Classifica Radio EarOne settimana 4: Lady Gaga resta al comando… entrano in Top 50 Jovanotti e Alex W.

Classifica radio EarOne settimana 4 del 2023… i brani più trasmessi dalle radio italiane.

Resta al comando per la seconda settimana consecutiva Lady Gaga. Seguono Elodie e, per la prima volta sul podio con questo brano, i Boomdabash. Entra in Top 10 il featuring tra Tiziano Ferro e thasup.

La più alta nuova entrata della settimana, ad un passo dalla Top 20, è Ricordati Di Vivere (Il Primo Battito) di Jovanotti. Il suo è anche l’unica new entry italiana insieme al singolo di Alex W. con Sophie and the Giants.

Andiamo a scoprire insieme la top 50.

CLASSIFICA RADIO EARONE SETTIMANA 4