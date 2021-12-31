31 Dicembre 2021
Classifiche Streaming
Classifiche Spotify Italia settimana 52: Marracash ancora il più ascoltato, nei singoli e negli album

Completano il podio, negli album, Guè e Blanco. Tra i brani i Pinguini ad un passo dalla vetta

Classifiche Spotify album e brani più streammati nella settimana 52 del 2021.

Se nelle classifiche delle vendite dei singoli i brani di Natale comandano, nello streaming di Spotify il re è ancora lui, Marracash, seguito dal pop dei Pinguini Tattici Nucleari. Marra ha in totale tre brani in Top 10 e la rivelazione Blanco due.

Tra i dischi torna al comando Marracash, scende Guè ed è stabile alla #3 Blanco.

Andiamo subito a conoscere le nuove classifiche partendo da quelle delle singole canzoni.

CLASSIFICHE SPOTIFY BRANI SETTIMANA 52

  1. Marracash, Guè – ∞ LOVE (feat. Guè) (=)
  2. Pinguini Tattici Nucleari – Pastello Bianco (+1)
  3. BLANCO – Finché Non Mi Seppelliscono (+4)
  4. Fedez, Tedua – SAPORE – with Tedua (-2)
  5. Mariah Carey – All I Want for Christmas Is You (+8)
  6. Marracash – CRAZY LOVE (-2)
  7. Marracash, BLANCO – NEMESI (feat. BLANCO) (+2)
  8. BLANCO, Sfera Ebbasta – MI FAI IMPAZZIRE (+2)
  9. Wham! – Last Christmas (+12)
  10. Salmo – KUMITE (-4)
  11. Guè – Veleno (-6)
  12. BLANCO – Notti In Bianco (-1)
  13. PSICOLOGI – SUI MURI (-5)
  14. GAYLE – abcdefu (+2)
  15. Rkomi, Sfera Ebbasta, Junior K – NUOVO RANGE (con SFERA EBBASTA) (+3)
  16. Coez – Come nelle canzoni (-2)
  17. Rkomi, Elodie – LA CODA DEL DIAVOLO (con ELODIE) (+2)
  18. Guè, Rose Villain – Piango Sulla Lambo (feat. Rose Villain) (-3)
  19. Madame, Sfera Ebbasta – TU MI HAI CAPITO (feat. Sfera Ebbasta) (-2)
  20. Farruko – Pepas (=)
  21. Mecna, CoCo – La più bella (+1)
  22. BLANCO – Paraocchi (+1)
  23. Guè, Geolier – Blitz! (feat. Geolier) (-11)
  24. Bresh – Angelina Jolie (+1)
  25. BLANCO – Blu Celeste (-1)
  26. ACRAZE, Cherish – Do It To It (+1)
  27. Frank Sinatra, B. Swanson Quartet – Let It Snow! Let It Snow! Let It Snow! (with The B. Swanson Quartet) (+29)
  28. Elton John, Dua Lipa, PNAU – Cold Heart – PNAU Remix (+3)
  29. The Kid LAROI, Justin Bieber – STAY (with Justin Bieber) (+1)
  30. Lil Nas X, Jack Harlow – INDUSTRY BABY (feat. Jack Harlow) (+3)
  31. José Feliciano – Feliz Navidad (+39)
  32. Imagine Dragons, JID, Arcane, League of Legends – Enemy (with JID) – from the series Arcane League of Legends (+5)
  33. yungest Moonstar, Neffa, tha Supreme – uNa DiReZioNe giUsTa (-4)
  34. MACE, BLANCO, Salmo – LA CANZONE NOSTRA ⟁ ︎(con BLANCO & SALMO) (+2)
  35. Glass Animals – Heat Waves (+7)
  36. Bobby Helms – Jingle Bell Rock (+38)
  37. Rkomi – PARTIRE DA TE (+6)
  38. Sia – Snowman (+24)
  39. sangiovanni, Madame – perso nel buio (con Madame) (+1)
  40. LDA – Quello che fa male (-8)
  41. Ghali – Wallah (-3)
  42. Adele – Easy On Me (+2)
  43. Michael Bublé – It’s Beginning to Look a Lot like Christmas (+24)
  44. chiello, Shablo – Quanto ti vorrei (-3)
  45. Pinguini Tattici Nucleari – Scrivile Scemo (+2)
  46. Andy Williams – It’s the Most Wonderful Time of the Year (+29)
  47. Ed Sheeran – Shivers (-1)
  48. Marracash – DUBBI (-13)
  49. Nashley – Giovane e triste (+2)
  50. Marracash – IO (-11)

Clicca su continua per scoprire la classifica Spotify relativa agli album in Italia.

Radio Date

