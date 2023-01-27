27 Gennaio 2023
di
Redazione
Radio Charts
27 Gennaio 2023

Classifica Radio EarOne settimana 4: Lady Gaga resta al comando… entrano in Top 50 Jovanotti e Alex W.

I Boomdabash riescono a salire sul podio con la loro "Heaven"

di Redazione Radio Charts
Classifica Radio Earone 4 2023
Classifica radio EarOne settimana 4 del 2023… i brani più trasmessi dalle radio italiane.

Resta al comando per la seconda settimana consecutiva Lady Gaga. Seguono Elodie e, per la prima volta sul podio con questo brano, i Boomdabash. Entra in Top 10 il featuring tra Tiziano Ferro e thasup.

La più alta nuova entrata della settimana, ad un passo dalla Top 20, è Ricordati Di Vivere (Il Primo Battito) di Jovanotti. Il suo è anche l’unica new entry italiana insieme al singolo di Alex W. con Sophie and the Giants.

Andiamo a scoprire insieme la top 50.

CLASSIFICA RADIO EARONE SETTIMANA 4

  1. Bloody Mary – Lady Gaga (=)
  2. Ok. Respira – Elodie (+1)
  3. Heaven (Feat. Eiffel 65) – Boomdabash (+2)
  4. Importante – Marracash (-2)
  5. Symphony – Imagine Dragons (-1)
  6. Simply The Best (Feat. Anitta & El Alfa) – Black Eyed Peas (=)
  7. Abissale – Tananai (+1)
  8. R()T()Nda (Feat. Tiziano Ferro) – Thasup (+4)
  9. Niente È Per Sempre – Fabio Rovazzi (+9)
  10. Bella Fregatura – Ernia (-1)
  11. Fake Love Don’T Last (Feat. Iann Dior) – Machine Gun Kelly (+4)
  12. You Know What I Need – Pnau & Troye Sivan (+1)
  13. Mollami Pt.2 – Guè (+7)
  14. Star Walkin’ (League Of Legends Worlds Anthem) – Lil Nas X (-4)
  15. Unholy (Feat. Kim Petras) – Sam Smith (-1)
  16. Celestial – Ed Sheeran (-5)
  17. Che Sarà – Achille Lauro (+4)
  18. Music For A Sushi Restaurant – Harry Styles (-2)
  19. Flowers – Miley Cyrus (+27)
  20. Special – Lizzo (+3)
  21. Come Te Nessuno Mai – Elisa (-4)
  22. Ricordati Di Vivere (Il Primo Battito) – Jovanotti (New)
  23. Ricordi – Pinguini Tattici Nucleari (-4)
  24. Gossip (Feat. Tom Morello) – Måneskin (+2)
  25. Humankind – Coldplay (=)
  26. Made You Look – Meghan Trainor (+7)
  27. Satisfaction – Darin (-5)
  28. Anti-Hero – Taylor Swift (+1)
  29. A L I – Irama (-2)
  30. Quevedo: Bzrp Music Sessions, Vol. 52 – Bizarrap & Quevedo (+2)
  31. Normale – Giorgia (-3)
  32. Back That Up To The Beat – Madonna (New)
  33. Shakira: Bzrp Music Sessions, Vol. 53 – Bizarrap & Shakira (New)
  34. Crisi Di Stato – Fedez (-10)
  35. Gold – Loi (+2)
  36. Se Lo Senti Lo Sai – Jovanotti (-29)
  37. Dancing’S Done – Ava Max (+5)
  38. Snap – Rosa Linn, Alfa (-2)
  39. Cuff It – Beyoncé (-4)
  40. Let Go – Central Cee (+8)
  41. Bellissima – Annalisa (-3)
  42. Don’T Play That Song – Bruce Springsteen (+3)
  43. Ghosts (How Can I Move On) (Feat. Elisa) – Muse (=)
  44. Serotonin Moonbeams – The Blessed Madonna (=)
  45. Bad Blood – Kayma (New)
  46. I’M Good (Blue) – David Guetta & Bebe Rexha (-6)
  47. Ti Va Di Stare Bene – Ultimo (-17)
  48. Hold Me Closer – Elton John & Britney Spears (-17)
  49. Dire, Fare, Curare (Feat. Sophie And The Giants) – Alex W (New)
  50. Tutti I Miei Ricordi – Marco Mengoni (-1)

All Music Italia

