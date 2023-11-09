Måneskin: testo e traduzione di “The Driver”, terzo degli inediti contenuti in “RUSH! (ARE U COMING?)”

Maneskin The Driver testo, significato e traduzione del terzo degli inediti contenuti nella riedizione di “RUSH!“, “RUSH! (ARE U COMING?)“, fuori dal 10 novembre 2023.

Il disco dei Maneskin nella versione originale è stato pubblicato a gennaio 2023 ed è arrivato al primo posto in ben 15 Paesi, entrando nelle prime 5 posizioni delle classifiche di 20 Paesi.

Ad oggi L’album ha superato gli 1,4 miliardi di stream globali.

Maneskin The Driver significato del brano

“The Driver” è una canzone sull’innamoramento, una vera e propria colonna sonora di una storia d’amore che fotografa il momento in cui ci si rende conto di essere perdutamente innamorati, fino a lasciarsi andare e perdere il controllo.

Foto di copertina di Tommaso Ottomano

Maneskin The Driver testo

Hot like summer

Give me eyes then twist the knife

Put me under your spell then hide the crime

Bare your soul till it’s naked

Bite my lip till you break it

Steal my heart get it wasted

Don’t do it slow

If you’re gonna set fire to the night

Baby let me be the lighter

If you’re already high and you wanna fly

I’ll be the hit that takes you higher

If you want love when you touch the sky

You can be my midnight rider

If there’s nowhere to go when you wanna go wild

I wanna be the driver

[Instrumental]

Make me helpless

Tie me down and use your rope

Made of velvet

Then turn the lights down low

Bare your soul till it’s naked

Bite my lip till you break it

Steal my heart get it wasted

Don’t do it slow

If you’re gonna set fire to the night

Baby let me be the lighter

If you’re already high and you wanna fly

I’ll be the hit that takes you higher

If you want love when you touch the sky

You can be my midnight rider

If there’s nowhere to go when you wanna go wild

I wanna be the driver

TRADUZIONE

Caldo come l’estate

Dammi gli occhi poi girami il coltello

Mettimi sotto il tuo incantesimo poi nascondi il crimine

Svela la tua anima fino a farla nuda

Mordo la mia labbra finché non si spezza

Rubami il cuore e gettalo via

Non farlo lentamente

Se vuoi incendiare la notte

Bambina, lascia che sia io ad accendere il fuoco

Se sei già in alto e vuoi volare

Sarò io la sferzata che ti porta più in alto

Se vuoi amore quando tocchi il cielo

Puoi essere il mio cavaliere di mezzanotte

Se non c’è dove andare quando vuoi scatenarti

Voglio essere il conducente

[Strumentale]

Rendimi impotente

Legami e usa la tua corda

Fatta di velluto

Poi abbassa le luci

Svela la tua anima fino a farla nuda

Mordo la mia labbra finché non si spezza

Rubami il cuore e gettalo via

Non farlo lentamente

Se vuoi incendiare la notte

Bambina, lascia che sia io ad accendere il fuoco

Se sei già in alto e vuoi volare

Sarò io la sferzata che ti porta più in alto

Se vuoi amore quando tocchi il cielo

Puoi essere il mio cavaliere di mezzanotte

Se non c’è dove andare quando vuoi scatenarti

Voglio essere il conducente