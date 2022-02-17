ELISA: “Ordinary Day” testo e audio del brano contenuto in “Back to the Future”

Elisa Ordinary Day testo e audio del brano contenuto nel nuovo doppio album Ritorno al Futuro / Back to the Future.
Questa canzone è la quinta traccia del secondo CD, quello completamente in inglese, ed è stata scritta da Elisa Toffoli e Jessica Childress. La produzione è di Andrea Rigonat.
Ordinary Day ha una melodia intensa ed emozionante che si sposa perfettamente con il testo scritto da Elisa insieme alla bravissima autrice sempre molto attenta alle parole.
Elisa Ordinary Day testo
It’s falling now
This pain it’s tearing me open
I might break
‘n I need to lean on
A shoulder
I was not the best
It ain’t easy to confess
On me
Haven’t been around
I’d be lying if it sounded easy
To be rising rising
Rising free …
On an ordinary day
When nothing’s special
And nothing stays
When I’m too blind
I’m the one to blame
I’m the one to blame
The one to… the one to…
It’s falling now
These fears are taking me over
Suddenly
I’m weak
And feeling much older
I wouldn’t be so down
If I could say
That I’ve found
What I need
You to be around
And a place where I can ground my own feet
To be rising rising
Rising free …
On an ordinary day
When nothing’s special and nothing stays
When I’m too blind
I’ll still find a way
On an ordinary day
When I got nothing
But my mistakes
Won’t let it die
Let it die on me
Let it die on me oh
Die on me now
Die on me
Let it die on me no
Die on me
Die on me…
On an ordinary day
When nothing’s special and nothing stays
When I’m too blind
I’ll still find a way
On an ordinary day
When I got nothing
But my mistakes
Won’t let it die
Let it die on me
I’ll still find a way
Still find a way
Still find a …
I’ll still find a way
Still find
Still find a …
It’s falling now
Still I can feel
It’s not over
Like a spell
My heart still
Gotta be open