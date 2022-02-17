ELISA: “Tears May Roll Down Now” testo e audio del brano contenuto in “Back to the Future”

Elisa Tears May Roll Down Now testo e audio del brano contenuto nel nuovo doppio album Ritorno al Futuro / Back to the Future.
Questa canzone è la sesta traccia del secondo CD, quello completamente in inglese, ed è stata scritta da Elisa Toffoli e Jessica Childress. La produzione è della stessa Elisa insieme ad Andrea Rigonat.
Tears May Roll Down Now è un brano struggente che unisce gli archi scritti da Elisa e Will Medini a quelli di Patrick Warren, rendendolo tutto molto melodico. La produzione regala al ritornello potente un approccio elegante, quasi rétro.
Elisa TEARS MAY ROLL DOWN NOW testo
I’ll try until my very last day
if there’s one thing I know.
I doubt I’ll ever be one who gives in…
…wait a minute
Tears may roll down now
But they’ll never be
Like stones ready to bury you
Don’t let go.
I’m stretching to my very last nerve
That’s one thing I know
Goodbye to all that ever
Held me down…
Breathe a minute…
Tears may roll down now
But they’ll never be
Like stones ready to bury you
Don’t let go. Oh no…
You’ll never be ready
Ready ready
Ready for it all
I’ll rise until my very last day if there’s one thing I know
Tears may roll down now
But they’ll never be
Like stones ready to bury you
Don’t let go. Oh no…
You’ll never be ready ready ready ready for it all for it all…
cause you’ll never be ready
You’ll just do what you can
cause you’ll never be ready
You’ll just do what you can
Cause I’ll never be ready
I’ll just do what I can
Cause I’ll never be ready
I’ll never be ready
Be ready be ready
For it all…
For it all