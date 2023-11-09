10 Novembre 2023
Måneskin: testo e traduzione di “The Driver”, terzo degli inediti contenuti in “RUSH! (ARE U COMING?)”

Fuori dal 10 novembre 2023 la nuova versione del disco contiene quattro inediti

Maneskin The Driver testo traduzione significato
Maneskin The Driver testo, significato e traduzione del terzo degli inediti contenuti nella riedizione di “RUSH!“, “RUSH! (ARE U COMING?)“, fuori dal 10 novembre 2023.

Il disco dei Maneskin nella versione originale è stato pubblicato a gennaio 2023 ed è arrivato al primo posto in ben 15 Paesi, entrando nelle prime 5 posizioni delle classifiche di 20 Paesi.

Ad oggi L’album ha superato gli 1,4 miliardi di stream globali.

Maneskin The Driver significato del brano

The Driver” è una canzone sull’innamoramento, una vera e propria colonna sonora di una storia d’amore che fotografa il momento in cui ci si rende conto di essere perdutamente innamorati, fino a lasciarsi andare e perdere il controllo.

Foto di copertina di Tommaso Ottomano

Maneskin The Driver testo

Hot like summer
Give me eyes then twist the knife
Put me under your spell then hide the crime
Bare your soul till it’s naked
Bite my lip till you break it
Steal my heart get it wasted
Don’t do it slow
If you’re gonna set fire to the night
Baby let me be the lighter
If you’re already high and you wanna fly
I’ll be the hit that takes you higher
If you want love when you touch the sky
You can be my midnight rider
If there’s nowhere to go when you wanna go wild
I wanna be the driver
[Instrumental]
Make me helpless
Tie me down and use your rope
Made of velvet
Then turn the lights down low
Bare your soul till it’s naked
Bite my lip till you break it
Steal my heart get it wasted
Don’t do it slow
If you’re gonna set fire to the night
Baby let me be the lighter
If you’re already high and you wanna fly
I’ll be the hit that takes you higher
If you want love when you touch the sky
You can be my midnight rider
If there’s nowhere to go when you wanna go wild
I wanna be the driver

TRADUZIONE

Caldo come l’estate
Dammi gli occhi poi girami il coltello
Mettimi sotto il tuo incantesimo poi nascondi il crimine
Svela la tua anima fino a farla nuda
Mordo la mia labbra finché non si spezza
Rubami il cuore e gettalo via
Non farlo lentamente
Se vuoi incendiare la notte
Bambina, lascia che sia io ad accendere il fuoco
Se sei già in alto e vuoi volare
Sarò io la sferzata che ti porta più in alto
Se vuoi amore quando tocchi il cielo
Puoi essere il mio cavaliere di mezzanotte
Se non c’è dove andare quando vuoi scatenarti
Voglio essere il conducente

[Strumentale]

Rendimi impotente
Legami e usa la tua corda
Fatta di velluto
Poi abbassa le luci
Svela la tua anima fino a farla nuda
Mordo la mia labbra finché non si spezza
Rubami il cuore e gettalo via
Non farlo lentamente
Se vuoi incendiare la notte
Bambina, lascia che sia io ad accendere il fuoco
Se sei già in alto e vuoi volare
Sarò io la sferzata che ti porta più in alto
Se vuoi amore quando tocchi il cielo
Puoi essere il mio cavaliere di mezzanotte
Se non c’è dove andare quando vuoi scatenarti
Voglio essere il conducente

 

