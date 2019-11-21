Saw you again

In top of the night bus

down at the front

with your headphones on

couple days since I seen her

but I won’t make a scene yeah

‘cause I’m gonna play it cool but you’ll see right through ‘cause I’ve seen all your mates and I can’t compete ‘cause I’m nothing like them, they’re nothing like me ‘cause you’re all Chanel and Coco

When I’m all Grandad’s old coat

what the hell I got to lose

Still all I do is think about you

I can’t help it I wish that you knew

don’t get your heart tied up, don’t go falling in love with somebody new

‘cause they won’t treat you like I could

treat you like I could

‘cause they won’t treat you like I could

It’s all in my head

stuck in a daydream

I walk you home

sharing a smoke Icanseeitinthewayyoudon’tlookatme somehow..I can draw you out from my memory

still all I do is think about you

I can’t help it I wish that you knew

don’t get your heart tied up, don’t go falling in love with somebody new

‘cause they won’t treat you like I could

all I do is think about you

I can’t help it I wish that you knew

don’t get your heart tied up, don’t go falling in love with somebody new

‘cause they won’t treat you like I could

treat you like I could

‘cause they won’t treat you like I could

Tell me your secret

Promise I’ll keep it

Just say the word and I’ll jump

‘cause you’ll never hear thisI’m scared to confess in case it all goes wrong still all I do is think about you

I can’t help it I wish that you knew

don’t get your heart tied up, don’t go falling in love

with somebody new