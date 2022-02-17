ELISA: “Let Me” testo e audio del brano contenuto in “Back to the Future”

Elisa Let Me testo e audio del brano contenuto nel nuovo doppio album Ritorno al Futuro / Back to the Future.

Questa canzone è la seconda traccia del secondo CD, quello completamente in inglese, ed è stata scritta da Elisa Toffoli e Jessica Childress. La produzione è della stessa Elisa.

Let Me riporta nel disco il suono soul ma in un crossover che si appoggia su una produzione resa solo con il basso, la batteria, delle chitarre e strati di moog.

ELISA LET ME testO

And so just let me take a dive into this beautiful complexity

embrace each hidden layer

every shade in a color

every color in a shade

redefine the shape

borders and edges will both be blown away

in a whisper…

So oh Lord be safe

Let me take command

at first I came here to play

I still wanna play, I take it for a miracle, but the truth is that’s all

all I wanna do

and take this chance let my soul

my soul dance

and dance the dance that I was born to dance …

yeah

I salute fear

I’ll see it again

but now I’m letting in freedom

a life changing guest

they walk hand in hand with love

here they come

grace by their side

they proudly walk in

they proudly walk by

my silence

together with my pain and my struggle

nurtured my compassion

now i know forgiveness

now I know my mission.

I take a hold of my future

Time is

stretching out to eternity it is

Reaching out its hand

speaking into me

possibilities

Fear ain’t holding me

When I’m living in my destiny

I can feel it

now…. now….

I salute fear

I’ll see it again

but now I’m letting in freedom

a life changing guest

they walk hand in hand with love

here they come

grace by their side

they proudly walk in

they proudly walk by

my silence

together with my pain and my struggle

nurtured my compassion

now I know forgiveness

now I know my mission

nurtured my compassion

now I know forgiveness

now I know my mission

nurtured my compassion

now I know forgiveness

now I know my mission

now I know my mission