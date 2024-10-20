Gli Imagine Dragons scelgono Ernia per la nuova versione del singolo “Take Me To The Beach”

Imagine Dragons feat Ernia, Take Me To The Beach: significato del testo del nuovo singolo

La band pluripremiata e vincitrice ai Grammy Awards Imagine Dragons pubblicano la nuova versione di Take Me To The Beach in collaborazione con Ernia, uscita lo scorso venerdì 18 ottobre e disponibile in radio e su tutte le piattaforme digitali.

Questo nuovo singolo rappresenta un’inedita collaborazione per la band statunitense insieme all’artista multiplatino italiano, creando un incontro musicale tra hitmaker assoluti.

La versione originale di Take Me To The Beach – senza il featuring con Ernia – è contenuto in LOOM, ovvero il sesto album in studio degli Imagine Dragons uscito quest’estate.

Dopo il concerto al Circo Massimo del 2022, gli Imagine Dragons torneranno in Italia con il loro LOOM WORLD TOUR nel 2025 a Milano, Padova e Napoli. Di seguito, le date:

27 MAGGIO 2025 – IPPODROMO SNAI LA MAURA – MILANO

18 GIUGNO 2025 – STADIO EUGANEO – PADOVA (SOLD OUT)

19 GIUGNO 2025 – STADIO EUGANEO – PADOVA (SOLD OUT)

21 GIUGNO 2025 – STADIO DIEGO ARMANDO MARADONA – NAPOLI (SOLD OUT)

IMAGINE DRAGONS FEAT ERNIA, “TAKE ME TO THE BEACH”: significato DEL BRANO

Take Me To The Beach è una canzone che affronta i temi della libertà personale e della ricerca di un rifugio tranquillo e lontano da tutte le pressioni sociali che viviamo quotidianamente.

Il ritornello, infatti, è una sorta di inno che simboleggia il desiderio di fuggire in un luogo dove si possono trovare pace e tranquillità. Con il suo stile ben riconoscibile, Ernia riesce a rafforzare il significato di questo brano attraverso le sue parole.

IMAGINE DRAGONS FEAT ERNIA, “TAKE ME TO THE BEACH”: TESTO DEL BRANO

People-pleasin’ planet

Got a million people sayin’ how to plan it

I can no longer stand it

Gonna spend my days tellin’ them to can it

Each and to their own

Got a salesman ringin’ my phone

Tell me where to go

No, I don’t wanna hear the down low

I owe

Nothin’, not a penny

Never wanna hear you preach

No

Take take take take take me to the beach

Ah ah ah, you could have the mountains

Ah ah ah, you take the snow

Ah ah ah, it’s way too cold

My heart is cold enough

Ah ah ah, push comes to shove

Ah ah ah, you could have the mountains

Ah ah ah, I’ll take the beach (Ah)

Non mi faccio spiegar la vita da chi meno conosco

Se volevo far felice chiunque, mi aprivo un chiosco

L’unico ricordo che lascio sarà la schiena

Mentre corro dove l’unico problema è unire il pranzo con la cena, ah

Forse allontanandomi da qui

Tutto ciò che lascio alle mie spalle poi prende valore

Per capirlo devo far così

Quello che mi manca è sempre quello che mi sta più a cuore

Oh oh oh

Era questo il trucco? Bastava saperlo, ah

Oh oh oh

È che vi detesto e non posso dare a vederlo (Take take take take)

Take me to the beach

Ah ah ah, you could have the mountains

Ah ah ah, you take the snow

Ah ah ah, it’s way too cold

My heart is cold enough

Ah ah ah, push comes to shove

Ah ah ah, you could have the mountains

Ah ah ah, I’ll take the beach

I’m better off alone

Like a rollin’ stone

Turnin’ off my phone

No one bringin’ me down, down, down, down (T-A-K-E, T-A-K-E)

Just give me some space

That sun in my face

And the days go on, and on, and on, and on (T-A-K-E, T-A-K-E)

T-A-K-E, take me to the beach (Oh)

Ah ah ah, you could have the mountains (Have the mountains)

Ah ah ah, you take the snow

Ah ah ah, it’s way too cold (It’s way too cold)

My heart is cold enough (Oh)

Ah ah ah, push comes to shove

Ah ah ah, you could have the mountains

Ah ah ah, I’ll take the beach (I’ll take the)

Take me to the (I’ll take the)

I don’t have no friends, ask anyone

I got me till the end, my favorite one (Take me to the beach, don’t, I’ll take the)

I don’t have no friends, ask anyone (Ask anyone)

I got me till the end, my favorite one (Take me to the beach)