17 Dicembre 2021
di
Redazione
Classifiche Streaming
17 Dicembre 2021

Classifiche Spotify Italia Settimana 50: il nuovo disco di Guè è l’album più ascoltato. Nei singoli Marracash ancora primo!

Il nuovo album di Guè conquista anche la classifica dei brani con ben 6 canzoni in Top 10

Classifiche Streaming
Classifiche Spotify album e brani più streammati nella settimana 50 del 2021.

Come per le classifiche di vendita FIMI (ormai guidate dallo streaming con Spotify avanti con ampio distacco rispetto ai competitor) anche qui troviamo Guè con il suo nuovo album in vetta tra gli album mentre nei singoli lo ferma solo Marracash.

“Il guercio” in totale mette a segno ben sei brani nelle prime dieci posizioni della classifica.

Andiamo subito a conoscere le nuove classifiche partendo da quelle delle singole canzoni.

CLASSIFICHE SPOTIFY BRANI SETTIMANA 49

  1. Marracash, Guè – ∞ LOVE (feat. Guè) (=)
  2. Guè, Geolier – Blitz! (feat. Geolier) (NEW)
  3. Guè – Veleno (NEW)
  4. Guè, Rose Villain – Piango Sulla Lambo (feat. Rose Villain) (NEW)
  5. Guè, Marracash – Daytona (feat. Marracash) (NEW)
  6. Guè, Ernia – Futura Ex (feat. Ernia) (NEW)
  7. Guè – La G La U La E pt.2 (NEW)
  8. Pinguini Tattici Nucleari – Pastello Bianco (-6)
  9. Fedez, Tedua – SAPORE – with Tedua (-3)
  10. Marracash – CRAZY LOVE (-7) 
  11. Guè, Rick Ross – Gangster Of Love (feat. Rick Ross) (NEW)
  12. Guè, Coez – Nessuno (feat. Coez) (NEW)
  13. Salmo – KUMITE (-9)
  14. Guè, Salmo – Lunedì Blu (feat. Salmo) (NEW)
  15. BLANCO, Sfera Ebbasta – MI FAI IMPAZZIRE (-10)
  16. Guè, Ketama126 – Domai (feat. Ketama126) (NEW)
  17. PSICOLOGI – SUI MURI (NEW)
  18. Marracash, BLANCO – NEMESI (feat. BLANCO) (-11)
  19. Coez – Come nelle canzoni (-11)
  20. BLANCO – Finché Non Mi Seppelliscono (-9) 
  21. Guè, dutchavelli – Sponsor (feat. dutchavelli) (NEW)
  22. Guè, Franco126 – Fredda, Triste, Pericolosa (feat. Franco126) (NEW)
  23. Guè, Elisa – Senza Sogni (feat. Elisa) (NEW)
  24. BLANCO – Notti In Bianco (-15)
  25. Madame, Sfera Ebbasta – TU MI HAI CAPITO (feat. Sfera Ebbasta) (-15)
  26. GAYLE – abcdefu (-7)
  27. Rkomi, Sfera Ebbasta, Junior K – NUOVO RANGE (con SFERA EBBASTA) (-13)
  28. Farruko – Pepas (-12)
  29. Mecna, CoCo – La più bella (-7)
  30. BLANCO – Blu Celeste (-12) 
  31. BLANCO – Paraocchi (-14)
  32. Marracash – DUBBI (-19)
  33. Rkomi, Elodie – LA CODA DEL DIAVOLO (con ELODIE) (-6)
  34. Mariah Carey – All I Want for Christmas Is You (-19)
  35. Guè, Jadakiss – Nicolas Cage (feat. Jadakiss) (NEW)
  36. ACRAZE, Cherish – Do It To It (-10)
  37. Guè – Cose Non Sane (Interlude) (NEW)
  38. Bresh – Angelina Jolie (-17)
  39. Marracash – IO (-27)
  40. LDA – Quello che fa male (-16) 
  41. yungest Moonstar, Neffa, tha Supreme – uNa DiReZioNe giUsTa (-16)
  42. Elton John, Dua Lipa, PNAU – Cold Heart – PNAU Remix (-10)
  43. Guè, Shablo – Too Old To Die Young (NEW)
  44. The Kid LAROI, Justin Bieber – STAY (with Justin Bieber) (-14)
  45. Lil Nas X, Jack Harlow – INDUSTRY BABY (feat. Jack Harlow) (-16)
  46. Tony Effe, Sfera Ebbasta – Mi Piace (feat. Sfera Ebbasta) (-26)
  47. chiello, Shablo – Quanto ti vorrei (-10)
  48. Adele – Easy On Me (-13)
  49. Wham! – Last Christmas (-21)
  50. Ghali – Wallah (-6)

Clicca su continua per scoprire la classifica Spotify relativa agli album in Italia.

