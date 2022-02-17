ELISA: “Fire” testo e audio del brano contenuto in “Back to the Future”

Elisa Fire testo e audio del brano contenuto nel nuovo doppio album Ritorno al Futuro / Back to the Future.

Questa canzone è la dodicesima traccia del secondo CD, quello completamente in inglese, ed è stata scritta da Elisa Toffoli. La produzione è della stessa Elisa insieme a Marz & Zef.

Una canzone autobiografica. in cui Elisa descrive il suo fuoco interiore. Fire è l’accettazione dei suoi pregi e soprattutto dei suoi difetti. Ma è anche una falsa illusione, quella del finto divertimento, del finto benessere, le caratteristiche peggiori della società capitalista.

ELISA fire TESTO

Not sure how I’ll quench this fire

It’s the oldest thing I know

Actually, I can see it better

Despite the weather getting cold

I dive hard

I feel softer

I can see through my own soul

I play a game that’s not a game

Because it’s my whole

my whole

Beyond and underneath

A system incomplete

Some pull a ground that’s not a ground

Right from beneath our feet

They point at the sky and they say “it’s the limit”

It’s the limit

It’s the limit

The limit

They say the sky is the limit

But their sky is not my sky

Some say we stand together

And yet they divide us

But no big lie can keep me

From opening up my eyes

And no big lie can show me

Just how to live my life

Not sure I’ll quench this fire

Guess it’s what I’m made of