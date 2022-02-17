ELISA: “Like I Want You” testo e audio del brano contenuto in “Back to the Future”

Elisa Like I Want You testo e audio del brano contenuto nel nuovo doppio album Ritorno al Futuro / Back to the Future.
Questa canzone è la decima traccia del secondo CD, quello completamente in inglese, ed è stata scritta da Elisa Toffoli e Pablo Miguel Lombroni Capalbo. La produzione è della stessa Elisa insieme a Shablo.
In questa canzone, riff ipnotico di chitarra trasmette pace, mentre il testo romantico scalda tutto il brano. Elisa suona il wurlitzer, un piano elettrico vintage che dà al pezzo un sapore americano, quasi R&B.
ELISA Like I Want YOU TESTO
Love me like the first one
Love me like a shot gun
Dangerously cruising ‘round all night
Like I want you
Love me like your last one
Love me when I’m not fun
Up and down a rollercoaster that’s life.
Like I want you
Something like I want you
Can you tell me something baby
Normal feel like crazy
Like I’d take you anywhere you want to
Cause I need you like no other
Let me be your lover tonight
Love me like the first time
Love me like a safe crime
You’ll always find protection in my arms like I want you love me like paradise love my pure and my wild whatever’s your nature let it shine
Like I want you
Something like I want you
Can you tell me something baby
Normal feel like crazy
Like I’d take you anywhere you want to
Cause I need you like no other
Let me be your lover tonight
You make every song sound better, you do everytime you pull me closer oh yeah, everytime baby love me ‘til our time’s up
‘til our time’s up
(I’m) not afraid our love’s eternal
Eternal
Like I want you
Something like I want you
Can you tell me something baby
Normal feel like crazy
Like I’d take you anywhere you want to
Cause I need you like no other
Let me be your lover tonight
Like I want you
Something like I want you
Can you tell me something baby
Normal feel like crazy
Like I’d take you anywhere you want to
Cause I need you like no other
Let me be your lover tonight
You make every song sound better,
you do everytime you pull me closer
baby love me ‘til our time’s up
I’m not afraid
(i’m) not afraid our love’s eternal
our love’s eternal