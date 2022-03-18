Artisti, album e brani più ascoltati su Spotify nella settimana #11: Paky al primo posto ma nei brani resistono Mahmood & Blanco

Classifiche Spotify brani, album e artisti più streammati nella settimana 11 del 2022.
Sono tre i brani di Sanremo 2022 che resistono nella Top 10 dei brani più ascoltati su Spotify… Mahmood & Blanco, Sangiovanni e Irama. negli album debutta al primo posto Paky con Salvatore e rimangono saldi sul podio Rkomi e Blanco.
Paky è primo anche negli artisti più ascoltati della settimana. Andiamo subito a scoprire tutte le classifiche partendo dai brani più ascoltati.
CLASSIFICHE SPOTIFY BRANI SETTIMANA 11
In grassetto i brani di Sanremo 2022…
- Mahmood, BLANCO – Brividi (=)
- Tananai – BABY GODDAMN (=)
- Paky, Shiva – Star (feat. Shiva) (NEW)
- Paky, Marracash – No wallet (feat. Marracash) (NEW)
- sangiovanni – farfalle (-1)
- Paky, Geolier – Comandamento (feat. Geolier) (NEW)
- Rhove – Shakerando (+5)
- Paky – Blauer (+15)
- Irama – Ovunque Sarai (-6)
- Paky – Vita sbagliata (NEW)
- Dargen D’Amico – Dove Si Balla (-6)
- Rkomi, Elodie – LA CODA DEL DIAVOLO (con ELODIE) (-3)
- Tananai – SESSO OCCASIONALE (-6)
- Rkomi – INSUPERABILE (-8)
- BLANCO – Finché Non Mi Seppelliscono (-4)
- Paky – Auto tedesca (NEW)
- Shiva – Pensando a lei (-7)
- La rappresentante di lista – Ciao Ciao (-10)
- Paky, Night Skinny – Storie tristi (-4)
- Paky – Mi manchi (NEW)
- Paky, Guè – Vivi o muori (feat. Guè) (NEW)
- Paky, Luchè, Mahmood – Giorno del giudizio (feat. Luchè & Mahmood) (NEW)
- Paky – 100 Uomini (NEW)
- Paky – Pascià (NEW)
- Sick Luke, tha Supreme, Sfera Ebbasta – SOLITE PARE (feat. tha Supreme & Sfera Ebbasta) (-12)
- Paky – Mama I’m a Criminal (+8)
- Paky – Quando piove (NEW)
- Matteo Romano – Virale (-14)
- Marracash, Guè – ∞ LOVE (feat. Guè) (-13)
- Paky – Intro (NEW)
- Paky – Bronx (NEW)
- BLANCO, Sfera Ebbasta – MI FAI IMPAZZIRE (-15)
- Lazza – OUV3RTURE (+101)
- BLANCO – Notti In Bianco (-13)
- Pinguini Tattici Nucleari – Pastello Bianco (-13)
- Neima Ezza, Nko – CASA (+26)
- Marco Mengoni, Madame – Mi Fiderò (feat. Madame) (-8)
- Glass Animals – Heat Waves (-8)
- MamboLosco, Nardi, Finesse – BlaBlaBla (-20)
- Marracash – CRAZY LOVE (-15)
- Rhove – LAPROVINCE #1 (-17)
- GAYLE – abcdefu (-10)
- Irama, Sfera Ebbasta – Una Lacrima (feat. Sfera Ebbasta) (-12)
- Bresh, SHUNE – Angelina Jolie (-26)
- Central Cee, Rondodasosa, Freeze corleone, Baby Gang, A2 Anti, Morad, Beny Jr, ASHE 22 – Eurovision (feat. Rondodasosa, Baby Gang, A2 Anti, Morad, Beny Jr, Ashe 22 & Freeze corleone) (-19)
- Bresh, SHUNE – Andrea (-26)
- Elodie – Bagno a mezzanotte (NEW)
- Imagine Dragons, JID, Arcane, League of Legends – Enemy (with JID) – from the series Arcane League of Legends (-11)
- Elisa – O Forse Sei Tu (-21)
- Coez – Come nelle canzoni (-11)
