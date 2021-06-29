I Maneskin al secondo posto di Spotify nel mondo con la cover di un brano del 1967

Maneskin Beggin’ è il brano che la band interpretato durante il proprio percorso a X Factor nel 2017, una canzone che gli fu assegnata dal loro giudice Manuel Agnelli e che in seguito incisero in studio per inserirla nel loro primo EP, Chosen. Chissà se il gruppo avrebbe mai pensato che quella canzone li avrebbe portati, anni dopo, ai vertici delle classifiche mondiali…

La versione originale del brano risale addirittura al 1967 quando venne pubblicata dal gruppo statunitense dei The Four Seasons come secondo estratto dall’album New Gold Hits. Qui a seguire la versione originale.

La canzone, scritta da Bob Gaudio e Peggy Farina, venne anche remixata nel decenni successi ma trovo nuova vita ben 40 anni dopo grazie alla reinterpretazione da parte del duo norvegese dei Madcon che vendette del brano ben oltre 600.000 copie conquistando il disco di platino.

MANESKIN BEGGIN’

Quando i Måneskin coverizzarono il brano a X Factor era il 2017, quindi la canzone compiva proprio quell’anno cinquant’anni. Al momento dell’uscita la canzone entrò nella Top 50 FIMI ma non prese mai il volo a differenza di altri brani della band. Questo fino all’Eurovision 2021…

Con la vittoria nel Contest la band ha acquisito popolarità in tutta Europa arrivando addirittura nella Top 10 di paesi molto difficili per artisti italiani come Stati Uniti d’America e UK (dove hanno stabilito anche un record storico).

Sono tre le canzoni che dei Måneskin che stanno impazzando nelle classifica di tutto il mondo. Il brano vincitore dell’Eurovision, unico in italiano, Zitti e buoni, l’inedito I wanna be Your slave e, per l’appunto Beggin’.

Ed è proprio con questa canzone che, non solo hanno ottenuto un grande successo nel Regno Unito entrando nella Top 10 (e stabilendo anche un altro record relativo alla canzone, la loro versione infatti è la quarta ad entrare in classifica dopo quelle dei Timebox (1968), del remix dei Four Seasons (2007) e quella dei Madcon (2008), ma hanno raggiunto un nuovo grande traguardo negli USA:

Nei giorni scorsi infatti la loro versione del brano si è classificata al secondo posto della classifica Globale, ovvero quella relativa a tutto il mondo, di Spotify. Davanti a loro solo Olivia Rodrigo mentre alle loro spalle troviamo Ed Sheeran e Dua Lipa.

In sintesi Beggin’ nella versione dei Maneskin è la seconda canzone più ascoltata al mondo nella data del 28 giugno e la quinta della classifica settimanale aggiornata al 24 giugno, serve aggiungere altro? Non pensiamo, al massimo aspettare la nuova classifica Spotify in uscita dopodomani.

Maneskin Beggin’ testo

Oh

Put your loving hand out, baby

I’m beggin’

Beggin’, beggin’ you

Put your loving hand out baby

Beggin’, beggin’ you

Put your loving hand out darling

Riding high, when I was king

Played it hard and fast, cause I had everything

Walked away, won me then

But easy come and easy go

And it would end

So why anytime I bleed, you let me go

Anytime I feed you get me know

Anytime I see you let me know

But, I plan and see just let me go

I’m on my knees when I’m (beggin’g)

Cause I don’t want to lose (you)

I got my arms on spread

And I hope that my heart gets fed, matter of fact girl I’m beggin’

Beggin’, beggin’ you

Put your loving hand out baby

Beggin’, beggin’ you

Put your loving hand out darling

I need you, (yeah) to understand

Tried so hard

To be your man

The kind of man you want in the end

Only then can I begin to live again

An empty shell

I used to be

Shadow of my life

Was hangin’ over me

A broken man

That I don’t know

Won’t even stand the devils dance

To win my soul

Why we chewing, why we chasing

Why the bottom, why the basement

Why we got good shit don’t embrace it

Why the feel for the need to replace me

Your the wrong way track from the good

I want to paint in a picture telling where we could be at

Like a heart in the best way should

You can give it the away, you had it and you took the pay

But I keep walking on, keep opening doors

Keep hoping for that the door is yours

Keep also home, cause I don’t want to live in a broken home, girl I am beggin’

Beggin’, beggin’ you

Put your loving hand out baby

Beggin’, beggin’ you

Put your loving hand out darling

I’m fighting hard

To hold my own

Just can’t make it

All alone (all alone)

I’m holding on

I can’t fall back

I’m just a calm

‘Bout to fade to black

And I can’t come home

You call and I can’t come home

You call you can’t come home

You call and I can’t come home

You call [Echoes out]

Beggin’, beggin’ you

Put your loving hand out baby

Beggin’, beggin’ you

Put your loving hand out darling

Beggin’, beggin’ you

Put your loving hand out baby

Beggin’, beggin’ you

Put your loving hand out darling