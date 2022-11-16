16 Novembre 2022
di
Redazione
News
16 Novembre 2022

Il Volo contro la follia della guerra incide una nuova versione di “Happy Xmas (War is over)

Il celebre brano fu lanciato da John Lennon e Yoko Ono nel 1951

News di Redazione
Il volo Happy Xmas
Il trio de Il Volo torna con Happy Xmas (war is over), cover del notissimo brano di Natale di John Lennon e Yoko Ono.

Dopo il tour Europeo che li ha visti esibirsi in Canada, Australia, Nord America e Giappone Il Volo ha preparato questa sorpresa natalizia per i fan di tutto il mondo. Esce quindi il 18 novembre per Epic / Sony Music la versione di Happy Xmas (war is over) realizzata da Gianluca, Ignazio e Piero.

Ecco come commenta la scelta di questo brano iconico il trio:

HAPPY XMAS (WAR IS OVER)”, brano del 1971, pubblicato allora per lanciare un messaggio di pace contro la Guerra del Vietnam. Oggi, nonostante siano passati più di 50 anni, la follia della guerra continua a far parte del nostro mondo. Con l’avvicinarsi del Natale, sentiamo ancora di più il desiderio di cantare e continuare a dar vita e forza a questo brano, eterno Inno alla Pace.

Ricordiamo che Il Volo tornerà live in Italia a dicembre per tre concerti nei palasport, date attese dai fan da ben due anni a causa dell’emergenza sanitaria che ha costretto al rinvio delle date. Questi gli appuntamenti:

  • 15 dicembre 2022 al Pala Alpitour di Torino
  • 17 dicembre 2022 al Mediolanum Forum di Assago, Milano
  • 23 dicembre 2022 al Palazzo dello Sport di Roma

I biglietti già acquistati in prevendita rimangono validi.

Nel frattempo è uscito anche il libro Il Volo. Quello che porto nel cuore, dove i tre ragazzi mettono su carta i loro ricordi, le emozioni, gli aneddoti della vita in famiglia come di una carriera straordinaria che li ha visti partire dall’Abruzzo e dalla Sicilia per raggiungere i palcoscenici di tutto il mondo. Tre grandi cantanti ma anche tre ragazzi che svelano nelle ultime pagine del libro i loro gusti musicali, di lettura e di cinema. Presenteranno il libro nelle città italiane a dicembre con un instore tour.

Il Volo Happy Xmas (war is over) testo

So this is Christmas
And what have you done
Another year over
And a new one just begun
And so this is Christmas
I hope you have fun
The near and the dear ones
The old and the young
A very Merry Christmas
And a Happy New Year
Let’s hope it’s a good one
Without any fear
And so this is Christmas (ooh)
For weak and for strong (ooh)
For rich and the poor ones (ooh)
The war is so long (ooh)
And so happy Christmas (war is over)
For black and for white (if you want it)
For yellow and red ones (war is over)
Let’s stop all the fight (now)
A very Merry Christmas
And a Happy New Year
Let’s hope it’s a good one
Without any fear
And so this is Christmas (ooh)
And what have we done (ooh)
Another year over (ooh)
And a new one just begun (ooh)
And so happy Christmas (war is over)
We hope you have fun (if you want it)
The near and the dear ones (war is over)
The old and the young (now)
A very Merry Christmas
(And a Happy New Year) Ooh, oh
(Let’s hope it’s a good one) It’ a good, it’s a good one
Without any fear
And so this is Christmas (war is over)
And what have we done (if you want it)
Another year over (war is over)
And a new one just begun (now)

