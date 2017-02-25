“One day” è il nuovo singolo di YAYA deejay feat CHANNING

E´uscito nei giorni scorsi in limited edition One day il nuovo singolo di YAYA Deejay realizzato in featuring con la cantautrice americana Channing Banks.
Il brano prodotto da Lorenzo Confetta è un inno al saper cogliere le sfide e le opportunità della vita con il proprio carico di speranze.
Molisana d’origine ma Bolognese d’adozione, YAYA è una deejay e producer di 29 anni che ha già ottenuto diverse conferme a livello nazionale ed internazionale.
Tra le altre cose è stata Dj open act al Vasco Live Kom nel 2014 e nel 2016, ha collaborato con Radio 105 e per i marchi Lamborghini, Smart, Mercedes, Fiat ed Abarth.
Con la sua musica EDM, electro e progressive house YAYA è stata quest’anno (ma anche negli anni precedenti) la Dj resident a Casa Sanremo, l’Hospitality del Festival di Sanremo.
Ora Yaya Deejay lancia One day un brano pieno di energia in cui emergono chitarra elettrica e sonorità pop a scandire un ritmo intenso accompagnato da un testo di facile presa.
Ad impreziosire il brano la collaborazione con Channing Banks cantautrice californiana che da otto anni, dopo aver girato il mondo come modella, cantante, attrice e pittrice, ha scelto di vivere nel nostro paese.
ONE DAY – TESTO
Come on babe
You know you gotta get this
Life is tough when the winning is your business
Try harder, work longer
Beat the drum until your arms get stronger
Falling down, falling down’s part of the game bro’
Getting up is what you’ve gotta do, though
To make it, let’s break it down so you can build it up
And the nyou gotta take it
Gotta be the best that you can be
Shine with us, shine with us
Gotta be the stars inside your dreams
Baby you’ve got just
One day, One day
One day, To make it right
One day, One day
One day, to charge your life
Everyday, a dayu to make a differenze
Every play, a chance for it to make sense
Try harder, work longer
Move your feet until the rhythm is stronger
All around, all around you’ve got the beat down
Lift you head ‘cause your spirit is the best sound
To make it, so shake it
Life is what you take of it and so you gotta make it
Gotta be the best that you can be
Shine with us, shine with us
Gotta be the stars inside your dreams
Baby you’ve got just
One day, One day
One day, To make it right
One day, One day
One day, to charge your life
One day, One day
One day, To make it right
One day, One day
One day, to charge your life
One day, One day
One day, One day
One day,
Just have One day
‘Come on
Gotta run now
Try to make the difference
Gotta reach high
Fly to get the distance
Gotta dream big
Beating all resistence
YEAH!
Gotta run now
Try to make the difference
Gotta reach high
FFly to get the distance
Gotta dream big
Beating all resistence
Yeah!
‘Come on
One day, One day