ELISA: “Fuckin’ Believers” testo e audio del brano contenuto in “Back to the Future”

Elisa Fuckin’ Believers testo e audio del brano contenuto nel nuovo doppio album Ritorno al Futuro / Back to the Future.

Questa canzone è la settima traccia del secondo CD, quello completamente in inglese, ed è stata scritta dalla stessa Elisa Toffoli. La produzione è stata curata da Elisa insieme a Marz & Zef.

Fuckin’ Believers è uno sfogo, una liberazione. È un brano che diverte ma allo stesso tempo possiede un contenuto estremamente serio. Ha un mood fisico che esce dalla griglia del pop. È pura linfa vitale.

Elisa Fuckin’ Believers testo

huh!

Clear the area!

you’d like what?

Clear the area

You’d like what?

Clear the area

You’d like what?

Clear the area

I don’t understand…

This is no second, third world

this is a war

feelings grow so cold

See I’m not fluent I’m slow

I’m not sitting first row

I’m not flying first class

I get no backstage pass

no shame I’ll confess

I’m standing with

the last ones you consider

I’m another one of them

Fucking believers.

Huh!

Clear the area!

You’d like what?

Clear the area!

You’d like what?

You’d like what??

Hear you? I can’t!

You’d like what?

I don’t understand.

Whether I will live or die

I’ll pick this side

so fuck you and the grammer

I ain’t climbing no ladder

I’m already sad

I don’t need to get sadder

To face the truth is the one thing that makes me feel better.

I’m standing with the last

ones you consider

I’m another one of them

Fucking believers.

huh!

Clear the area!

you’d like what?

Clear the area!

eat your money then!

huh!

Clear the area!

You’d like what?

breath polluted air!

You’d like what?

Clear the area!

You’d like what?

Clear the area!

I don’t understand!

huh!

What?

Clear the area!

what?

Clear the area!

what?

what?

Hear you? I can’t!

What?

Clear the area!

what?

I don’t understand!

what?

what?

I don’t understand!

huh!

what?

hear you? I can’t!

Clear the area!

what?

I don’t understand!