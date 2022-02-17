ELISA: “Hope” testo e audio del brano contenuto in “Back to the Future”

Elisa Hope testo e audio del brano contenuto nel nuovo doppio album Ritorno al Futuro / Back to the Future.
Questa canzone è l’ottava traccia del secondo CD, quello completamente in inglese, ed è stata scritta e prodotta dalla stessa Elisa Toffoli insieme a Stevie Aiello.
Il testo di Hope usa l’idea di una casa che cade a pezzi come metafora per il nostro pianeta, parla della nostra incapacità di vedere, dell’ipocrisia di comodo di chi non vuole cambiare le sue abitudini, di chi è viziato e non riesce a rinunciare al comfort. Il pezzo, composto a Los Angeles, si poggia su un potente riff di chitarra.
Elisa HOPE testo
Such a pretty house
Take a look around
Sun is coming up
Can you feel it now?
Underneath your feet
It’s been crumbling down
Cause it was never built on solid ground
Welcome to the wild
You shouldn’t be surprised
There’s no hope
If we all
Keep on building walls
No hope
For the lost souls
There’s no hope
If we all
Keep on building walls
No hope
For the lost souls
For the lost souls
No hope
For the lost souls
No hope
Add a little paint to another layer
Cover up the crap
So you’ll feel better
Just to get caught
In another cage
‘til they’ll make you taste
Something new to chase
Welcome to the wild
You shouldn’t be surprised
There’s no hope
If we all
Keep on building walls
No hope
For the lost souls
There’s no hope
If we all
Keep on building walls
No hope
For the lost souls
For the lost souls
No hope
For the lost souls no hope
Got to carry on
Until the dawn
Got to carry on
Until the dawn
Got to carry on
Until the dawn
Got to carry on
‘til the dawn
‘til the dawn
If there’s hope
Then we all
Gotta bring down every
Wall
‘til the last one falls
If there’s hope
Then we all
Gotta bring down every
Wall
‘til the last one falls
‘til the last one falls
No hope
Until the last one falls
No hope
‘til the last one falls
No hope
Until the last one falls
No hope
Got to carry on
Until the last one falls
Got to carry on
Until the last one falls