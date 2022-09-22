X Factor 16: Filippo Ricchiardi, in arte fil, presenta l’inedito in inglese “1E3MILES”

X Factor Filippo Ricchiardi inedito in inglese per il 21enne che vive in Canada e che ha stupito i quattro giudici del programma con la sua vocalità davvero originale.

Filippo è di Torino ma ora vive in Canada. Si racconta affermando di essere un ragazzo molto timido e chiuso che solo con la musica riesce a cambiare, trasformandosi un animale da palco. Il suo nome d’arte è Fil.

Il ragazzo riesce a conquistare l’intera giuria con 1e3miles, il suo brano inedito. La canzone racconta il momento difficile dopo la fine di una storia…

“In fondo, affogo, vorrei non aver sentito niente… in questo momento sono fuori e mi servirebbe davvero un drink, ma mi riempirò di lacrime e vorrei che tu fossi qui…”

A seguire testo e video della canzone

X Factor Filippo Ricchiardi inedito 1E3MILES testo e video

Sun was still out

As the rain began to

Slowly fall down

As if I’m running out of time

Now I’m in doubt

When I close my eyes and I

I see you drown

Coughing water from this

Pool you filled with tears

And I wish you were here

All of the time that I was scared of getting close

Cause every time my body froze and turned to stone

I don’t know how I though that I could let you go

But here I am

And now its hard to be a thousand miles away

I never thought it’d be this hard to be away

Sun was still out

Shivers running down my spine

Covered in clouds

And I’m not around

Deep down

I drown

Wish I didn’t feel a thing

Right now

I’m out

And I could really use a drink

But I will fill with tears

And I wish you were here

All of the time that I was scared of getting close

Cause every time my body froze and turned to stone

I don’t know how I though that I could let you go

But here I am

And now its hard to be a thousand miles away

I never thought it’d be this hard to be away

And I think too much

And I probably won’t stop

I’ve seen better days

When you called my name

All of the time that I was scared of getting close

Cause every time my body froze and turned to stone

I don’t know how I though that I could let you go

But here I am

And now its hard to be a thousand miles away

I never thought it’d be this hard to be away

I never thought it’d be this hard to be away