26 Agosto 2024
di
Massimiliano Longo
Direttore Editoriale
Certificazioni
26 Agosto 2024

Certificazioni FIMI 34: Lucio Battisti non passa mai di moda. Doppia certificazione per Elodie

Tra i brani dei grandi cantautori certificati anche Renato Zero e Biagio Antonacci

Certificazioni di Massimiliano Longo
Certificazioni FIMI 34 2024
Certificazioni FIMI settimana 34 2024.

Da Marco Mengoni (con Madame) a Villabanks, da Lucio Battisti alla doppia certificazione di Elodie

Andiamo a scoprire insieme le nuove Certificazioni FIMI.

CERTIFICAZIONI FIMI SINGOLI INTERNAZIONALI

TRIPLO DISCO DI PLATINO a “Back in black” degli AC/DC. Stesso risultato per “Where are you now” di Lost Frequencies e Calum Scott.

Arrivano al DISCO DI PLATINO “Toca Toca” di Fly Project, “Streets of Philadelphia” di Bruce Springsteen e  “What was I made for?” di Billie Eilish.

Oltre 50.000 copie/unità e DISCO D’ORO a:

  • Move di Adam Port, Stryv, Keine Musik, Orso & Malachiii.
  • Te De Campana di Atomic Otro Way.
  • Boy’s a liar Pt.2 di PinkPhantheress & Ice Spice.
  • DNA di Sophie and the Giants feat. MEARSY.
  • Sweet Armony di The Beloved.
  • Golden Nights di Sophie and the Giants feat. Benny Benassi, Dardust, Astrality.
  • Chlorine dei Twenty One Pilots.

album INTERNAZIONALI

Nessun album internazionale ha ottenuto certificazioni questa settimana in Italia.

Clicca in basso su continua per scoprire le nuove certificazioni FIMI per singoli e album italiani.
