15 – Chiamami Per Nome – Francesca Michielin. Fedez – 1.351.936
16 – Marco Da Tropoja (feat. Vettosi) – Guè Pequeno. Dj Harsh – 1.344.672
17 – Peaches (feat. Daniel Caesar & Giveon) – Justin Bieber – 1.309.960
18 – Denim Giappo (feat. Luchè) – Guè Pequeno. Dj Harsh. Luche – 1.292.452
19 – Babyma (feat. Mv Killa) – Guè Pequeno. Dj Harsh – 1.286.648
20 – Tutta La Notte – Sangiovanni – 1.262.932
21 – Co$¥Mon€¥ – Guè Pequeno. Dj Harsh – 1.248.295
22 – 0 Passi – Deddy – 1.198.040
23 – Friday (feat. Mufasa & Hypeman) – Dopamine Re-Edit – Riton. Nightcrawlers – 1.171.950
24 – Ti Raggiungerò – Fred De Palma – 1.165.043
25 – Ferma A Guardare (feat. Pinguini Tattici Nucleari) – Ernia – 1.116.903
26 – Fast Life (feat. North Of Loreto) – Guè Pequeno. Dj Harsh – 1.073.898
27 – Parlami – Fasma. Gg – 1.072.977
28 – Me & My B – Guè Pequeno. Dj Harsh – 1.031.955
29 – Yo No Sé – Rvfv – 973.372
30 – Fiamme Negli Occhi – Coma_Cose – 959.524
31 – Vita Veloce Freestyle – Guè Pequeno. Dj Harsh – 921.973
32 – Your Love (9PM) – Atb. Topic. A7s – 871.172
33 – Dieci – Annalisa – 860.184
34 – Hecha Pa’ Mi – Boza – 850.375
35 – Venere E Marte (feat. Marco Mengoni. Frah Quintale) – Takagi & Ketra – 848.260
36 – Polka 2 :-/ – Rosa Chemical. Guè Pequeno. Ernia – 831.275
37 – Il Cielo Contromano – Deddy – 797.278
38 – Non Fare Così – Capo Plaza – 790.920
39 – Scooby Doo – Pinguini Tattici Nucleari – 773.393
40 – Astronaut In The Ocean – Masked Wolf – 750.729
41 – Save Your Tears – The Weeknd – 749.051
42 – Superclassico – Ernia – 728.880
43 – Disclaimer – Guè Pequeno. Dj Harsh – 715.939
44 – Scusa – Prod. Tha Supreme – Mara Sattei – 708.887
45 – Las Vegas – Tancredi – 696.959
46 – Bugie (feat. Rkomi & Carl Brave) – Madame – 684.298
47 – Glicine – Noemi – 663.732
48 – Mai Dire Mai (La Locura) – Willie Peyote – 660.603
49 – Occhi Lucidi – Leon Faun. Duffy – 633.797
50 – Hype – Sangiovanni – 623.824
