Classifiche Spotify Italia settimana 52: Marracash ancora il più ascoltato, nei singoli e negli album

Classifiche Spotify album e brani più streammati nella settimana 52 del 2021.
Se nelle classifiche delle vendite dei singoli i brani di Natale comandano, nello streaming di Spotify il re è ancora lui, Marracash, seguito dal pop dei Pinguini Tattici Nucleari. Marra ha in totale tre brani in Top 10 e la rivelazione Blanco due.
Tra i dischi torna al comando Marracash, scende Guè ed è stabile alla #3 Blanco.
Andiamo subito a conoscere le nuove classifiche partendo da quelle delle singole canzoni.
CLASSIFICHE SPOTIFY BRANI SETTIMANA 52
- Marracash, Guè – ∞ LOVE (feat. Guè) (=)
- Pinguini Tattici Nucleari – Pastello Bianco (+1)
- BLANCO – Finché Non Mi Seppelliscono (+4)
- Fedez, Tedua – SAPORE – with Tedua (-2)
- Mariah Carey – All I Want for Christmas Is You (+8)
- Marracash – CRAZY LOVE (-2)
- Marracash, BLANCO – NEMESI (feat. BLANCO) (+2)
- BLANCO, Sfera Ebbasta – MI FAI IMPAZZIRE (+2)
- Wham! – Last Christmas (+12)
- Salmo – KUMITE (-4)
- Guè – Veleno (-6)
- BLANCO – Notti In Bianco (-1)
- PSICOLOGI – SUI MURI (-5)
- GAYLE – abcdefu (+2)
- Rkomi, Sfera Ebbasta, Junior K – NUOVO RANGE (con SFERA EBBASTA) (+3)
- Coez – Come nelle canzoni (-2)
- Rkomi, Elodie – LA CODA DEL DIAVOLO (con ELODIE) (+2)
- Guè, Rose Villain – Piango Sulla Lambo (feat. Rose Villain) (-3)
- Madame, Sfera Ebbasta – TU MI HAI CAPITO (feat. Sfera Ebbasta) (-2)
- Farruko – Pepas (=)
- Mecna, CoCo – La più bella (+1)
- BLANCO – Paraocchi (+1)
- Guè, Geolier – Blitz! (feat. Geolier) (-11)
- Bresh – Angelina Jolie (+1)
- BLANCO – Blu Celeste (-1)
- ACRAZE, Cherish – Do It To It (+1)
- Frank Sinatra, B. Swanson Quartet – Let It Snow! Let It Snow! Let It Snow! (with The B. Swanson Quartet) (+29)
- Elton John, Dua Lipa, PNAU – Cold Heart – PNAU Remix (+3)
- The Kid LAROI, Justin Bieber – STAY (with Justin Bieber) (+1)
- Lil Nas X, Jack Harlow – INDUSTRY BABY (feat. Jack Harlow) (+3)
- José Feliciano – Feliz Navidad (+39)
- Imagine Dragons, JID, Arcane, League of Legends – Enemy (with JID) – from the series Arcane League of Legends (+5)
- yungest Moonstar, Neffa, tha Supreme – uNa DiReZioNe giUsTa (-4)
- MACE, BLANCO, Salmo – LA CANZONE NOSTRA ⟁ ︎(con BLANCO & SALMO) (+2)
- Glass Animals – Heat Waves (+7)
- Bobby Helms – Jingle Bell Rock (+38)
- Rkomi – PARTIRE DA TE (+6)
- Sia – Snowman (+24)
- sangiovanni, Madame – perso nel buio (con Madame) (+1)
- LDA – Quello che fa male (-8)
- Ghali – Wallah (-3)
- Adele – Easy On Me (+2)
- Michael Bublé – It’s Beginning to Look a Lot like Christmas (+24)
- chiello, Shablo – Quanto ti vorrei (-3)
- Pinguini Tattici Nucleari – Scrivile Scemo (+2)
- Andy Williams – It’s the Most Wonderful Time of the Year (+29)
- Ed Sheeran – Shivers (-1)
- Marracash – DUBBI (-13)
- Nashley – Giovane e triste (+2)
- Marracash – IO (-11)
Clicca su continua per scoprire la classifica Spotify relativa agli album in Italia.