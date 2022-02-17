ELISA: “Domino” testo e audio del brano contenuto in “Back to the Future”

Elisa Domino testo e audio del brano contenuto nel nuovo doppio album Ritorno al Futuro / Back to the Future.

Questa canzone è la nona traccia del secondo CD, quello completamente in inglese, ed è stata scritta da Elisa Toffoli e Jessica Childress. La produzione è della stessa Elisa insieme a Sixpm.

L’effetto sonoro di Domino si apre con un imponente pianoforte e prosegue con una dimensione più drammatica e dark. Il testo parla di qualcuno che non vuole rapporti profondi con le persone, che non vuole un confronto o un rapporto alla pari, come se fosse inavvicinabile.

Elisa Domino testo

I knew something was in the air

acting like you couldn’t care less

leaving city lights behind

flashing cameras left you blind

fingers drawing on the steam

left on the glass was a dream

that you would tell nobody alive

you had your hidden place to shine huh?…huh…

One by one they fall like a domino

face to face in the head of a criminal

all and all, you tell’em you’re done but then you do it again

you tell them you’re done but then you do it a…

Down they fall like a domino

you got your thrills

but it’s never quite enough

all and all, you say that you’re done but then you do it again

you say that you’re done but then you do it again…

Chase the dark to lick your wounds

There’s nobody left to lose

Choking on your memories

Hiding from reality

You cut the threads cannot go back

They can only touch your flesh

There’s nobody there no more

God knows you gave up your soul

So alone so alone

Down they fall like a domino

face to face in the head of a criminal

all and all, you tell’em you’re done but then you do it again

you tell them you’re done but then you do it a…

Down they fall like a domino

you got your thrills

it’s never quite enough

all and all, you say that you’re done but then you do it again

you do it again…you do it again…

One by one they fall like a domino

face to face in the head of a criminal

all and all, you tell’em you’re done but then you do it again

you tell them you’re done but then you do it a…

Down they fall like a domino

you got your thrills

it’s never quite enough

all and all, you say that you’re done but then you do it again

do it again… do it again…

they keep on falling down…