Classifica Radio EarOne settimana 4: Lady Gaga resta al comando… entrano in Top 50 Jovanotti e Alex W.

Classifica radio EarOne settimana 4 del 2023… i brani più trasmessi dalle radio italiane.
Resta al comando per la seconda settimana consecutiva Lady Gaga. Seguono Elodie e, per la prima volta sul podio con questo brano, i Boomdabash. Entra in Top 10 il featuring tra Tiziano Ferro e thasup.
La più alta nuova entrata della settimana, ad un passo dalla Top 20, è Ricordati Di Vivere (Il Primo Battito) di Jovanotti. Il suo è anche l’unica new entry italiana insieme al singolo di Alex W. con Sophie and the Giants.
Andiamo a scoprire insieme la top 50.
CLASSIFICA RADIO EARONE SETTIMANA 4
- Bloody Mary – Lady Gaga (=)
- Ok. Respira – Elodie (+1)
- Heaven (Feat. Eiffel 65) – Boomdabash (+2)
- Importante – Marracash (-2)
- Symphony – Imagine Dragons (-1)
- Simply The Best (Feat. Anitta & El Alfa) – Black Eyed Peas (=)
- Abissale – Tananai (+1)
- R()T()Nda (Feat. Tiziano Ferro) – Thasup (+4)
- Niente È Per Sempre – Fabio Rovazzi (+9)
- Bella Fregatura – Ernia (-1)
- Fake Love Don’T Last (Feat. Iann Dior) – Machine Gun Kelly (+4)
- You Know What I Need – Pnau & Troye Sivan (+1)
- Mollami Pt.2 – Guè (+7)
- Star Walkin’ (League Of Legends Worlds Anthem) – Lil Nas X (-4)
- Unholy (Feat. Kim Petras) – Sam Smith (-1)
- Celestial – Ed Sheeran (-5)
- Che Sarà – Achille Lauro (+4)
- Music For A Sushi Restaurant – Harry Styles (-2)
- Flowers – Miley Cyrus (+27)
- Special – Lizzo (+3)
- Come Te Nessuno Mai – Elisa (-4)
- Ricordati Di Vivere (Il Primo Battito) – Jovanotti (New)
- Ricordi – Pinguini Tattici Nucleari (-4)
- Gossip (Feat. Tom Morello) – Måneskin (+2)
- Humankind – Coldplay (=)
- Made You Look – Meghan Trainor (+7)
- Satisfaction – Darin (-5)
- Anti-Hero – Taylor Swift (+1)
- A L I – Irama (-2)
- Quevedo: Bzrp Music Sessions, Vol. 52 – Bizarrap & Quevedo (+2)
- Normale – Giorgia (-3)
- Back That Up To The Beat – Madonna (New)
- Shakira: Bzrp Music Sessions, Vol. 53 – Bizarrap & Shakira (New)
- Crisi Di Stato – Fedez (-10)
- Gold – Loi (+2)
- Se Lo Senti Lo Sai – Jovanotti (-29)
- Dancing’S Done – Ava Max (+5)
- Snap – Rosa Linn, Alfa (-2)
- Cuff It – Beyoncé (-4)
- Let Go – Central Cee (+8)
- Bellissima – Annalisa (-3)
- Don’T Play That Song – Bruce Springsteen (+3)
- Ghosts (How Can I Move On) (Feat. Elisa) – Muse (=)
- Serotonin Moonbeams – The Blessed Madonna (=)
- Bad Blood – Kayma (New)
- I’M Good (Blue) – David Guetta & Bebe Rexha (-6)
- Ti Va Di Stare Bene – Ultimo (-17)
- Hold Me Closer – Elton John & Britney Spears (-17)
- Dire, Fare, Curare (Feat. Sophie And The Giants) – Alex W (New)
- Tutti I Miei Ricordi – Marco Mengoni (-1)