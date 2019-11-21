21 Novembre 2019
Davide Rossi Glum. Unico superstite della squadra di Malika Ayane l’artista ci ha presentato nella puntata degli inediti X Factor 13 Glum, brano con testo e musica di Roberto Vernetti, Michele Clivati.

Una storia d’amore finita male, una rassegnazione che non è possibile. Leggiamo il testo…

davide rossi glum testo

Now everything seems to disappear covered in silence mixed to fear
Here comes the night the clicking of time behind my lies nothing is real

I don’t know what I did wrong What I know is that you’re gone without saying a word and maybe I should let you go

I feel glum glum glum
since you left me here my love Please come round round round I can’t stand my life without you I feel dumb dumb dumb
since you’re gone I feel so down Please come round round round What I know is
that I love you so

Yes I really do

Now I lock the door I stare at the wall Black is the sky out of the window Silence come clean whispering me the beat of my heart while I lose sleep

I don’t know what’s changed in me What’s for sure is that you’re gone without saying a word
and maybe I should get on my life

I feel glum glum glum
since you left me here my love Please come round round round I can’t stand my life without you I feel dumb dumb dumb
since you’re gone I feel so down Please come round round round What I know is
that I love you so

Yes I really do

I’m not really something special without someone lovin’ me
I’m not really good at nothing without you…

I feel glum glum glum

since you left me here my love Please come round round round I can’t stand my life without you I feel dumb dumb dumb
since you’re gone I feel so down Please come round round round What I know is
that I love you so

Yes I really do

