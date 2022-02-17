ELISA: “Tears May Roll Down Now” testo e audio del brano contenuto in “Back to the Future”

Elisa Tears May Roll Down Now testo e audio del brano contenuto nel nuovo doppio album Ritorno al Futuro / Back to the Future.

Questa canzone è la sesta traccia del secondo CD, quello completamente in inglese, ed è stata scritta da Elisa Toffoli e Jessica Childress. La produzione è della stessa Elisa insieme ad Andrea Rigonat.

Tears May Roll Down Now è un brano struggente che unisce gli archi scritti da Elisa e Will Medini a quelli di Patrick Warren, rendendolo tutto molto melodico. La produzione regala al ritornello potente un approccio elegante, quasi rétro.

Elisa TEARS MAY ROLL DOWN NOW testo

I’ll try until my very last day

if there’s one thing I know.

I doubt I’ll ever be one who gives in…

…wait a minute

Tears may roll down now

But they’ll never be

Like stones ready to bury you

Don’t let go.

I’m stretching to my very last nerve

That’s one thing I know

Goodbye to all that ever

Held me down…

Breathe a minute…

Tears may roll down now

But they’ll never be

Like stones ready to bury you

Don’t let go. Oh no…

You’ll never be ready

Ready ready

Ready for it all

I’ll rise until my very last day if there’s one thing I know

Tears may roll down now

But they’ll never be

Like stones ready to bury you

Don’t let go. Oh no…

You’ll never be ready ready ready ready for it all for it all…

cause you’ll never be ready

You’ll just do what you can

cause you’ll never be ready

You’ll just do what you can

Cause I’ll never be ready

I’ll just do what I can

Cause I’ll never be ready

I’ll never be ready

Be ready be ready

For it all…

For it all