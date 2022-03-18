Artisti, album e brani più ascoltati su Spotify nella settimana #11: Paky al primo posto ma nei brani resistono Mahmood & Blanco

Sanremo 2023 (e 2024): 8 consigli, non richiesti, ad Amadeus

Sanremo 2023 Amadeus presentatore e direttore artistico. Sanremo 2024 Amadeus presentatore e direttore artistico. Ebbene sì, come reso noto dalla Rai Ama è stato confermato non solo per il prossimo Festival della canzone italiana, ma anche per l'edizione successiva, quella del 2024. Una cosa che non era mai successa negli oltre 70 anni di storia...