Per l’inedito di Giordana Petralia ad X Factor 13 c’è stato molto fermento in quanto porta la firma di SIA, testo e musica infatti sono di Sia Furler, Pineapple Lasagne, Samuel Ronadl Dixon. Una canzone che parla della difficoltà di uscire da un rapporto e della volontà di riappropriarsi della propria libertà ma andiamo a leggere il testo.

GIORDANA PETRALIA CHASING PAPER TESTO

working my fingers my fingers working em to the bone looking for something, looking for something suddenly I don’t know what am I searching for,

is it me, is it me, baby yeah

I’m walking and running and driving surviving and all while I’m on the phone doing and doing not being OD’ing

oh it’s a heavy load what am I searching for,

is it me, is it me, baby yeah

I’m dyin, gotta get out, gotta get out,

yeah I gotta get out gotta get out ouuuuuut of here oh and I’m feelin it now, I’m feelin it now,

I know I been tied down been tied down

I was tied and bound

but not today, watch as I shake my chains won’t play no slave come what may let’s go outside, come on let’s chase the sun

oh lord I know that money no money cant buy us love so I ain’t chasing paper, I’m done

no I ain’t chasing paper, I’m done

now I found love here I found love and this love is strong enough it carries me through carries me to you,

even when things get rough what have I found here ohwasitmeitwasmebabyyeahoh

I’m dyin, gotta get out, gotta get out, yeah I gotta get out gotta get out ouuuuuut of here

oh and I’m feelin it now, I’m feelin it now,

I know I been tied down been tied down

I was tied and bound

but not today, watch as I shake my chains won’t be no slave, come on babelet’s go outside, come on let’s chase the sun

oh lord I know no money no money can’t buy us love

so I ain’t chasing paper I’m done no I ain’t chasing paper, I’m done