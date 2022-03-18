18 Marzo 2022
di
Redazione
Classifiche Streaming
18 Marzo 2022

Artisti, album e brani più ascoltati su Spotify nella settimana #11: Paky al primo posto ma nei brani resistono Mahmood & Blanco

Nei chart dei brani sono tre i pezzi di Sanremo 2022 a resistere in Top 10

Classifiche Streaming
Classifica Spotify settimana 11 2022
Classifiche Spotify brani, album e artisti più streammati nella settimana 11 del 2022.

Sono tre i brani di Sanremo 2022 che resistono nella Top 10 dei brani più ascoltati su SpotifyMahmood & Blanco, Sangiovanni e Irama. negli album debutta al primo posto Paky con Salvatore e rimangono saldi sul podio Rkomi e Blanco.

Paky è primo anche negli artisti più ascoltati della settimana. Andiamo subito a scoprire tutte le classifiche partendo dai brani più ascoltati.

CLASSIFICHE SPOTIFY BRANI SETTIMANA 11

In grassetto i brani di Sanremo 2022

  1. Mahmood, BLANCO – Brividi (=)
  2. Tananai – BABY GODDAMN (=)
  3. Paky, Shiva – Star (feat. Shiva) (NEW)
  4. Paky, Marracash – No wallet (feat. Marracash) (NEW)
  5. sangiovanni – farfalle (-1)
  6. Paky, Geolier – Comandamento (feat. Geolier) (NEW)
  7. Rhove – Shakerando (+5)
  8. Paky – Blauer (+15)
  9. Irama – Ovunque Sarai (-6)
  10. Paky – Vita sbagliata (NEW)
  11. Dargen D’Amico – Dove Si Balla (-6)
  12. Rkomi, Elodie – LA CODA DEL DIAVOLO (con ELODIE) (-3)
  13. Tananai – SESSO OCCASIONALE (-6)
  14. Rkomi – INSUPERABILE (-8)
  15. BLANCO – Finché Non Mi Seppelliscono (-4)
  16. Paky – Auto tedesca (NEW)
  17. Shiva – Pensando a lei (-7)
  18. La rappresentante di lista – Ciao Ciao (-10)
  19. Paky, Night Skinny – Storie tristi (-4)
  20. Paky – Mi manchi (NEW)
  21. Paky, Guè – Vivi o muori (feat. Guè) (NEW)
  22. Paky, Luchè, Mahmood – Giorno del giudizio (feat. Luchè & Mahmood) (NEW)
  23. Paky – 100 Uomini (NEW)
  24. Paky – Pascià (NEW)
  25. Sick Luke, tha Supreme, Sfera Ebbasta – SOLITE PARE (feat. tha Supreme & Sfera Ebbasta) (-12)
  26. Paky – Mama I’m a Criminal (+8)
  27. Paky – Quando piove (NEW)
  28. Matteo Romano – Virale (-14)
  29. Marracash, Guè – ∞ LOVE (feat. Guè) (-13)
  30. Paky – Intro (NEW)
  31. Paky – Bronx (NEW)
  32. BLANCO, Sfera Ebbasta – MI FAI IMPAZZIRE (-15)
  33. Lazza – OUV3RTURE (+101)
  34. BLANCO – Notti In Bianco (-13)
  35. Pinguini Tattici Nucleari – Pastello Bianco (-13)
  36. Neima Ezza, Nko – CASA (+26)
  37. Marco Mengoni, Madame – Mi Fiderò (feat. Madame) (-8)
  38. Glass Animals – Heat Waves (-8)
  39. MamboLosco, Nardi, Finesse – BlaBlaBla (-20)
  40. Marracash – CRAZY LOVE (-15)
  41. Rhove – LAPROVINCE #1 (-17)
  42. GAYLE – abcdefu (-10)
  43. Irama, Sfera Ebbasta – Una Lacrima (feat. Sfera Ebbasta) (-12)
  44. Bresh, SHUNE – Angelina Jolie (-26)
  45. Central Cee, Rondodasosa, Freeze corleone, Baby Gang, A2 Anti, Morad, Beny Jr, ASHE 22 – Eurovision (feat. Rondodasosa, Baby Gang, A2 Anti, Morad, Beny Jr, Ashe 22 & Freeze corleone) (-19)
  46. Bresh, SHUNE – Andrea (-26)
  47. Elodie – Bagno a mezzanotte (NEW)
  48. Imagine Dragons, JID, Arcane, League of Legends – Enemy (with JID) – from the series Arcane League of Legends (-11)
  49. Elisa – O Forse Sei Tu (-21)
  50. Coez – Come nelle canzoni (-11)

Sanremo 2023 Amadeus

Sanremo 2023 (e 2024): 8 consigli, non richiesti, ad Amadeus

Sanremo 2023 Amadeus presentatore e direttore artistico. Sanremo 2024 Amadeus presentatore e direttore artistico. Ebbene sì, come reso  noto dalla Rai Ama è stato confermato non solo per il prossimo Festival della canzone italiana, ma anche per l'edizione successiva, quella del 2024. Una cosa che non era mai successa negli oltre 70 anni di storia...

News

Fabri Fibra Caos

Fabi Fibra è tornato con "Caos" un disco personale che mette in ordine il suo caos interiore

Le principali piattaforme streaming, Amazon Music, Apple Music e Spotify, hanno ideato delle versioni speciali con sorprese legate al disco.
Laura pausini TikTok

Con già quasi mezzo milione di video prima dell'arrivo Laura Pausini sbarca su TikTok

Il brano della cantante ad oggi più utilizzato sulla nota piattaforma è la versione spagnola di "Invece no".
Fabri Fibra Caos Canzoni

Fabri Fibra: le 17 tracce del nuovo disco, "Caos", raccontate dal rapper

Sono molte, e diverse tra loro, le collaborazioni del nuovo disco. Da Salmo alla Michielin, da Marracash a Colapesce & Dimartino.
Elsa Lila Arrestata

Elsa Lila, due volte sul palco del Festival di Sanremo, arrestata in quanto contabile dello spaccio

Nella sua carriera, oltre a due Festival di Sanremo anche il ruolo di coach a "The Voice of Albania" .
Tecla Oro testo significato

Tecla lancia il nuovo singolo, "Oro". Tra gli autori anche Noemi

Alla produzione del singolo ci sono Mariomarvels e Andrea "Wayne" Papazzoni.
Laura Pausini Piacere di conoscerti trailer

Amazon Prime Video rende disponibile il trailer ufficiale di "Laura Pausini Piacere di conoscerti"

Un figlio, la scuola d'arte e tanti altri elementi vanno a ripercorrere una vita fatta di Sliding doors.
Olly un'altra volta testo significato

Dopo "Scuba diving" torna Olly con "Un'altra volta", una richiesta d'amore dolce e diretta

Dopo "Scuba Diving" fuori il secondo singolo del 2022 per l'artista.
Fedez malattia

Fedez in lacrime sui social: "Ho un problema di salute che richiede un percorso importante, per fortuna è stato trovato in tempo"

L'artista sceglie di condividere il suo stato di salute, ora e in futuro, per portare conforto a chi soffre ed è meno fortunato di lui.
Rhove Cancelo testo significato

Rhove pubblica "Cancelo", brano ispirato ad una figura iconica del mondo del calcio

Fuori dal 18 marzo il nuovo brano dell'artista che sta alzando l'asticella del nuovo rap in Italia.
La Rappresentante di Lista

La Rappresentante di Lista è pronta per il tour estivo: ecco le date

Il gruppo ha annunciato le prime date live per la prossima estate, tra festival e rassegne .
Pianista Indie Non fare il Cremlino

Pianista indie pubblica "Non fare il Cremlino", brano frutto di un'urgenza comunicativa di fronte all'orrore della guerra in Ucraina

Per la stesura del brano il cantautore ha ascoltato le parole sagge e i racconti sulla guerra di sua nonna.
Maneskin

Måneskin: nuovo premio internazionale, nuovi festival e le parole, deludenti, di Keith Richards

Ad agosto la band sarà nel Regno Unito per un importantissimo festival.
Boro Boro by Federico Earth

Boro Boro con il nuovo singolo "Nena2" sancisce la fine di un lungo periodo che ha influito fortemente su di lui

Dopo due anni che hanno pesato tanto umanamente e artisticamente su di lui, il rapper torna sulla scena .
Federico Baroni Michele Merlo

Dopo "Chilometri" Federico Baroni parte con uno Street tour con i brani di Michele Merlo

Negli appuntamenti ci saranno anche ospiti legati al giovane cantautore scomparso.
Pierdavide Carone Piazza Grande

Pierdavide Carone, a dieci anni dalla scomparsa di Dalla, reinterpreta "Piazza Grande"

Sono passati cinquant'anni dalla pubblicazione del brano che fu presentato in gara da Dalla al Festival di Sanremo.

Pagelle nuovi singoli 18 marzo 2022

Pagelle Nuovi singoli

Le Pagelle dei Nuovi Singoli italiani In Uscita Venerdi 18 Marzo: Margherita Vicario sempre più a fuoco, chapeau a Pianista Indie
Radio date

Radio Date

Radio Date: tutti i nuovi singoli in uscita nella settimana del 18 marzo
Sanremo 2022 Testi

Testo&Contesto

Sanremo 2022: Premio Testo & ConTesto. I testi migliori (e i peggiori) del Festival
Sanremo 2022

W la Mamma

Sanremo 2022: boomer e generazione Z a confronto su artisti e canzoni.

La mosca Tzè Tzè

Katia Ricciarelli le frasi considerate razziste, omofobe, misogine e abiliste al GFVip6
Radio date 7 gennaio 2022

radio date

Radio Date: tutti i nuovi singoli in uscita nella settimana del 7 gennaio
Eurovision Song Contest 2021

L'ANALISI

Eurovision Song Contest 2021: la guida e i video delle 39 canzoni in gara. Parte 4 di 4
Bando Scena Unita

SOS Musica Spettacolo

Bando Scena Unita per i lavoratori dello spettacolo. Al via le domande, ecco termini e scadenze
Emergenti

Emergenti

Charles Muda non era vero

Charles Muda torna con "Non era vero", il racconto di una storia minata da bugie e droghe
Cyrus Yung

Cyrus Yung pubblica il videoclip ufficiale di "Cartier", in cui canta di un amore reale, fatto di alti e bassi
Marta Tenaglia

Marta Tenaglia affronta il tema della parità di genere in "Chi può"

Pablo America fa la doppietta di singoli "We are ready to the fight" e "Fragole e rock'n'roll"
Claudym

Claudym lascia cadere l'armatura nel nuovo singolo "Come" e si espone ai rischi emotivi dell'amore
DRAMALOVE

I Dramalove tornano con un brano per chi ha perso una persona amata in Dammi un segno
senza_cri AMOR 25 NOVEMBRE 3000

Nel giorno della festa della donna Senza_Cri lancia il singolo "Amor/25 Novembre"
dellai

I gemelli Dellai hanno pubblicato il loro primo EP Amico mio
Nessuno Dimmelo

Forte di oltre 350.000 ascoltatori mensili su Spotify Nessuno lancia il suo nuovo singolo, "Dimmelo"
Recensioni

Blanco album Blu celeste
gIANMARIA Fallirò nuovo album
Alessandra Amoroso Tutto accade
Anna Tatangelo Anna zero recensione
Sangiovanni
Coma_Cose Nostralgia
Video

Flaza intervista da Amici a 13, il primo disco

Baltimora Marecittà intervista dal singolo all'EP di debutto

Nicol Decimo senso intervista

Bresh intervista Oro blu, il nuovo album

Elisa intervista Sanremo 2022 Ritorno al futuro

Irama Sanremo 2022 intervista Ovunque sarai

La rappresentante di lista intervista Ciao ciao Sanremo 2022

Michele Bravi Sanremo 2022 Inverno dei fiori - Intervista

Tananai Intervista Sanremo 2022 Sesso occasionale

Ivan Cattaneo nel 2022 intervista - Parte 2

Ivan Cattaneo nel 2022 intervista - Parte 1

Gianni Morandi presenta Apri tutte le porte, Sanremo, i live, jovanotti