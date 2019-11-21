21 Novembre 2019
X Factor 2019 “Like I Could” è l’inedito di Nicola Cavallaro (testo)

Il brano di Nicola vanta tra gli autori anche Tom Walker

Nicola Cavallaro Like i could. L’artista presenta a X Factor 13 il suo inedito con una firma importante Thomas Alexander Walker ovvero Tom Walker insieme a Jon Green e Jordan Riley. 

Un amore finito male e la certezza che “nessuno potrà trattarti meglio di come farei io”.

Qui il testo del brano che è stato prodotto da Michele Canova.

NICOLA CAVALLARO LIKE I COULD TESTO

Saw you again
In top of the night bus
down at the front
with your headphones on
couple days since I seen her
but I won’t make a scene yeah
‘cause I’m gonna play it cool but you’ll see right through ‘cause I’ve seen all your mates and I can’t compete ‘cause I’m nothing like them, they’re nothing like me ‘cause you’re all Chanel and Coco
When I’m all Grandad’s old coat
what the hell I got to lose

Still all I do is think about you
I can’t help it I wish that you knew
don’t get your heart tied up, don’t go falling in love with somebody new
‘cause they won’t treat you like I could
treat you like I could
‘cause they won’t treat you like I could

It’s all in my head
stuck in a daydream
I walk you home
sharing a smoke Icanseeitinthewayyoudon’tlookatme somehow..I can draw you out from my memory

still all I do is think about you
I can’t help it I wish that you knew
don’t get your heart tied up, don’t go falling in love with somebody new
‘cause they won’t treat you like I could
all I do is think about you
I can’t help it I wish that you knew
don’t get your heart tied up, don’t go falling in love with somebody new
‘cause they won’t treat you like I could
treat you like I could
‘cause they won’t treat you like I could

Tell me your secret
Promise I’ll keep it
Just say the word and I’ll jump
‘cause you’ll never hear thisI’m scared to confess in case it all goes wrong still all I do is think about you
I can’t help it I wish that you knew
don’t get your heart tied up, don’t go falling in love
with somebody new

‘cause they won’t treat you like I could treat you like I could
‘cause they won’t treat you like I could ‘cause they won’t treat you like I could

X Factor 2019 i testi di tutti gli inediti dei talenti in gara

Anche quest'anno nel Talent show targato Sky prevalenza di brani in lingua inglese .

Antonello Venditti e Francesco De Gregori annunciano a di X Factor un live allo Stadio Olimpico

L'evento avrà luogo nel mese di settembre del 2020 e sarà un'occasione unica per ascoltare pezzi di storia della musica italiana.

Andrea Bocelli unico candidato italiano quest'anno ai Grammy Awards

Per l'artista è la sesta nomination. Fino ad oggi non è mai riuscito a portare a casa l'ambito "grammofono".

Sanremo 2020: il primo conflitto d'interessi sarà sull'ufficio stampa?

A meno di tre mesi dall'inizio del Festival di Sanremo, e ad un mese da Sanremo Giovani, ancora non è noto l'ufficio stampa che si occuperà della kermesse eppure voci di corridoio insistenti.

La Classifica vendite artisti talent show aggiornata a novembre 2019

A cinque mesi di distanza dal nostro precedente articolo ci sono diversi cambiamenti nelle vendite degli artisti nati in un Talent Show.

Gli Urban Strangers tornano live al Memo Music Club il 7 dicembre (Biglietti)

Il live riserverà molte sorprese per i fan del duo e non solo. Nel nostro articolo i dettagli per partecipare.

Sanremo Giovani 2019: da Danti a Giampiero Artegiani, tutti gli autori dei brani

Quest'anno cantautori e rapper dominano tra gli aspiranti giovani del Festival.

Musica contro le mafie 2019: ecco il programma completo della cinque giorni

Tra gli ospiti di quest'anno Motta, The Zen Circus, Willie Peyote, La Rappresentante di Lista e molti altri ancora.

Diritto di cronaca: il curioso caso di Thomas e dell'intervista che non faremo

Dopo l'ingresso di Thomas nei semifinalisti di Sanremo Giovani abbiamo ricevuto decine di messaggi sui nostri social che chiedevano un'intervista che non faremo mai.

Sanremo giovani 2019: testi e audio di tutte le canzoni degli artisti in gara

I testi e gli audio dei brani di tutti i 20 semifinalisti di Sanremo Giovani 2019, venti artisti che sognano un posto all'Ariston.

