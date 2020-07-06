6 Luglio 2020
di
Simone Zani
Caporedattore
News
Condividi su:
6 Luglio 2020

Hollowgang feat GionnyScandal: dal 10 luglio “Number”, una collaborazione nata su… Instagram

Uscirà il 10 luglio "Number", il singolo della band emo-trap svedese Hollowgang feat. GionnyScandal. Il testo del brano è in anteprima su All Music Italia.

News di Simone Zani
Condividi su:

Uscirà il 10 luglio per Wasted Talent Records Number, il nuovo singolo della band emo-trap svedese Hollowgang feat GionnyScandal. Il testo è in anteprima su All Music Italia.

Si tratta di un brano dalle sonorità tipicamente estive nato dopo un contatto tramite DM su Instagram! GionnyScandal, dopo aver scoperto la band e aver iniziato a seguirla sui social, contatta i componenti e da lì inizia una collaborazione che porta alla pubblicazione di Number. Due mondi così diversi che si uniscono e tra rap, emo-trap e un tocco di pop-punk, trovano un punto di incontro in un brano musicalmente affascinante.

“Tra tutte le tracce su cui abbiamo lavorato, questa è probabilmente quella che suscitava maggiore curiosità. I nostri fan sono impazziti quando abbiamo rilasciato un documentario nel 2019 in cui si sente un breve frammento del pezzo.

Dopo un concerto, Giò ci ha inviato un DM su Instagram perchè aveva ascoltato il nostro primo singolo e voleva assolutamente collaborare con noi. Ci siamo scambiati i numeri e gli abbiamo inviato la traccia e lui ha registrato la sua strofa.

Siamo poi andati a Milano e abbiamo girato il video, abbiamo mangiato pizza, giocato a FIFA, dormito con i suoi gatti e ci siamo ubriacati senza ragione, più volte. Shit was lit.”

Queste le parole degli Hollowgang, che a breve pubblicheranno anche un videoclip girato a Milano con GionnyScandal.

Hollowgang feat GionnyScandal

HOLLOWGANG FEAT GIONNYSCANDAL – NUMBER

Gli Hollowgang sono Inzo, Albert e Jonathan, tre ragazzi che si conoscono per caso e danno vita immediatamente al loro primo singolo Birthday, che in breve raggiunge un milione di stream su Spotify.

La boyband pubblica successivamente i brani Honda, Blow e Postcard.

Ecco il testo di Number:

Girls don’t want my heart now
They just want my number
Wake up from their slumber
They’ve been living under
Under couple ro-ro-ro-ro-rocks
We’ve been going ha-ha-ha-ha-hard
Girls don’t want my heart now
They just want my number
People said we’re over
Now they’re going under
Back under the ro-ro-ro-ro-rocks
We’ve been going ha-ha-ha-ha-hard

I spend nights away and I’m homesick
Still see your face in my eyelids
I fall asleep, my phone silent,
Tryna get by it, live and let die shit
You never loved me then and now you’re in my dms
Asking about my friends
I wish that I could leave you
But it never ends,
I’ll say never again
But the first time, I want that

For the first time I want that
For the first time I want that
For the first time I don’t call back (hollowgang, baby)

Girls don’t want my heart now
They just want my number
Wake up from their slumber
They’ve been living under
Under couple ro-ro-ro-ro-rocks
We’ve been going ha-ha-ha-ha-hard
Girls don’t want my heart now
They just want my number
People said we’re over
Now they’re going under
Back under the ro-ro-ro-ro-rocks
We’ve been going ha-ha-ha-ha-hard

Non ero nessuno ye
Ti ho chiesto il numero ye
Tu mi hai risposto che eri fidanzata
Adesso mi scrivi che
Non volevi il tuo ex
E che stasera vuoi venire a casa
None, mi spiace none,
Non mi chiamare col mio nome,
Nemmeno amore, lei ora vuole,
Il numero ma l’unico numero che ti do e’ il 69
Adesso guarda i miei numeri su insta
Metti like e stai zitta

Girls don’t want my heart now
They just want my number
Wake up from their slumber
They’ve been living under
Under couple ro-ro-ro-ro-rocks
We’ve been going ha-ha-ha-ha-hard

Girls don’t want my heart now
They just want my number
People said we’re over
Now they’re going under
Back under the ro-ro-ro-ro-rocks
We’ve been going ha-ha-ha-ha-hard

Girls don’t want my heart now
They just want my number
Wake up from their slumber
They’ve been living under
Under couple ro-ro-ro-ro-rocks

All Music Italia

Articoli più letti

1

X Factor risultati sondaggi. Ecco la vostra giuria ideale

2

Giugno 2020 top e flop: Elodie in stato di grazia, accoglienza tiepida per DPCM Squad

3

Il Volo: posticipati al 2021 tutti i live estivi (nuove date)

4

Le pagelle del critico musicale ai nuovi singoli italiani in uscita il 3 luglio 2020

5

TESTO & CONTESTO SPRITZ CAMPARI: IL TORMENTONE DI MIETTA CI INSEGNA A DIRE "VATTENE, AMORE" CON STILE

6

Castrocaro 2020 ecco i 42 finalisti che tentano di accedere alla finale

7

Anna Tatangelo incontra la nuova scena rap napoletana con "Guapo" feat. Geolier

8

Power Hits Estate 2020: Gaia guida la classifica della prima settimana

Cerca su A.M.I.

In Copertina

X Factor risultati sondaggi. Ecco la vostra giuria ideale

Concluso il nostro sondaggio ecco la classifica dei vostri giudici preferiti tra i 20 che hanno preso posto al tavolo di X Factor.

Classifica Spotify Settimana #27: “Karaoke” sale in vetta, ma Irama...

"Karaoke" dei Boomdabash e Alessandra Amoroso in vetta nella Top 20, ma Irama è vicino. Il vincitore di Amici Speciali è secondo anche nella Top Viral.

Giugno 2020 top e flop: Elodie in stato di grazia, accoglienza tiepida per DPCM Squad

Quali progetti si sono distinti nel mese di giugno? E quali non hanno funzionato? Ecco l'analisi tra top, flop e zona neutra.

Le pagelle del critico musicale ai nuovi singoli italiani in uscita il 3 luglio 2020

Mietta, Gianluca Grignani, Fred De Palma, Aiello... sono davvero tanti i brani recensiti oggi dal nostro Fabio Fiume.

TESTO & CONTESTO SPRITZ CAMPARI: IL TORMENTONE DI MIETTA CI INSEGNA A DIRE "VATTENE, AMORE" CON STILE

Il nostro Prof di latino, Davide Misiano, analizza per noi il nuovo brano della cantante e ne coglie ogni sfumatura.

Classifica Radio Earone Settimana #27: Irama sale in vetta. “Karaoke” sul podio

"Mediterranea" di Irama, dopo aver conquistato le charts Spotify e Fimi, è il brano più trasmesso dalle radio. Di Giorgia la più alta nuova entrata.

Castrocaro 2020 ecco i 42 finalisti che tentano di accedere alla finale

Tra gli artisti arrivati ad un passo dalla finale anche voci noti dai maggiori talent show italiani.

tha Supreme e la nuova generazione di celebrità avatar

Direttamente dalla Generazione Z, Matteo Mori ci parla di tha Supreme e della nuova generazione di celebrità sotto forma di avatar.

Ultimo, ecco il calendario delle nuove date del tour negli stadi fissate per il 2021

Nelle scorse settimane Vivo Concerti ha lavorato per ricollocare tutti gli appuntamenti dell'atteso tour del cantautore.

Concerti 2020: ecco i nuovi calendari fissati per il 2021 e i live annullati

Una guida in costante aggiornamento ai tour, festival ed eventi del 2020 annullati e le nuove date di quelli spostati al 2021.

Release Date 2020: tutti i singoli italiani in uscita durante l'anno

Da gennaio a dicembre, tutti i brani italiani in uscita settimana per settimana.

Pagelle Nuovi singoli

Le recensioni del nostro critico musicale Fabio Fiume

ALBUM ITALIANI IN USCITA NEL 2020

Ecco tutti i dischi in arrivo nei prossimi mesi

Interviste

Intervista a Mox: “Se la situazione dovesse peggiorare confido nella musica”

Intervista a Mox, realizzata per parlare del nuovo singolo "Di Notte" feat. Dente e del progetto artistico del cantautore.

Ale Anguissola Intervista: "Fare musica non è un lavoro ma una pulsione"

In occasione dell'uscita del singolo "Penso che ti penso", intervista con il cantautore.

Intervista a Ras & Calle: “Quanto 6 Bella? Speriamo sia la hit di un’estate un po’ diversa!”

E' uscito "Quanto 6 Bella", il nuovo singolo del duo Ras & Calle, che arriva dopo l'ottimo riscontro di "Stelle", che ha conquistato Spotify.

Videointervista a Martina Pecoraro: “Il mio sogno? Partecipare a Sanremo 2021!”

"Fino al prossimo abbraccio" è il nuovo singolo della giovane cantante milanese Martina Pecoraro scritto da Luca Sala.

Intervista a Marina Rei. I continui cambiamenti di un’artista con il desiderio che la sua musica corrisponda alla sua anima

Una lunga chiaccherata in cui la cantautrice racconta il suo ultimo album, "Per essere felici", ma non solo.

L'editoriale del direttore

di Massimiliano Longo

Elettra Lamborghini: Musica e la critica musicale... rimane

Elettra Lamborghini si arrabbia per una critica al suo nuovo singolo con Giusy Ferreri, La Isla. E a me viene voglia di scriverle, così, d'istinto...Ma prima riassumiamo quel che è successo. Un blog che parla di musica pagella i nuovi singoli in uscita e, a La Isla, dà 2, come alla collega Baby K.Sospetto che...

News

Hollowgang feat GionnyScandal: dal 10 luglio “Number”, una collaborazione nata su... Instagram

Uscirà il 10 luglio "Number", il singolo della band emo-trap svedese Hollowgang feat. GionnyScandal. Il testo del brano è in anteprima su All Music Italia.

Ennio Morricone: i messaggi di addio degli artisti per la scomparsa del Maestro

La scomparsa di Ennio Morricone, un brusco risveglio che ha colpito tutti. Ecco alcuni messaggi che gli artisti hanno dedicato al Maestro.

E' morto Ennio Morricone: il grande compositore scomparso a 92 anni

Il compositore di Musica assoluta, come amava definirsi, è scomparso in una clinica romana. .

TimMusic Unplugged: tra i protagonisti di live esclusivi Giulia Molino e Nyv

Nyv, Giulia Molino, Frah Quintale, Briga, Anna Tatangelo e Frankie Hi-Nrg i protagonisti dei live in programma tra il 6 e il 23 luglio.

Diodato torna a casa e sotto un cielo azzurro emoziona un pubblico entusiasta (Scaletta)

La prima tappa di Musicastelle Outdoor ha visto protagonista Diodato nel suggestivo vallone di Saint-Barthélemy, a pochi chilometri da Aosta.

Briga: fuori la versione originale dello storico brano di 10 anni fa “Calle Maria Ignacia”

E' uscita la versione originale del singolo di Briga "Calle Maria Ignacia" del 2010, pubblicato per la prima volta in digitale.

Dardust annuncia le prime date live dell'estate in piano solo

L'artista, pianista italiano tra i più ascoltati al mondo, torna sul palco con lo spettacolo "Lost In Space".

Power Hits Estate 2020: Irama primo nella classifica della seconda settimana

Irama al primo posto nella chart settimanale del Power Hits Estate. Sul podio Boomdabash e Alessandra Amoroso e Tiziano Ferro e Jovanotti. .

Classifica Spotify Settimana #27: “Karaoke” sale in vetta, ma Irama...

"Karaoke" dei Boomdabash e Alessandra Amoroso in vetta nella Top 20, ma Irama è vicino. Il vincitore di Amici Speciali è secondo anche nella Top Viral.

Shiva: una riflessione sui cambiamenti del mondo nella versione ufficiale di “Take 1” (Testo e Audio)

"Take 1", nuovo singolo di Shiva, già era stato pubblicato lo scorso anno su YouTube in una versione grezza.

Erica Mou torna in tour e presenta il suo primo romanzo

La cantautrice dopo la pubblicazione del suo primo romanzo "Nel Mare c'è la sete" parte in tour per proporre uno spettacolo tra musica e racconto.

Musicultura 2020: ecco le prime due vincitrici del Festival

Le due vincitrici del Festival della canzone popolare e d'autore sono state scelte dal popolo dei social.

Giugno 2020 top e flop: Elodie in stato di grazia, accoglienza tiepida per DPCM Squad

Quali progetti si sono distinti nel mese di giugno? E quali non hanno funzionato? Ecco l'analisi tra top, flop e zona neutra.

Il Volo: posticipati al 2021 tutti i live estivi (nuove date)

I live previsti all'Arena di Verona ed al Teatro Antico di Taormina slittano di un anno.

Frah Quintale: dopo la prima parte di “Banzai”, sarà nel cast di Rock in Roma 2021

Frah Quintale ha pubblicato il 26 giugno l'album "Banzai (Lato Blu)". E' stata confermata la sua presenza a Rock in Roma 2021.

News
dalla discografia

Mini Meets Music Contest, il concorso per i talenti della scena elettronica

Assomusica con Inail rende disponibile il Vademecum delle macchine scenotecniche

Vincenzo Spera, presidente di Assomusica, Commendatore dell’Ordine al merito della Repubblica italiana

Daniele Coro e Warner Chappell annunciato il rinnovo del contratto in esclusiva

Federica Camba: rinnovata la collaborazione con Warner Chappell Music Italiana

Decreto rilancio: dimenticate misure di emergenza per settore cultura negozi di dischi, industria discografica ed Editori musicali

Rubriche

Testo & ConTESTO

TESTO & CONTESTO SPRITZ CAMPARI: IL TORMENTONE DI MIETTA CI INSEGNA A DIRE "VATTENE, AMORE" CON STILE

Pagelle Nuovi singoli

Le pagelle del critico musicale ai nuovi singoli italiani in uscita il 3 luglio 2020

Sondaggi

X Factor risultati sondaggi. Ecco la vostra giuria ideale

(s)cambio generazionale

tha Supreme e la nuova generazione di celebrità avatar

Radio Date

Radio Date: tutti i nuovi singoli in uscita nella settimana del 3 luglio

La mosca Tzè Tzè

Dai raduni dei fan club agli screenshot in diretta con cantante: come è successo?

W la mamma

Festa della musica, sì, ma se la facciamo #senzaMusica, chi se ne accorge?

L'ANALISI

Analisi Sanremo 2020: ecco come Diodato ha conquistato la vittoria

Emergenti

Grein: l'evoluzione artistica continua nel nuovo Ep “Pezzi di Vetro”

Onnie pubblica "Resto qui" e annuncia un nuovo singolo

Mudimbi invita a migliorarsi sempre nel nuovo brano "Ballo"

AstrAle canta un amore da sogno nel nuovo singolo "Fra le nuvole"

Wemme Flow: uno sfogo personale dopo una difficile quarantena nel nuovo singolo “Fisse”

Ivan Granatino: Per "Caramella" è successo virale da Spotify a TikTok (testo e audio)

Classifica Spotify Settimana #27: “Karaoke” sale in vetta, ma Irama...

Classifiche di Vendita Fimi Settimana #27: il rap italiano conquista la Top 5 degli album! Guida Guè Pequeno

Classifica Radio Earone Settimana #27: Irama sale in vetta. “Karaoke” sul podio

Certificazioni FIMI settimana 26: traguardi per gli album di Fabri Fibra, Massimo Pericolo e Levante

Classifica Spotify Settimana #26: resta in testa per un soffio “M' Manc” di Shablo

Classifiche di Vendita Fimi Settimana #26: Ernia al top! Primo in album e vinili!

Recensioni

Ghemon: "Scritto Nelle Stelle" e con una grafia bella chiara e leggibile… anche per altre voci svogliate

Francesca Michielin: Feat e il suo stato di natura… ribelle.

Diodato – Che Vita Meravigliosa… se sai osservarla, capirla, viverla

Elodie This Is Elodie: Ante dell’armadio aperte, ecco tutto il suo guardaroba.

Marracash Persona: recensione di uno dei migliori dischi rap degli ultimi 10 anni

Tiziano Ferro Accetto Miracoli: Venti di cambiamento per un artista che si ha ancora il piacere di attendere… ancora ed ancora.

Video

Diodato, al via il tour in Valle d'Aosta

Jack The Smoker Intervista Diretta Instagram

Martina Pecoraro Intervista Fino al prossimo abbraccio

Chiara Galiazzo Intervista Bonsai

Aiello Videointervista Vienimi a Ballare

Mietta Spritz Campari Testo & Contesto di Davide Misiano, il Prof. di latino

Boro Boro Mambolosco Intervista Caldo

Biondo Intervista Bali e Dubai

Ernia Intervista Gemelli

Jurijgami Intervista

Legno Intervista Instagrammare

Random Intervista Montagne Russe