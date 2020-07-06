Uscirà il 10 luglio per Wasted Talent Records Number, il nuovo singolo della band emo-trap svedese Hollowgang feat GionnyScandal. Il testo è in anteprima su All Music Italia.

Si tratta di un brano dalle sonorità tipicamente estive nato dopo un contatto tramite DM su Instagram! GionnyScandal, dopo aver scoperto la band e aver iniziato a seguirla sui social, contatta i componenti e da lì inizia una collaborazione che porta alla pubblicazione di Number. Due mondi così diversi che si uniscono e tra rap, emo-trap e un tocco di pop-punk, trovano un punto di incontro in un brano musicalmente affascinante.

“Tra tutte le tracce su cui abbiamo lavorato, questa è probabilmente quella che suscitava maggiore curiosità. I nostri fan sono impazziti quando abbiamo rilasciato un documentario nel 2019 in cui si sente un breve frammento del pezzo. Dopo un concerto, Giò ci ha inviato un DM su Instagram perchè aveva ascoltato il nostro primo singolo e voleva assolutamente collaborare con noi. Ci siamo scambiati i numeri e gli abbiamo inviato la traccia e lui ha registrato la sua strofa. Siamo poi andati a Milano e abbiamo girato il video, abbiamo mangiato pizza, giocato a FIFA, dormito con i suoi gatti e ci siamo ubriacati senza ragione, più volte. Shit was lit.”

Queste le parole degli Hollowgang, che a breve pubblicheranno anche un videoclip girato a Milano con GionnyScandal.

HOLLOWGANG FEAT GIONNYSCANDAL – NUMBER

Gli Hollowgang sono Inzo, Albert e Jonathan, tre ragazzi che si conoscono per caso e danno vita immediatamente al loro primo singolo Birthday, che in breve raggiunge un milione di stream su Spotify.

La boyband pubblica successivamente i brani Honda, Blow e Postcard.

Ecco il testo di Number:

Girls don’t want my heart now

They just want my number

Wake up from their slumber

They’ve been living under

Under couple ro-ro-ro-ro-rocks

We’ve been going ha-ha-ha-ha-hard

Girls don’t want my heart now

They just want my number

People said we’re over

Now they’re going under

Back under the ro-ro-ro-ro-rocks

We’ve been going ha-ha-ha-ha-hard

I spend nights away and I’m homesick

Still see your face in my eyelids

I fall asleep, my phone silent,

Tryna get by it, live and let die shit

You never loved me then and now you’re in my dms

Asking about my friends

I wish that I could leave you

But it never ends,

I’ll say never again

But the first time, I want that

For the first time I want that

For the first time I want that

For the first time I don’t call back (hollowgang, baby)

Girls don’t want my heart now

They just want my number

Wake up from their slumber

They’ve been living under

Under couple ro-ro-ro-ro-rocks

We’ve been going ha-ha-ha-ha-hard

Girls don’t want my heart now

They just want my number

People said we’re over

Now they’re going under

Back under the ro-ro-ro-ro-rocks

We’ve been going ha-ha-ha-ha-hard

Non ero nessuno ye

Ti ho chiesto il numero ye

Tu mi hai risposto che eri fidanzata

Adesso mi scrivi che

Non volevi il tuo ex

E che stasera vuoi venire a casa

None, mi spiace none,

Non mi chiamare col mio nome,

Nemmeno amore, lei ora vuole,

Il numero ma l’unico numero che ti do e’ il 69

Adesso guarda i miei numeri su insta

Metti like e stai zitta

Girls don’t want my heart now

They just want my number

Wake up from their slumber

They’ve been living under

Under couple ro-ro-ro-ro-rocks

We’ve been going ha-ha-ha-ha-hard

Girls don’t want my heart now

They just want my number

People said we’re over

Now they’re going under

Back under the ro-ro-ro-ro-rocks

We’ve been going ha-ha-ha-ha-hard

Girls don’t want my heart now

They just want my number

Wake up from their slumber

They’ve been living under

Under couple ro-ro-ro-ro-rocks