MTV Video Music Awards 2025: tutte le candidature, da Lady Gaga a Damiano David

Lunedì 8 settembre presso la UBS Arena di Elmont, a New York, andranno in scena gli MTV Video Music Awards 2025, che quest’anno – per la prima volta – verranno trasmessi in prima serata anche su CBS (oltre che su MTV e su tutti i consueti canali streaming).
Ma… chi sono i candidati? L’artista con più candidature è, senza alcun dubbio, Lady Gaga, che riconquista il titolo per la terza volta con ben 12 candidature, dopo le 13 del 2010 e le 9 del 2020.
A “metterle i bastoni tra le ruote” è Bruno Mars con le sue 11 candidature, ottenute sia grazie al duetto con la cantante di Mayhem che per la hit APT. con ROSÉ. Chiude, infine, il podio Kendrick Lamar con le sue 10 nominations.
Seguono: Sabrina Carpenter e ROSÉ (8), Ariana Grande e The Weeknd (7), Billie Eilish (6), Charli CXC (5), Bad Bunny, Doechii, Jelly Roll, Ed Sheeran, Tate McRae e Miley Cyrus (4) e il nostro Damiano David (2), che fa il suo esordio da solista agli MTV VMAs 2025 con Next Summer per la categoria MTV PUSH Performance Of The Year e con Funny Little Stories per la sezione Best Long Form Video.
MTV VMAS 2025: NOVITà E VOTAZIONI
Sul sito ufficiale di MTV sarà possibile votare i propri artisti del cuore fino al 5 settembre. Per la categoria Best New Artist si potrà invece esprimere la propria preferenza fino al momento in cui calerà definitivamente il sipario sugli Award, che quest’anno vantano due nuove categorie: Best Country e Best Pop.
Clicca in basso su “continua” per scoprire tutte le candidature degli MTV Video Music Awards 2025!
MTV VIDEO MUSIC AWARDS 2025: LE CANDIDATURE, da lady gaga a damiano david
VIDEO OF THE YEAR
- Ariana Grande – Brighter Days Agead
- Billie Eilish – Birds of a Feather
- Kendrick Lamar – Not Like Us
- Lady Gaga & Bruno Mars – Die With a Smile
- ROSÉ & Bruno Mars – APT.
- Sabrina Carpenter –“Manchild
- The Weeknd, Playboi Carti – Timeless
ARTIST OF THE YEAR
- Bad Bunny
- Beyoncé
- Kendrick Lamar
- Lady Gaga
- Morgan Wallen
- Taylor Swift
- The Weeknd
SONG OF THE YEAR
- Alex Warren – Ordinary
- Billie Eilish – BIRDS OF A FEATHER
- Doechii – Anxiety
- Ed Sheeran – Sapphire
- Gracie Abrams – I Love You, I’m Sorry
- Lady Gaga and Bruno Mars – Die with a Smile
- Lorde – What Was That
- ROSÉ and Bruno Mars – APT.
- Tate McRae – Sports Car
- The Weeknd, Playboi Carti – Timeless
BEST NEW ARTIST
- Alex Warren
- Ella Langley
- Gigi Perez
- Lola Young
- Sombr
- The Marías
BEST POP ARTIST
- Ariana Grande
- Charli xcx
- Justin Bieber
- Lorde
- Miley Cyrus
- Sabrina Carpenter
- Tate McRae
PUSH PERFORMANCE OF THE YEAR
- August 2024 – Shaboozey – A Bar Song (Tipsy)
- September 2024 – Ayra Starr – Last Heartbreak Song
- October 2024 – Mark Ambor – Belong Together
- November 2024 – Lay Bankz – Graveyard
- December 2024 – Dasha – Bye Bye Bye
- January 2025 – KATSEYE – Touch
- February 2025 – Jordan Adetunji – Kehlani
- March 2025 – Leon Thomas – Yes It Is
- April 2025 – Livingston – Shadow
- May 2025 – Damiano David – Next Summer
- June 2025 – Gigi Perez – Sailor Song
- July 2025 – Role Model – Sally, When the Wine Runs Out
BEST COLLABORATION
- Bailey Zimmerman with Luke Combs – Backup Plan (Stagecoach Official Music Video)
- Kendrick Lamar and SZA – Luther
- Lady Gaga and Bruno Mars – Die with a Smile
- Post Malone ft. Blake Shelton – Pour Me a Drink
- ROSÉ and Bruno Mars – APT.
- Selena Gomez, Benny Blanco – Sunset Blvd
BEST POP
- Alex Warren – Ordinary
- Ariana Grande – Brighter Days Ahead
- Ed Sheeran – Sapphire
- Lady Gaga and Bruno Mars – Die with a Smile
- ROSÉ and Bruno Mars – APT.
- Sabrina Carpenter – Manchild
BEST HIP-HOP
- Doechii – Anxiety
- Drake – Nokia
- Eminem ft. Jelly Roll – Somebody Save Me
- GloRilla ft. Sexyy Red – Whatchu Kno About Me
- Kendrick Lamar – Not Like Us
- LL Cool J ft. Eminem – Murdergram Deux
- Travis Scott – 4X4 – Cactus Jack/Epic Records
BEST R&B
- Chris Brown – Residuals
- Leon Thomas and Freddie Gibbs – Mutt (Remix)
- Mariah Carey – Type Dangerous
- Partynextdoor – N o C h i l l
- Summer Walker – Heart of a Woman
- SZA – Drive
- The Weeknd, Playboi Carti – Timeless
BEST ALTERNATIVE
- Gigi Perez – Sailor Song
- Imagine Dragons – Wake Up
- Lola Young – Messy
- MGK and Jelly Roll – Lonely Road
- Sombr – Back to Friends
- The Marías – Back to Me
BEST ROCK
- Coldplay – All My Love
- Evanescence – Afterlife (From the Netflix Series Devil May Cry)
- Green Day – One Eyed Bastard
- Lenny Kravitz – Honey – Roxie Records
- Linkin Park – The Emptiness Machine
- Twenty One Pilots – The Contract
BEST LATIN
- Bad Bunny – Baile Inolvidable
- J Balvin – Rio
- Karol G – Si Antes Te Hubiera Conocido
- Peso Pluma – La Patrulla
- Rauw Alejandro and Romeo Santos – Khé
- Shakira – Soltera
BEST K-POP
- aespa – Whiplash
- JENNIE – Like JENNIE
- Jimin – Who
- Jisoo – Earthquake
- LISA ft. Doja Cat and Raye – Born Again
- Stray Kids – Chk Chk Boom
- ROSÉ – toxic till the end
BEST AFROBEATS
- Asake and Travis Scott – Active
- Burna Boy ft. Travis Scott – TaTaTa
- Moliy, Silent Addy, Skillibeng and Shenseea – Shake It to the Max (Fly) (Remix)
- Rema – Baby (Is It a Crime)
- Tems ft. Asake – Get It Right
- Tyla – Push 2 Start
- Wizkid ft. Brent Faiyaz – Piece of My Heart
BEST COUNTRY
- Chris Stapleton – Think I’m in Love With You
- Cody Johnson with Carrie Underwood – I’m Gonna Love You
- Jelly Roll – Liar
- Lainey Wilson – 4x4xU
- Megan Moroney – Am I Okay
- Morgan Wallen – Smile
BEST ALBUM
- Bad Bunny – Debí Tirar Más Fotos
- Kendrick Lamar – GNX
- Lady Gaga – Mayhem
- Morgan Wallen – I’m the Problem
- Sabrina Carpenter – Short n’ Sweet
- The Weeknd – Hurry Up Tomorrow
BEST LONG FORM VIDEO
- Ariana Grande – Brighter Days Ahead
- Bad Bunny – Debí Tirar Más Fotos (Short Film)
- Damiano David – Funny Little Stories
- Mac Miller – Balloonerism
- Miley Cyrus – Something Beautiful
- The Weeknd – Hurry Up Tomorrow
VIDEO FOR GOOD
- Burna Boy – Higher
- Charli xcx – Guess featuring Billie Eilish
- Doechii – Anxiety
- Eminem ft. Jelly Roll – Somebody Save Me
- Selena Gomez, Benny Blanco – Younger and Hotter Than Me
- Zach Hood ft. Sasha Alex Sloan – Sleepwalking
BEST DIRECTION
- Ariana Grande – Brighter Days Ahead
- Charli xcx – Guess featuring Billie Eilish
- Kendrick Lamar – Not Like Us
- Lady Gaga – Abracadabra
- Rosé and Bruno Mars – APT.
- Sabrina Carpenter – Manchild
BEST ART DIRECTION
Charli xcx – Guess featuring Billie Eilish
- Kendrick Lamar – Not Like Us
- Lady Gaga – Abracadabra
- Lorde – Man Of The Year
- Miley Cyrus – End of the World
- Rosé and Bruno Mars – APT.
BEST CINEMATOGRAPHY
- Ariana Grande – Brighter Days Ahead
- Ed Sheeran – Sapphire
- Kendrick Lamar – Not Like Us
- Lady Gaga – Abracadabra
- Miley Cyrus – Easy Lover
- Sabrina Carpenter – Manchild
BEST EDITING
- Charli xcx – Guess featuring Billie Eilish
- Ed Sheeran – Sapphire
- Kendrick Lamar – Not Like Us
- Lady Gaga – Abracadabra
- Sabrina Carpenter – Manchild
- Tate McRae – Just Keep Watching (From F1 The Movie)
BEST CHOREOGRAPHY
- Doechii – Anxiety
- FKA Twigs – Eusexua
- Kendrick Lamar – Not Like Us
- Lady Gaga – Abracadabra
- Tyla – Push 2 Start
- Zara Larsson – Pretty Ugly
BEST VISUAL EFFECTS
- Ariana Grande – Brighter Days Ahead
- Lady Gaga – Abracadabra
- Rosé and Bruno Mars – APT.
- Sabrina Carpenter – Manchild
- Tate McRae – Just Keep Watching (From F1 The Movie)
- The Weeknd – Hurry Up Tomorrow