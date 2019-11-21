Nicola Cavallaro Like i could. L’artista presenta a X Factor 13 il suo inedito con una firma importante Thomas Alexander Walker ovvero Tom Walker insieme a Jon Green e Jordan Riley.
Un amore finito male e la certezza che “nessuno potrà trattarti meglio di come farei io”.
Qui il testo del brano che è stato prodotto da Michele Canova.
NICOLA CAVALLARO LIKE I COULD TESTO
Saw you again
In top of the night bus
down at the front
with your headphones on
couple days since I seen her
but I won’t make a scene yeah
‘cause I’m gonna play it cool but you’ll see right through ‘cause I’ve seen all your mates and I can’t compete ‘cause I’m nothing like them, they’re nothing like me ‘cause you’re all Chanel and Coco
When I’m all Grandad’s old coat
what the hell I got to lose
Still all I do is think about you
I can’t help it I wish that you knew
don’t get your heart tied up, don’t go falling in love with somebody new
‘cause they won’t treat you like I could
treat you like I could
‘cause they won’t treat you like I could
It’s all in my head
stuck in a daydream
I walk you home
sharing a smoke Icanseeitinthewayyoudon’tlookatme somehow..I can draw you out from my memory
still all I do is think about you
I can’t help it I wish that you knew
don’t get your heart tied up, don’t go falling in love with somebody new
‘cause they won’t treat you like I could
all I do is think about you
I can’t help it I wish that you knew
don’t get your heart tied up, don’t go falling in love with somebody new
‘cause they won’t treat you like I could
treat you like I could
‘cause they won’t treat you like I could
Tell me your secret
Promise I’ll keep it
Just say the word and I’ll jump
‘cause you’ll never hear thisI’m scared to confess in case it all goes wrong still all I do is think about you
I can’t help it I wish that you knew
don’t get your heart tied up, don’t go falling in love
with somebody new
‘cause they won’t treat you like I could treat you like I could
‘cause they won’t treat you like I could ‘cause they won’t treat you like I could