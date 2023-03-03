3 Marzo 2023
di
Redazione
Radio Charts
3 Marzo 2023

Classifica Radio EarOne settimana 9: otto brani di Sanremo 2023 ancora in Top 10

Francesca Michielin è la più alta nuova entrata della settimana

Redazione
Classifica Radio Earone 9 2023
Classifica radio EarOne settimana 9 del 2023… i brani più trasmessi dalle radio italiane.

Rimane immutato, e in mano ai brani del Festival di Sanremo 2023, il podio. C’è un solo cambio… Elodie sale alla #2 mentre Mengoni scende al terzo posto. Rimangono comunque 8 i brani del Festival in Top 10 mentre l’unica nuova entrata in Top 50 è Quello che ancora non c’è, il nuovo singolo di Francesca Michielin.

Andiamo a scoprire insieme la top 50.

CLASSIFICA RADIO EARONE SETTIMANA 9

  1. Cenere – Lazza (=)
  2. Due – Elodie (+1)
  3. Due Vite – Marco Mengoni (-1)
  4. Flowers – Miley Cyrus (=)
  5. Supereroi – Mr.Rain (=)
  6. Il Bene Nel Male – Madame (+1)
  7. Splash – Colapesce & Dimartino (-1)
  8. I’M Not Here To Make Friends – Sam Smith, Calvin Harris, Jessie Reyez (=)
  9. Tango – Tananai (+1)
  10. Made In Italy – Rosa Chemical (+10)
  11. Special – Lizzo (=)
  12. Shakira: Bzrp Music Sessions, Vol. 53 – Bizarrap & Shakira (+4)
  13. You Know What I Need – Pnau & Troye Sivan (=)
  14. Llylm – Rosalía (+4)
  15. L’Addio – Coma_Cose (-1)
  16. Bloody Mary – Lady Gaga (-7)
  17. Ghosts Again – Depeche Mode (=)
  18. Mollami Pt.2 – Guè (-6)
  19. Furore – Paola & Chiara (+5)
  20. Importante – Marracash (-1)
  21. Heaven (Feat. Eiffel 65) – Boomdabash (-6)
  22. Mare Di Guai – Ariete (+3)
  23. Symphony – Imagine Dragons (-1)
  24. Fake Love Don’T Last (Feat. Iann Dior) – Machine Gun Kelly (-1)
  25. Duemilaminuti – Mara Sattei (+3)
  26. L’Isola Delle Rose – Blanco (=)
  27. Mad – Yungblud (New)
  28. Players – Coi Leray (+10)
  29. Heaven – Niall Horan (+20)
  30. Alba – Ultimo (-1)
  31. Simply The Best (Feat. Anitta & El Alfa) – Black Eyed Peas (-10)
  32. Un Bel Viaggio – Articolo 31 (-2)
  33. Back That Up To The Beat – Madonna (=)
  34. Bad Blood – Kayma (-2)
  35. Parole Dette Male – Giorgia (-8)
  36. Gossip (Feat. Tom Morello) – Måneskin (-5)
  37. Anti-Hero – Taylor Swift (-1)
  38. Saturday/Sunday – Jason Derulo & David Guetta (-1)
  39. Body Talk – Ofenbach & Svea (New)
  40. Vivo – Levante (-6)
  41. Made You Look – Meghan Trainor (-6)
  42. Ladada (Mes Derniers Mots) – Claude (New)
  43. Quello Che Ancora Non C’È – Francesca Michielin (New)
  44. Quevedo: Bzrp Music Sessions, Vol. 52 – Bizarrap & Quevedo (-2)
  45. Lettera 22 – Cugini Di Campagna (-5)
  46. Star Walkin’ (League Of Legends Worlds Anthem) – Lil Nas X (-5)
  47. Work With My Love – Alok, James Arthur (+8)
  48. Ricordati Di Vivere (Il Primo Battito) – Jovanotti (-9)
  49. Se Poi Domani – Lda (-6)
  50. Unholy (Feat. Kim Petras) – Sam Smith (+6)

 

