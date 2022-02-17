ELISA: “Drink To Me” testo e audio del brano contenuto in “Back to the Future”

Elisa Drink To Me testo e audio del brano contenuto nel nuovo doppio album Ritorno al Futuro / Back to the Future.

Questa canzone è la terza traccia del secondo CD, quello completamente in inglese, ed è stata scritta da Elisa Toffoli. La produzione è della stessa Elisa insieme a Marz & Zef.

Drink To Me celebra e brinda la forza interiore che ritroviamo in noi stessi, quella che ci spinge a rialzarsi ogni volta che cadiamo. Su una solida base musicale organica e suonata, Marz e Zef hanno aggiunto potenza.

ELISA DRINK TO ME TESTO

I’m far from being a newcomer

But I’m playing like a child

Beyond victories

I know failure

It’s alright alright alright

I put on a smile

On my face ‘bout everyday

And I tell you the world is less grey less grey less grey

I’ll see you around

Hope you’re having a good time

Sending peace out

My brother

Time is ticking

We got no reason

To be freaking out

That’s no paradox

And I mean just what I said

We got one life

It’s one love

So just forget your demons now

Do what you believe in

Drink to me

This is wonderful

That’s the life I’ve been waiting for

Drink to this

This is all we know

That’s the life for me

For me

I could call myself a survivor

But to not love is not being alive

If I only rely on the fire

That’s coming from my eyes

I’m ready to unlearn that

And that’s just what I’ll do

Cause love is really the biggest fortune

Time is ticking

But no panic no reasons to freak out

Drink to me

This is wonderful

Live the life you’ve been waiting for

Drink to this

This is all we know

That’s the life to live to live…

Love is the biggest fortune

And this is what I’ll do

Let’s get ready to unlearn c’mon c’mon c’mon

Drink to me

This is wonderful

Live the life you’ve been waiting for

Drink to this

This is all we know

That’s the life to live.

You, my sister

My brother

There’s no better hour

Drink to me

This is wonderful

(That’s the life)

Live the life you’ve been waiting for

Drink to me

This is wonderful

(That’s the life)

Live the life you’ve been

Waiting for!