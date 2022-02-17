ELISA: “Drink To Me” testo e audio del brano contenuto in “Back to the Future”

Elisa Drink To Me testo e audio del brano contenuto nel nuovo doppio album Ritorno al Futuro / Back to the Future.
Questa canzone è la terza traccia del secondo CD, quello completamente in inglese, ed è stata scritta da Elisa Toffoli. La produzione è della stessa Elisa insieme a Marz & Zef.
Drink To Me celebra e brinda la forza interiore che ritroviamo in noi stessi, quella che ci spinge a rialzarsi ogni volta che cadiamo. Su una solida base musicale organica e suonata, Marz e Zef hanno aggiunto potenza.
ELISA DRINK TO ME TESTO
I’m far from being a newcomer
But I’m playing like a child
Beyond victories
I know failure
It’s alright alright alright
I put on a smile
On my face ‘bout everyday
And I tell you the world is less grey less grey less grey
I’ll see you around
Hope you’re having a good time
Sending peace out
My brother
Time is ticking
We got no reason
To be freaking out
That’s no paradox
And I mean just what I said
We got one life
It’s one love
So just forget your demons now
Do what you believe in
Drink to me
This is wonderful
That’s the life I’ve been waiting for
Drink to this
This is all we know
That’s the life for me
For me
I could call myself a survivor
But to not love is not being alive
If I only rely on the fire
That’s coming from my eyes
I’m ready to unlearn that
And that’s just what I’ll do
Cause love is really the biggest fortune
Time is ticking
But no panic no reasons to freak out
Drink to me
This is wonderful
Live the life you’ve been waiting for
Drink to this
This is all we know
That’s the life to live to live…
Love is the biggest fortune
And this is what I’ll do
Let’s get ready to unlearn c’mon c’mon c’mon
Drink to me
This is wonderful
Live the life you’ve been waiting for
Drink to this
This is all we know
That’s the life to live.
You, my sister
My brother
There’s no better hour
Drink to me
This is wonderful
(That’s the life)
Live the life you’ve been waiting for
Drink to me
This is wonderful
(That’s the life)
Live the life you’ve been
Waiting for!