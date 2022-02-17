ELISA: “Fire” testo e audio del brano contenuto in “Back to the Future”

Elisa Fire testo e audio del brano contenuto nel nuovo doppio album Ritorno al Futuro / Back to the Future.
Questa canzone è la dodicesima traccia del secondo CD, quello completamente in inglese, ed è stata scritta da Elisa Toffoli. La produzione è della stessa Elisa insieme a Marz & Zef.
Una canzone autobiografica. in cui Elisa descrive il suo fuoco interiore. Fire è l’accettazione dei suoi pregi e soprattutto dei suoi difetti. Ma è anche una falsa illusione, quella del finto divertimento, del finto benessere, le caratteristiche peggiori della società capitalista.
ELISA fire TESTO
Not sure how I’ll quench this fire
It’s the oldest thing I know
Actually, I can see it better
Despite the weather getting cold
I dive hard
I feel softer
I can see through my own soul
I play a game that’s not a game
Because it’s my whole
my whole
Beyond and underneath
A system incomplete
Some pull a ground that’s not a ground
Right from beneath our feet
They point at the sky and they say “it’s the limit”
It’s the limit
It’s the limit
The limit
They say the sky is the limit
But their sky is not my sky
Some say we stand together
And yet they divide us
But no big lie can keep me
From opening up my eyes
And no big lie can show me
Just how to live my life
Not sure I’ll quench this fire
Guess it’s what I’m made of