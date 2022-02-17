ELISA: “I Feel It In The Earth” testo e audio del brano contenuto in “Back to the Future”

Elisa I Feel It In The Earth testo e audio del brano contenuto nel nuovo doppio album Ritorno al Futuro / Back to the Future.

Questa canzone è la quarta traccia del secondo CD, quello completamente in inglese, ed è stata scritta da Elisa Toffoli e Jessica Childress. La produzione è della stessa Elisa.

In I Feel It In The Earth ritorna centrale il tema ambientale e il ritornello ed Elisa canta il grido di dolore della terra. Influenze di You’ve Got the Love di Florence + The Machine e delle vecchie produzioni di Mark Ronson segnano questo brano ricco di fiati (un altro segno dell’influenza del soul sull’album).

ELISA I FEEL IT IN THE EARTH TESTO

Turns to rust

thin like like dust

heaven only knows

it falls on us

lies will crush

heavy on our souls

weak desires

soft denials

Heaven only knows

empty words are crumbling

down

I see their lips trembling

empty words are crumbling

down

I see their lips trembling

I feel it in the earth

hear its cry and

it’s in the oceans

it’s in its fires

I feel it in the earth

soaked in hatred

and this violence

I can‘t take anymore

cannot go back to hell no more

cannot go back

to where we’ve been so wrong

Who’s to trust?

change feels rough

heaven only knows

Truth unveils

call it chaos

I say illusions fade

empty words are crumbling

down

I see their lips trembling

empty words are crumbling

down

I see their lips trembling

I feel it in the earth

hear its cry and

it’s in the oceans

it’s in its fires

I feel it in the earth

soaked in hatred

and this violence

I can‘t take anymore

cannot go back to hell no more

cannot go back

to where we’ve been so wrong

so wrong

no oh oh

cannot go back to hell no more

cannot go back

to where we’ve been so wrong

so wrong

the sacred animals and the trees

we only made a bunch of enemies

and now we act like we don’t care

we own it all

we won’t share

truth is we ain’t on top of world

and we’ve never been there before

and from the outside we look small

as we spin out of control

c’mon

I feel it in the earth

hear its cry and

it’s in the oceans

it’s in its fires

I feel it in the earth

soaked in hatred

and this violence

I can‘t take anymore

Cannot go back

to where we’ve been so wrong

cannot go back to hell no more

cannot go back

to where we’ve been so wrong

so wrong