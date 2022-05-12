I Maneskin raccontano un amore tossico e impossibile nel nuovo singolo.... "Supermodel" (TESTO e AUDIO)

Maneskin Supermodel testo e significato del nuovo singolo della band rock italiana che ha conquistato il mondo.

È fuori dal 13 maggio sulle piattaforme digitali di tutto il mondo il nuovo singolo inedito dei Maneskin, Supermodel, brano pubblicato per Epic Music Italy – Sony Music che verrà presentato live domani sera alla finale dell’Eurovision Song Contest 2022.

Maneskin supermodel significato

Il brano è stato composto da Damiano David, Victoria De Angelis, Thomas Raggi, Ethan Torchio, Rami Yacoub e Max Martin. Quest’ultimo lo ha anche prodotto insieme a Sly

La canzone racconta di questo amore tossico per una ragazza, una modella degli anni ’90 vittima dei suoi vizi tra droghe e manie di controllo sugli uomini, una storia destinata a distruggerti.

Maneskin supermodel testo e audio

Alone at parties in a deadly silhouette

she love the co*aine

but co*aine don’t love her back

when she upset she talks tomorrow and takes deep breaths

she’s a 90’s supermodel uh-uh-uh

way back in high school

when she was a good christian

i used to know her

but she’s got a new best friend

a drag queen named the virgin Mary takes confessions

She’s a 90’s supermodel

yeah, she’s a monster, my compliments

if you wanna love her, just deal with that

she’ll never love you

more than money and cigarettes

Every night’s a heartbreak

hey, don’t think about it

hey, just let it go

‘cause her boyfriend is the rock’n’roll

savor every moment till she has to go

‘cause her boyfriend is the rock’n’roll

Alone at parties

she’s working around the clock

when you’re not looking

she’s stealing your Basquiat

low waisted pants on Onlyfans i’ll pay for that

She’s a 90’s supermodel

yeah, she’s a monster, my compliments

if you wanna love her, just deal with that

she’ll never love you

you just gonna be like her dad

Every night’s a heartbreak

hey, don’t think about it

hey, just let it go

‘cause her boyfriend is the rock’n’roll

savor every moment till she has to go

‘cause her boyfriend is the rock’n’roll

She’s a 90’s supermodel

She’s a 90’s supermodel