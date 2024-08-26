Certificazioni FIMI 34: Lucio Battisti non passa mai di moda. Doppia certificazione per Elodie

Certificazioni FIMI settimana 34 2024.

Da Marco Mengoni (con Madame) a Villabanks, da Lucio Battisti alla doppia certificazione di Elodie…

Andiamo a scoprire insieme le nuove Certificazioni FIMI.

CERTIFICAZIONI FIMI SINGOLI INTERNAZIONALI

TRIPLO DISCO DI PLATINO a “Back in black” degli AC/DC. Stesso risultato per “Where are you now” di Lost Frequencies e Calum Scott.

Arrivano al DISCO DI PLATINO “Toca Toca” di Fly Project, “Streets of Philadelphia” di Bruce Springsteen e “What was I made for?” di Billie Eilish.

Oltre 50.000 copie/unità e DISCO D’ORO a:

Move di Adam Port , Stryv , Keine Musik , Orso & Malachiii .

, , , & . Te De Campana di Atomic Otro Way .

. Boy’s a liar Pt.2 di PinkPhantheress & Ice Spice .

& . DNA di Sophie and the Giants feat. MEARSY .

feat. . Sweet Armony di The Beloved .

. Golden Nights di Sophie and the Giants feat. Benny Benassi , Dardust , Astrality .

feat. , , . Chlorine dei Twenty One Pilots.

album INTERNAZIONALI

Nessun album internazionale ha ottenuto certificazioni questa settimana in Italia.