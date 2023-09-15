Può una bella hit diventare ancora più bella e potente? Signori e signori, ecco “Italodisco” dei The Kolors in inglese

Allo scoccare del 15 settembre è uscita su tutte le piattaforme digitali la versione in inglese del brano che ha dominato l’estate italiana, “Italodisco” dei The Kolors. Il brano ha un testo fedele all’originale, salvo piccoli cambiamenti, ma mantiene intatta la sua potenza. Anzi, forse la moltiplica anche.

Era da un po’ di anni che Stash, Alex e Dario, i The Kolors, non pubblicavano musica in lingua inglese. Per la precisione dal 2017.

Il loro esordio nel 2014 è avvenuto proprio in lingua anglofona con l’album “I want” a cui ha fatto seguito la partecipazione con annessa vittoria ad Amici di Maria De Filippi e il lancio del secondo album multiplatino, “Out“.

Nel 2017 l’ultimo disco per la band, ancora in inglese, “You“. Un progetto che non riesce a bissare il successo del precedente disco. Ed è in quel momento che Stash e i The Kolors smettono di seguire il consiglio che Maria De Filippi diede loro davanti alla stampa alla vigilia della vittoria ad Amici: “Non smettete di cantare in inglese per passare all’italiano”.

Dopo un featuring di Stash con J-Ax & Fedez in “Assenzio” la band, a febbraio del 2018, debutta in Italiano con Frida (mai mai mai) sul palco del Festival di Sanremo. Da quel momento, e sino a settembre del 2023, vengono lanciati solo singoli in italiano.

Ora è il successo di “Italodisco” a riportarti all’inglese.

The kolors Italodisco english version

Due dischi di platino all’attivo per le oltre 200.000 copie/unità, il premio Power Hits Estate 2023 e un disco d’oro in Svizzera sono solo alcuni dei riconoscimenti a questo brano che ha dominato tutte le classifiche: radio, vendite, streaming e Tik Tok.

Un pezzo che ha cominciato l’assalto europe arrivando in classifica anche in paese difficili come la Germania ed entrando nella Top 10 della chart di classifica come quelle di Austria, Lituania e Polonia.

Ed è anche per questo motivo che la Warner Music America ha richiesto alla band e alla fililale italiana la versione in inglese da lanciare nei mercati internazionali, versione fuori da venerdì 15 settembre.

La versione è perfettamente fedele all’originale ad eccezione della citazione al Festivalbar e alla cassa dritta che deventa ‘Four on the floor with my Señorita’. Qui a seguire il testo della versione in inglese.

The Kolors Italodisco testo inglese

And then stay up late with synthesisers

In the studio

But something’s missing in the wires

It’s like the music’s lost the fire

Had it all, let it go

When you were here, I never feared

Everything could disappear

And I would sit alone in silence

Silence

I need to get back to the sound

That can lift me off the ground

I pray the speakers give my guidance

Guidance

I trust you more than words can say

More than life, more than any DJ

Let’s go, I can’t resisto

Italodisco, I must insisto

Maybe we could

Start just by taking it slow

Then up the tempo

Under the moon’s glow

Like moving shadows

I know it’s not Ibiza

Four on the floor with my Señorita

Got me looking high and low

I can’t see her

But everytime I think

I do or I think of you

I hear italodisco

I’m so distracted, overthinking

So many questions in my head

Why’d you leave?

Where’d you go?

I’m on the dance floor, but it’s sinking

And I don’t think my heart

Will float oat oat oat

When you were here I had no fear

But Always music in my ears

You made my heart beat like no others!

I miss you more than words can say

More than life, more than any DJ

Let’s go, I can’t resisto

Italodisco, I must insisto

Maybe we could

Start just by taking it slow

Then up the tempo

Under the moon’s glow

Like moving shadows

I know it’s not Ibiza

Four on the floor with my Señorita

Got me looking high and low

I can’t see her

But everytime I think

I do or I think of you

I hear italodisco

Disco

Suona Italodisco

Disco

Suona Italodisco

Tonight

We’re gonna dance till the sunrise

Moroder is in my blood!

And my heart beats to the rhythm of the Disco

Italodisco

I know it’s not Ibiza

Four on the floor with my Señorita

Got me looking high and low

I can’t see her

But everytime I think

I do or I think of you

I hear italodisco

I hear Italodisco

But everytime I think

I do or I think of you

I hear italodisco