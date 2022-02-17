ELISA: “Ordinary Day” testo e audio del brano contenuto in “Back to the Future”

Elisa Ordinary Day testo e audio del brano contenuto nel nuovo doppio album Ritorno al Futuro / Back to the Future.

Questa canzone è la quinta traccia del secondo CD, quello completamente in inglese, ed è stata scritta da Elisa Toffoli e Jessica Childress. La produzione è di Andrea Rigonat.

Ordinary Day ha una melodia intensa ed emozionante che si sposa perfettamente con il testo scritto da Elisa insieme alla bravissima autrice sempre molto attenta alle parole.

Elisa Ordinary Day testo

It’s falling now

This pain it’s tearing me open

I might break

‘n I need to lean on

A shoulder

I was not the best

It ain’t easy to confess

On me

Haven’t been around

I’d be lying if it sounded easy

To be rising rising

Rising free …

On an ordinary day

When nothing’s special

And nothing stays

When I’m too blind

I’m the one to blame

I’m the one to blame

The one to… the one to…

It’s falling now

These fears are taking me over

Suddenly

I’m weak

And feeling much older

I wouldn’t be so down

If I could say

That I’ve found

What I need

You to be around

And a place where I can ground my own feet

To be rising rising

Rising free …

On an ordinary day

When nothing’s special and nothing stays

When I’m too blind

I’ll still find a way

On an ordinary day

When I got nothing

But my mistakes

Won’t let it die

Let it die on me

Let it die on me oh

Die on me now

Die on me

Let it die on me no

Die on me

Die on me…

On an ordinary day

When nothing’s special and nothing stays

When I’m too blind

I’ll still find a way

On an ordinary day

When I got nothing

But my mistakes

Won’t let it die

Let it die on me

I’ll still find a way

Still find a way

Still find a …

I’ll still find a way

Still find

Still find a …

It’s falling now

Still I can feel

It’s not over

Like a spell

My heart still

Gotta be open