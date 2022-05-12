I Maneskin raccontano un amore tossico e impossibile nel nuovo singolo.... "Supermodel" (TESTO e AUDIO)

Maneskin Supermodel testo e significato del nuovo singolo della band rock italiana che ha conquistato il mondo.
È fuori dal 13 maggio sulle piattaforme digitali di tutto il mondo il nuovo singolo inedito dei Maneskin, Supermodel, brano pubblicato per Epic Music Italy – Sony Music che verrà presentato live domani sera alla finale dell’Eurovision Song Contest 2022.
Maneskin supermodel significato
Il brano è stato composto da Damiano David, Victoria De Angelis, Thomas Raggi, Ethan Torchio, Rami Yacoub e Max Martin. Quest’ultimo lo ha anche prodotto insieme a Sly
La canzone racconta di questo amore tossico per una ragazza, una modella degli anni ’90 vittima dei suoi vizi tra droghe e manie di controllo sugli uomini, una storia destinata a distruggerti.
Maneskin supermodel testo e audio
Alone at parties in a deadly silhouette
she love the co*aine
but co*aine don’t love her back
when she upset she talks tomorrow and takes deep breaths
she’s a 90’s supermodel uh-uh-uh
way back in high school
when she was a good christian
i used to know her
but she’s got a new best friend
a drag queen named the virgin Mary takes confessions
She’s a 90’s supermodel
yeah, she’s a monster, my compliments
if you wanna love her, just deal with that
she’ll never love you
more than money and cigarettes
Every night’s a heartbreak
hey, don’t think about it
hey, just let it go
‘cause her boyfriend is the rock’n’roll
savor every moment till she has to go
‘cause her boyfriend is the rock’n’roll
Alone at parties
she’s working around the clock
when you’re not looking
she’s stealing your Basquiat
low waisted pants on Onlyfans i’ll pay for that
She’s a 90’s supermodel
yeah, she’s a monster, my compliments
if you wanna love her, just deal with that
she’ll never love you
you just gonna be like her dad
Every night’s a heartbreak
hey, don’t think about it
hey, just let it go
‘cause her boyfriend is the rock’n’roll
savor every moment till she has to go
‘cause her boyfriend is the rock’n’roll
She’s a 90’s supermodel
She’s a 90’s supermodel