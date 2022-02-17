ELISA: “Hope” testo e audio del brano contenuto in “Back to the Future”

Elisa Hope testo e audio del brano contenuto nel nuovo doppio album Ritorno al Futuro / Back to the Future.

Questa canzone è l’ottava traccia del secondo CD, quello completamente in inglese, ed è stata scritta e prodotta dalla stessa Elisa Toffoli insieme a Stevie Aiello.

Il testo di Hope usa l’idea di una casa che cade a pezzi come metafora per il nostro pianeta, parla della nostra incapacità di vedere, dell’ipocrisia di comodo di chi non vuole cambiare le sue abitudini, di chi è viziato e non riesce a rinunciare al comfort. Il pezzo, composto a Los Angeles, si poggia su un potente riff di chitarra.

Elisa HOPE testo

Such a pretty house

Take a look around

Sun is coming up

Can you feel it now?

Underneath your feet

It’s been crumbling down

Cause it was never built on solid ground

Welcome to the wild

You shouldn’t be surprised

There’s no hope

If we all

Keep on building walls

No hope

For the lost souls

There’s no hope

If we all

Keep on building walls

No hope

For the lost souls

For the lost souls

No hope

For the lost souls

No hope

Add a little paint to another layer

Cover up the crap

So you’ll feel better

Just to get caught

In another cage

‘til they’ll make you taste

Something new to chase

Welcome to the wild

You shouldn’t be surprised

There’s no hope

If we all

Keep on building walls

No hope

For the lost souls

There’s no hope

If we all

Keep on building walls

No hope

For the lost souls

For the lost souls

No hope

For the lost souls no hope

Got to carry on

Until the dawn

Got to carry on

Until the dawn

Got to carry on

Until the dawn

Got to carry on

‘til the dawn

‘til the dawn

If there’s hope

Then we all

Gotta bring down every

Wall

‘til the last one falls

If there’s hope

Then we all

Gotta bring down every

Wall

‘til the last one falls

‘til the last one falls

No hope

Until the last one falls

No hope

‘til the last one falls

No hope

Until the last one falls

No hope

Got to carry on

Until the last one falls

Got to carry on

Until the last one falls