ELISA: “Let It Go to Waste on Me” testo e audio del brano contenuto in “Back to the Future”

Elisa Let It Go to Waste on Me testo e audio del brano contenuto nel nuovo doppio album Ritorno al Futuro / Back to the Future.
Questa canzone è la tredicesima traccia del secondo CD, quello completamente in inglese, ed è stata scritta da Elisa Toffoli e Jessica Childress. La produzione è della stessa Elisa.
Let It Go to Waste on Me è la chiusura del disco. Una canzone libera, che ha coraggio perché fuori dal tempo ma che porta in sé un messaggio importate, quello dell’amore incondizionato per se stessi, indipendente da successi o fallimenti.
ELISA Let It go to waste on me TESTO
It was a masterplan
Cry here on my shoulder
The last bit of faith’s gone
If words won’t come out
You can try and unfold them
From that inner space
When time runs down
And the flame goes out
Let it go to waste on me
Let it go to waste
Cause it’s crumbling
Down
Moonlight glow
Let the tide in slow
Let it go to waste on me
Let it go to waste
In december it snows.
You re my evergreen
As you get a little older
D’ you know your heart still?
Could have walked with God
Had we been a little braver
Just turn that page now
Time runs down
And the flame goes out
Let it go to waste on me
Let it go to waste cause it’s crumbling down
Moonlight glow
Let the tide in slow
Let it go to waste on me
Let it go to waste
In July let the breeze blow
Dream away kiss away now
Diving in dive in deep now
(you’re) not alone
Let the water roll
Ever blessed ever loved
It’s not the noise or the power
All the gold in the world keeps on … crumbling down
If time runs down
And the flame goes out
Let it go to waste on me
Let it go to waste cause it’s crumbling down
Just don’t be scared
You’re the ones who dare
Let it go to waste on me
Let it go to waste
Cause it’s crumbling down
Only love
Everytime we fall
Let it go to waste on me
Let it go to waste
It’s so small
All we know…
Only love
Everytime we fall
Let it go to waste on me
Let it go to waste
It’s so small
All we know…