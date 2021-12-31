Classifiche Spotify Italia settimana 52: Marracash ancora il più ascoltato, nei singoli e negli album

Sono undici i dischi di Natale in Top 100 di cui quattro di artisti italiani .

In Top 10 anche la cover di Natale incisa da Gaia per Amazon Music.

Abbiamo scelto, singolarmente, le 10 canzoni e i 5 dischi italiani che maggiormente abbiamo apprezzato nell'anno che sta per concludersi.

La cantante nel 2021 ha conquistato importanti riconoscimenti internazionali come il Golden Globe.

Ecco i brani italiani in uscita in digitale nel primo mese del 2022.

"Per Battiato provo un amore tale da non riuscire proprio a trovare le parole", "Mi piacerebbe lavorare con Daniele Silvestri".

Il nuovo singolo arriva dopo il successo, in streaming e radio, di "Vaniglia".

di Massimiliano Longo

Archiviato Sanremo Giovani 2021... con tante domande: da cos'è un brano inedito a perché i rumors sono così realistici

Si è concluso Sanremo Giovani 2021. 12 artisti in gara tre promossi a big... un brano non inedito che diventa inedito, regolamenti scritti con l'inchiostro simpatico che svaniscono nel nulla e rumors che fanno rumore. Mi spiace, sono un estimatore di Amadeus, ma a sto giro giuro che sulla questione giovani non ci ho capito nulla...