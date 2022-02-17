ELISA: “Like I Want You” testo e audio del brano contenuto in “Back to the Future”

Elisa Like I Want You testo e audio del brano contenuto nel nuovo doppio album Ritorno al Futuro / Back to the Future.

Questa canzone è la decima traccia del secondo CD, quello completamente in inglese, ed è stata scritta da Elisa Toffoli e Pablo Miguel Lombroni Capalbo. La produzione è della stessa Elisa insieme a Shablo.

In questa canzone, riff ipnotico di chitarra trasmette pace, mentre il testo romantico scalda tutto il brano. Elisa suona il wurlitzer, un piano elettrico vintage che dà al pezzo un sapore americano, quasi R&B.

ELISA Like I Want YOU TESTO

Love me like the first one

Love me like a shot gun

Dangerously cruising ‘round all night

Like I want you

Love me like your last one

Love me when I’m not fun

Up and down a rollercoaster that’s life.

Like I want you

Something like I want you

Can you tell me something baby

Normal feel like crazy

Like I’d take you anywhere you want to

Cause I need you like no other

Let me be your lover tonight

Love me like the first time

Love me like a safe crime

You’ll always find protection in my arms like I want you love me like paradise love my pure and my wild whatever’s your nature let it shine

Like I want you

Something like I want you

Can you tell me something baby

Normal feel like crazy

Like I’d take you anywhere you want to

Cause I need you like no other

Let me be your lover tonight

You make every song sound better, you do everytime you pull me closer oh yeah, everytime baby love me ‘til our time’s up

‘til our time’s up

(I’m) not afraid our love’s eternal

Eternal

Like I want you

Something like I want you

Can you tell me something baby

Normal feel like crazy

Like I’d take you anywhere you want to

Cause I need you like no other

Let me be your lover tonight

Like I want you

Something like I want you

Can you tell me something baby

Normal feel like crazy

Like I’d take you anywhere you want to

Cause I need you like no other

Let me be your lover tonight

You make every song sound better,

you do everytime you pull me closer

baby love me ‘til our time’s up

I’m not afraid

(i’m) not afraid our love’s eternal

our love’s eternal