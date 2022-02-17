ELISA: “I Feel It In The Earth” testo e audio del brano contenuto in “Back to the Future”

Elisa I Feel It In The Earth testo e audio del brano contenuto nel nuovo doppio album Ritorno al Futuro / Back to the Future.
Questa canzone è la quarta traccia del secondo CD, quello completamente in inglese, ed è stata scritta da Elisa Toffoli e Jessica Childress. La produzione è della stessa Elisa.
In I Feel It In The Earth ritorna centrale il tema ambientale e il ritornello ed Elisa canta il grido di dolore della terra. Influenze di You’ve Got the Love di Florence + The Machine e delle vecchie produzioni di Mark Ronson segnano questo brano ricco di fiati (un altro segno dell’influenza del soul sull’album).
ELISA I FEEL IT IN THE EARTH TESTO
Turns to rust
thin like like dust
heaven only knows
it falls on us
lies will crush
heavy on our souls
weak desires
soft denials
Heaven only knows
empty words are crumbling
down
I see their lips trembling
empty words are crumbling
down
I see their lips trembling
I feel it in the earth
hear its cry and
it’s in the oceans
it’s in its fires
I feel it in the earth
soaked in hatred
and this violence
I can‘t take anymore
cannot go back to hell no more
cannot go back
to where we’ve been so wrong
Who’s to trust?
change feels rough
heaven only knows
Truth unveils
call it chaos
I say illusions fade
empty words are crumbling
down
I see their lips trembling
empty words are crumbling
down
I see their lips trembling
I feel it in the earth
hear its cry and
it’s in the oceans
it’s in its fires
I feel it in the earth
soaked in hatred
and this violence
I can‘t take anymore
cannot go back to hell no more
cannot go back
to where we’ve been so wrong
so wrong
no oh oh
cannot go back to hell no more
cannot go back
to where we’ve been so wrong
so wrong
the sacred animals and the trees
we only made a bunch of enemies
and now we act like we don’t care
we own it all
we won’t share
truth is we ain’t on top of world
and we’ve never been there before
and from the outside we look small
as we spin out of control
c’mon
I feel it in the earth
hear its cry and
it’s in the oceans
it’s in its fires
I feel it in the earth
soaked in hatred
and this violence
I can‘t take anymore
Cannot go back
to where we’ve been so wrong
cannot go back to hell no more
cannot go back
to where we’ve been so wrong
so wrong