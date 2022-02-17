ELISA: “Let It Go to Waste on Me” testo e audio del brano contenuto in “Back to the Future”

Elisa Let It Go to Waste on Me testo e audio del brano contenuto nel nuovo doppio album Ritorno al Futuro / Back to the Future.

Questa canzone è la tredicesima traccia del secondo CD, quello completamente in inglese, ed è stata scritta da Elisa Toffoli e Jessica Childress. La produzione è della stessa Elisa.

Let It Go to Waste on Me è la chiusura del disco. Una canzone libera, che ha coraggio perché fuori dal tempo ma che porta in sé un messaggio importate, quello dell’amore incondizionato per se stessi, indipendente da successi o fallimenti.

ELISA Let It go to waste on me TESTO

It was a masterplan

Cry here on my shoulder

The last bit of faith’s gone

If words won’t come out

You can try and unfold them

From that inner space

When time runs down

And the flame goes out

Let it go to waste on me

Let it go to waste

Cause it’s crumbling

Down

Moonlight glow

Let the tide in slow

Let it go to waste on me

Let it go to waste

In december it snows.

You re my evergreen

As you get a little older

D’ you know your heart still?

Could have walked with God

Had we been a little braver

Just turn that page now

Time runs down

And the flame goes out

Let it go to waste on me

Let it go to waste cause it’s crumbling down

Moonlight glow

Let the tide in slow

Let it go to waste on me

Let it go to waste

In July let the breeze blow

Dream away kiss away now

Diving in dive in deep now

(you’re) not alone

Let the water roll

Ever blessed ever loved

It’s not the noise or the power

All the gold in the world keeps on … crumbling down

If time runs down

And the flame goes out

Let it go to waste on me

Let it go to waste cause it’s crumbling down

Just don’t be scared

You’re the ones who dare

Let it go to waste on me

Let it go to waste

Cause it’s crumbling down

Only love

Everytime we fall

Let it go to waste on me

Let it go to waste

It’s so small

All we know…

Only love

Everytime we fall

Let it go to waste on me

Let it go to waste

It’s so small

All we know…