Il Volo contro la follia della guerra incide una nuova versione di “Happy Xmas (War is over)

Il trio de Il Volo torna con Happy Xmas (war is over), cover del notissimo brano di Natale di John Lennon e Yoko Ono.

Dopo il tour Europeo che li ha visti esibirsi in Canada, Australia, Nord America e Giappone Il Volo ha preparato questa sorpresa natalizia per i fan di tutto il mondo. Esce quindi il 18 novembre per Epic / Sony Music la versione di Happy Xmas (war is over) realizzata da Gianluca, Ignazio e Piero.

Ecco come commenta la scelta di questo brano iconico il trio:

“HAPPY XMAS (WAR IS OVER)”, brano del 1971, pubblicato allora per lanciare un messaggio di pace contro la Guerra del Vietnam. Oggi, nonostante siano passati più di 50 anni, la follia della guerra continua a far parte del nostro mondo. Con l’avvicinarsi del Natale, sentiamo ancora di più il desiderio di cantare e continuare a dar vita e forza a questo brano, eterno Inno alla Pace.“

Ricordiamo che Il Volo tornerà live in Italia a dicembre per tre concerti nei palasport, date attese dai fan da ben due anni a causa dell’emergenza sanitaria che ha costretto al rinvio delle date. Questi gli appuntamenti:

15 dicembre 2022 al Pala Alpitour di Torino

17 dicembre 2022 al Mediolanum Forum di Assago, Milano

23 dicembre 2022 al Palazzo dello Sport di Roma

I biglietti già acquistati in prevendita rimangono validi.



Nel frattempo è uscito anche il libro Il Volo. Quello che porto nel cuore, dove i tre ragazzi mettono su carta i loro ricordi, le emozioni, gli aneddoti della vita in famiglia come di una carriera straordinaria che li ha visti partire dall’Abruzzo e dalla Sicilia per raggiungere i palcoscenici di tutto il mondo. Tre grandi cantanti ma anche tre ragazzi che svelano nelle ultime pagine del libro i loro gusti musicali, di lettura e di cinema. Presenteranno il libro nelle città italiane a dicembre con un instore tour.

Il Volo Happy Xmas (war is over) testo

So this is Christmas

And what have you done

Another year over

And a new one just begun

And so this is Christmas

I hope you have fun

The near and the dear ones

The old and the young

A very Merry Christmas

And a Happy New Year

Let’s hope it’s a good one

Without any fear

And so this is Christmas (ooh)

For weak and for strong (ooh)

For rich and the poor ones (ooh)

The war is so long (ooh)

And so happy Christmas (war is over)

For black and for white (if you want it)

For yellow and red ones (war is over)

Let’s stop all the fight (now)

A very Merry Christmas

And a Happy New Year

Let’s hope it’s a good one

Without any fear

And so this is Christmas (ooh)

And what have we done (ooh)

Another year over (ooh)

And a new one just begun (ooh)

And so happy Christmas (war is over)

We hope you have fun (if you want it)

The near and the dear ones (war is over)

The old and the young (now)

A very Merry Christmas

(And a Happy New Year) Ooh, oh

(Let’s hope it’s a good one) It’ a good, it’s a good one

Without any fear

And so this is Christmas (war is over)

And what have we done (if you want it)

Another year over (war is over)

And a new one just begun (now)