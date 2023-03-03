Classifica Radio EarOne settimana 9: otto brani di Sanremo 2023 ancora in Top 10

Classifica radio EarOne settimana 9 del 2023… i brani più trasmessi dalle radio italiane.
Rimane immutato, e in mano ai brani del Festival di Sanremo 2023, il podio. C’è un solo cambio… Elodie sale alla #2 mentre Mengoni scende al terzo posto. Rimangono comunque 8 i brani del Festival in Top 10 mentre l’unica nuova entrata in Top 50 è Quello che ancora non c’è, il nuovo singolo di Francesca Michielin.
Andiamo a scoprire insieme la top 50.
CLASSIFICA RADIO EARONE SETTIMANA 9
- Cenere – Lazza (=)
- Due – Elodie (+1)
- Due Vite – Marco Mengoni (-1)
- Flowers – Miley Cyrus (=)
- Supereroi – Mr.Rain (=)
- Il Bene Nel Male – Madame (+1)
- Splash – Colapesce & Dimartino (-1)
- I’M Not Here To Make Friends – Sam Smith, Calvin Harris, Jessie Reyez (=)
- Tango – Tananai (+1)
- Made In Italy – Rosa Chemical (+10)
- Special – Lizzo (=)
- Shakira: Bzrp Music Sessions, Vol. 53 – Bizarrap & Shakira (+4)
- You Know What I Need – Pnau & Troye Sivan (=)
- Llylm – Rosalía (+4)
- L’Addio – Coma_Cose (-1)
- Bloody Mary – Lady Gaga (-7)
- Ghosts Again – Depeche Mode (=)
- Mollami Pt.2 – Guè (-6)
- Furore – Paola & Chiara (+5)
- Importante – Marracash (-1)
- Heaven (Feat. Eiffel 65) – Boomdabash (-6)
- Mare Di Guai – Ariete (+3)
- Symphony – Imagine Dragons (-1)
- Fake Love Don’T Last (Feat. Iann Dior) – Machine Gun Kelly (-1)
- Duemilaminuti – Mara Sattei (+3)
- L’Isola Delle Rose – Blanco (=)
- Mad – Yungblud (New)
- Players – Coi Leray (+10)
- Heaven – Niall Horan (+20)
- Alba – Ultimo (-1)
- Simply The Best (Feat. Anitta & El Alfa) – Black Eyed Peas (-10)
- Un Bel Viaggio – Articolo 31 (-2)
- Back That Up To The Beat – Madonna (=)
- Bad Blood – Kayma (-2)
- Parole Dette Male – Giorgia (-8)
- Gossip (Feat. Tom Morello) – Måneskin (-5)
- Anti-Hero – Taylor Swift (-1)
- Saturday/Sunday – Jason Derulo & David Guetta (-1)
- Body Talk – Ofenbach & Svea (New)
- Vivo – Levante (-6)
- Made You Look – Meghan Trainor (-6)
- Ladada (Mes Derniers Mots) – Claude (New)
- Quello Che Ancora Non C’È – Francesca Michielin (New)
- Quevedo: Bzrp Music Sessions, Vol. 52 – Bizarrap & Quevedo (-2)
- Lettera 22 – Cugini Di Campagna (-5)
- Star Walkin’ (League Of Legends Worlds Anthem) – Lil Nas X (-5)
- Work With My Love – Alok, James Arthur (+8)
- Ricordati Di Vivere (Il Primo Battito) – Jovanotti (-9)
- Se Poi Domani – Lda (-6)
- Unholy (Feat. Kim Petras) – Sam Smith (+6)