Gli Imagine Dragons scelgono Ernia per la nuova versione del singolo “Take Me To The Beach”

Imagine Dragons feat Ernia, Take Me To The Beach: significato del testo del nuovo singolo
La band pluripremiata e vincitrice ai Grammy Awards Imagine Dragons pubblicano la nuova versione di Take Me To The Beach in collaborazione con Ernia, uscita lo scorso venerdì 18 ottobre e disponibile in radio e su tutte le piattaforme digitali.
Questo nuovo singolo rappresenta un’inedita collaborazione per la band statunitense insieme all’artista multiplatino italiano, creando un incontro musicale tra hitmaker assoluti.
La versione originale di Take Me To The Beach – senza il featuring con Ernia – è contenuto in LOOM, ovvero il sesto album in studio degli Imagine Dragons uscito quest’estate.
Dopo il concerto al Circo Massimo del 2022, gli Imagine Dragons torneranno in Italia con il loro LOOM WORLD TOUR nel 2025 a Milano, Padova e Napoli. Di seguito, le date:
- 27 MAGGIO 2025 – IPPODROMO SNAI LA MAURA – MILANO
- 18 GIUGNO 2025 – STADIO EUGANEO – PADOVA (SOLD OUT)
- 19 GIUGNO 2025 – STADIO EUGANEO – PADOVA (SOLD OUT)
- 21 GIUGNO 2025 – STADIO DIEGO ARMANDO MARADONA – NAPOLI (SOLD OUT)
IMAGINE DRAGONS FEAT ERNIA, “TAKE ME TO THE BEACH”: significato DEL BRANO
Take Me To The Beach è una canzone che affronta i temi della libertà personale e della ricerca di un rifugio tranquillo e lontano da tutte le pressioni sociali che viviamo quotidianamente.
Il ritornello, infatti, è una sorta di inno che simboleggia il desiderio di fuggire in un luogo dove si possono trovare pace e tranquillità. Con il suo stile ben riconoscibile, Ernia riesce a rafforzare il significato di questo brano attraverso le sue parole.
IMAGINE DRAGONS FEAT ERNIA, “TAKE ME TO THE BEACH”: TESTO DEL BRANO
People-pleasin’ planet
Got a million people sayin’ how to plan it
I can no longer stand it
Gonna spend my days tellin’ them to can it
Each and to their own
Got a salesman ringin’ my phone
Tell me where to go
No, I don’t wanna hear the down low
I owe
Nothin’, not a penny
Never wanna hear you preach
No
Take take take take take me to the beach
Ah ah ah, you could have the mountains
Ah ah ah, you take the snow
Ah ah ah, it’s way too cold
My heart is cold enough
Ah ah ah, push comes to shove
Ah ah ah, you could have the mountains
Ah ah ah, I’ll take the beach (Ah)
Non mi faccio spiegar la vita da chi meno conosco
Se volevo far felice chiunque, mi aprivo un chiosco
L’unico ricordo che lascio sarà la schiena
Mentre corro dove l’unico problema è unire il pranzo con la cena, ah
Forse allontanandomi da qui
Tutto ciò che lascio alle mie spalle poi prende valore
Per capirlo devo far così
Quello che mi manca è sempre quello che mi sta più a cuore
Oh oh oh
Era questo il trucco? Bastava saperlo, ah
Oh oh oh
È che vi detesto e non posso dare a vederlo (Take take take take)
Take me to the beach
Ah ah ah, you could have the mountains
Ah ah ah, you take the snow
Ah ah ah, it’s way too cold
My heart is cold enough
Ah ah ah, push comes to shove
Ah ah ah, you could have the mountains
Ah ah ah, I’ll take the beach
I’m better off alone
Like a rollin’ stone
Turnin’ off my phone
No one bringin’ me down, down, down, down (T-A-K-E, T-A-K-E)
Just give me some space
That sun in my face
And the days go on, and on, and on, and on (T-A-K-E, T-A-K-E)
T-A-K-E, take me to the beach (Oh)
Ah ah ah, you could have the mountains (Have the mountains)
Ah ah ah, you take the snow
Ah ah ah, it’s way too cold (It’s way too cold)
My heart is cold enough (Oh)
Ah ah ah, push comes to shove
Ah ah ah, you could have the mountains
Ah ah ah, I’ll take the beach (I’ll take the)
Take me to the (I’ll take the)
I don’t have no friends, ask anyone
I got me till the end, my favorite one (Take me to the beach, don’t, I’ll take the)
I don’t have no friends, ask anyone (Ask anyone)
I got me till the end, my favorite one (Take me to the beach)