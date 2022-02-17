ELISA: “Domino” testo e audio del brano contenuto in “Back to the Future”

Elisa Domino testo e audio del brano contenuto nel nuovo doppio album Ritorno al Futuro / Back to the Future.
Questa canzone è la nona traccia del secondo CD, quello completamente in inglese, ed è stata scritta da Elisa Toffoli e Jessica Childress. La produzione è della stessa Elisa insieme a Sixpm.
L’effetto sonoro di Domino si apre con un imponente pianoforte e prosegue con una dimensione più drammatica e dark. Il testo parla di qualcuno che non vuole rapporti profondi con le persone, che non vuole un confronto o un rapporto alla pari, come se fosse inavvicinabile.
Elisa Domino testo
I knew something was in the air
acting like you couldn’t care less
leaving city lights behind
flashing cameras left you blind
fingers drawing on the steam
left on the glass was a dream
that you would tell nobody alive
you had your hidden place to shine huh?…huh…
One by one they fall like a domino
face to face in the head of a criminal
all and all, you tell’em you’re done but then you do it again
you tell them you’re done but then you do it a…
Down they fall like a domino
you got your thrills
but it’s never quite enough
all and all, you say that you’re done but then you do it again
you say that you’re done but then you do it again…
Chase the dark to lick your wounds
There’s nobody left to lose
Choking on your memories
Hiding from reality
You cut the threads cannot go back
They can only touch your flesh
There’s nobody there no more
God knows you gave up your soul
So alone so alone
Down they fall like a domino
face to face in the head of a criminal
all and all, you tell’em you’re done but then you do it again
you tell them you’re done but then you do it a…
Down they fall like a domino
you got your thrills
it’s never quite enough
all and all, you say that you’re done but then you do it again
you do it again…you do it again…
One by one they fall like a domino
face to face in the head of a criminal
all and all, you tell’em you’re done but then you do it again
you tell them you’re done but then you do it a…
Down they fall like a domino
you got your thrills
it’s never quite enough
all and all, you say that you’re done but then you do it again
do it again… do it again…
they keep on falling down…