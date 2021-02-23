24 Febbraio 2021
di
Simone Zani
Caporedattore
News
24 Febbraio 2021

Anteprima Video: fuori “Deejay”, una canzone che spacca la nostra routine, nuovo singolo dei Lithio

Uscirà il 26 febbraio Deejay, il nuovo singolo dei Lithio, che anticipa il quinto album Revolution. Il videoclip diretto da Gabriele Villa è in anteprima su All Music Italia

News di Simone Zani
Uscirà il 26 febbraio Deejay, il nuovo singolo dei Lithio, che anticipa il quinto album Revolution. Il videoclip diretto da Gabriele Villa è in anteprima su All Music Italia.

Dopo i riscontri più che positivi di No One Writes to the Colonel nelle due versioni russa e italiana (ne abbiamo parlato Qui), il duo toscano torna a cantare in inglese cavalcando una nuova onda, più allegra, meno introspettiva, figlia del momento storico che stiamo vivendo.

E così il brano risulta essere una sorta di preghiera al “dio” Deejay che riesce a donare nel tempo di una canzone libertà, spensieratezza e voglia di vivere: tutti i giorni sono uguali e ho bisogno della mia dose di “estasi”, anche solo per tre brevi minuti.

“Deejay è una canzone che spacca la nostra routine.

È nata ad aprile del 2020 in piena pandemia, quando tutto era fermo noi pensavamo a quando avremmo potuto tornare a ballare.

E’ un pezzo che non ha genere, perché destinato a tutti, come i classici che tutti balliamo e che che non ci fanno pensare più a niente.

Quando abbiamo finito di arrangiarla, è stato subito chiaro per noi che il video avrebbe dovuto avere un ambientazione anni 50 e una color vecchio stile, e così è stato!”

ANTEPRIMA VIDEO LITHIO DEEJAY

Il brano è accompagnato da un videoclip diretto da Gabriele Villa e al quale ha collaborato Jacopo Ambroggio.

Un progetto che evoca ricerca di evasione, in un video in cui colori, neon e tanta autoironia sono la cornice di pezzo tutto da ballare!

DEEJAY – IL TESTO

Testo: Daniele Scardina, Marco Melillo
Musica: Daniele Scardina, Marco Melillo, Francesco Altare

Pain, today
I scream, every single day
All my time
To know, that something’s wrong
I need to free my way
I need somebody to say

Spin the music deejay
Get out of my way
Everyday we swallow usual shit
Spin the music deejay
Anyway
I wait for the song that’s gonna start up my day

Spin the music deejay

Yes, today
I’ m going to spill my blood on the dance floor
And, i pray
Nobody stops me check my suit at that door

Cause, i am entirely free
I want to really believe
That i will kill it with drinks
I want to fly like a bird
I want nobody can’t stop me
I want the music that fucks me
I wanna become the king
Yes i’ll become the king
Just let me dance on my beat

Spin the music deejay
Get out of my way
Everyday we swallow usual shit
Spin the music deejay
Anyway
I wait for the song that’s gonna start up my day
You know the story of my dreams
You cannot see what i see
Spin the music deejay

Spin the music deejay
Get out of my way
Everyday we swallow usual shit
Spin the music deejay
Anyway
I wait for the song that’s gonna start up my day
Spin the music deejay
Everyday we swallow usual shit
Spin the music deejay
I wait for the song that’s gonna start up my day

Spin the music deejay

Lithio

Photo Credits: Marina Casu, Barbara Fabris (Studio Fotografico Bacci)

Anteprima Video: fuori "Deejay", una canzone che spacca la nostra routine, nuovo singolo dei Lithio

