ELISA: “Let Me” testo e audio del brano contenuto in “Back to the Future”

Elisa Let Me testo e audio del brano contenuto nel nuovo doppio album Ritorno al Futuro / Back to the Future.
Questa canzone è la seconda traccia del secondo CD, quello completamente in inglese, ed è stata scritta da Elisa Toffoli e Jessica Childress. La produzione è della stessa Elisa.
Let Me riporta nel disco il suono soul ma in un crossover che si appoggia su una produzione resa solo con il basso, la batteria, delle chitarre e strati di moog.
ELISA LET ME testO
And so just let me take a dive into this beautiful complexity
embrace each hidden layer
every shade in a color
every color in a shade
redefine the shape
borders and edges will both be blown away
in a whisper…
So oh Lord be safe
Let me take command
at first I came here to play
I still wanna play, I take it for a miracle, but the truth is that’s all
all I wanna do
and take this chance let my soul
my soul dance
and dance the dance that I was born to dance …
yeah
I salute fear
I’ll see it again
but now I’m letting in freedom
a life changing guest
they walk hand in hand with love
here they come
grace by their side
they proudly walk in
they proudly walk by
my silence
together with my pain and my struggle
nurtured my compassion
now i know forgiveness
now I know my mission.
I take a hold of my future
Time is
stretching out to eternity it is
Reaching out its hand
speaking into me
possibilities
Fear ain’t holding me
When I’m living in my destiny
I can feel it
now…. now….
I salute fear
I’ll see it again
but now I’m letting in freedom
a life changing guest
they walk hand in hand with love
here they come
grace by their side
they proudly walk in
they proudly walk by
my silence
together with my pain and my struggle
nurtured my compassion
now I know forgiveness
now I know my mission
nurtured my compassion
now I know forgiveness
now I know my mission
nurtured my compassion
now I know forgiveness
now I know my mission
now I know my mission