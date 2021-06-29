I Maneskin al secondo posto di Spotify nel mondo con la cover di un brano del 1967

Maneskin Beggin’ è il brano che la band interpretato durante il proprio percorso a X Factor nel 2017, una canzone che gli fu assegnata dal loro giudice Manuel Agnelli e che in seguito incisero in studio per inserirla nel loro primo EP, Chosen. Chissà se il gruppo avrebbe mai pensato che quella canzone li avrebbe portati, anni dopo, ai vertici delle classifiche mondiali…
La versione originale del brano risale addirittura al 1967 quando venne pubblicata dal gruppo statunitense dei The Four Seasons come secondo estratto dall’album New Gold Hits. Qui a seguire la versione originale.
La canzone, scritta da Bob Gaudio e Peggy Farina, venne anche remixata nel decenni successi ma trovo nuova vita ben 40 anni dopo grazie alla reinterpretazione da parte del duo norvegese dei Madcon che vendette del brano ben oltre 600.000 copie conquistando il disco di platino.
MANESKIN BEGGIN’
Quando i Måneskin coverizzarono il brano a X Factor era il 2017, quindi la canzone compiva proprio quell’anno cinquant’anni. Al momento dell’uscita la canzone entrò nella Top 50 FIMI ma non prese mai il volo a differenza di altri brani della band. Questo fino all’Eurovision 2021…
Con la vittoria nel Contest la band ha acquisito popolarità in tutta Europa arrivando addirittura nella Top 10 di paesi molto difficili per artisti italiani come Stati Uniti d’America e UK (dove hanno stabilito anche un record storico).
Sono tre le canzoni che dei Måneskin che stanno impazzando nelle classifica di tutto il mondo. Il brano vincitore dell’Eurovision, unico in italiano, Zitti e buoni, l’inedito I wanna be Your slave e, per l’appunto Beggin’.
Ed è proprio con questa canzone che, non solo hanno ottenuto un grande successo nel Regno Unito entrando nella Top 10 (e stabilendo anche un altro record relativo alla canzone, la loro versione infatti è la quarta ad entrare in classifica dopo quelle dei Timebox (1968), del remix dei Four Seasons (2007) e quella dei Madcon (2008), ma hanno raggiunto un nuovo grande traguardo negli USA:
Nei giorni scorsi infatti la loro versione del brano si è classificata al secondo posto della classifica Globale, ovvero quella relativa a tutto il mondo, di Spotify. Davanti a loro solo Olivia Rodrigo mentre alle loro spalle troviamo Ed Sheeran e Dua Lipa.
In sintesi Beggin’ nella versione dei Maneskin è la seconda canzone più ascoltata al mondo nella data del 28 giugno e la quinta della classifica settimanale aggiornata al 24 giugno, serve aggiungere altro? Non pensiamo, al massimo aspettare la nuova classifica Spotify in uscita dopodomani.
Maneskin Beggin’ testo
Oh
Put your loving hand out, baby
I’m beggin’
Beggin’, beggin’ you
Put your loving hand out baby
Beggin’, beggin’ you
Put your loving hand out darling
Riding high, when I was king
Played it hard and fast, cause I had everything
Walked away, won me then
But easy come and easy go
And it would end
So why anytime I bleed, you let me go
Anytime I feed you get me know
Anytime I see you let me know
But, I plan and see just let me go
I’m on my knees when I’m (beggin’g)
Cause I don’t want to lose (you)
I got my arms on spread
And I hope that my heart gets fed, matter of fact girl I’m beggin’
Beggin’, beggin’ you
Put your loving hand out baby
Beggin’, beggin’ you
Put your loving hand out darling
I need you, (yeah) to understand
Tried so hard
To be your man
The kind of man you want in the end
Only then can I begin to live again
An empty shell
I used to be
Shadow of my life
Was hangin’ over me
A broken man
That I don’t know
Won’t even stand the devils dance
To win my soul
Why we chewing, why we chasing
Why the bottom, why the basement
Why we got good shit don’t embrace it
Why the feel for the need to replace me
Your the wrong way track from the good
I want to paint in a picture telling where we could be at
Like a heart in the best way should
You can give it the away, you had it and you took the pay
But I keep walking on, keep opening doors
Keep hoping for that the door is yours
Keep also home, cause I don’t want to live in a broken home, girl I am beggin’
Beggin’, beggin’ you
Put your loving hand out baby
Beggin’, beggin’ you
Put your loving hand out darling
I’m fighting hard
To hold my own
Just can’t make it
All alone (all alone)
I’m holding on
I can’t fall back
I’m just a calm
‘Bout to fade to black
And I can’t come home
You call and I can’t come home
You call you can’t come home
You call and I can’t come home
You call [Echoes out]
Beggin’, beggin’ you
Put your loving hand out baby
Beggin’, beggin’ you
Put your loving hand out darling
Beggin’, beggin’ you
Put your loving hand out baby
Beggin’, beggin’ you
Put your loving hand out darling