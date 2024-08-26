Certificazioni FIMI 34: Lucio Battisti non passa mai di moda. Doppia certificazione per Elodie

Certificazioni FIMI settimana 34 2024.
Da Marco Mengoni (con Madame) a Villabanks, da Lucio Battisti alla doppia certificazione di Elodie…
Andiamo a scoprire insieme le nuove Certificazioni FIMI.
CERTIFICAZIONI FIMI SINGOLI INTERNAZIONALI
TRIPLO DISCO DI PLATINO a “Back in black” degli AC/DC. Stesso risultato per “Where are you now” di Lost Frequencies e Calum Scott.
Arrivano al DISCO DI PLATINO “Toca Toca” di Fly Project, “Streets of Philadelphia” di Bruce Springsteen e “What was I made for?” di Billie Eilish.
Oltre 50.000 copie/unità e DISCO D’ORO a:
- Move di Adam Port, Stryv, Keine Musik, Orso & Malachiii.
- Te De Campana di Atomic Otro Way.
- Boy’s a liar Pt.2 di PinkPhantheress & Ice Spice.
- DNA di Sophie and the Giants feat. MEARSY.
- Sweet Armony di The Beloved.
- Golden Nights di Sophie and the Giants feat. Benny Benassi, Dardust, Astrality.
- Chlorine dei Twenty One Pilots.
album INTERNAZIONALI
Nessun album internazionale ha ottenuto certificazioni questa settimana in Italia.