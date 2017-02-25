“One day” è il nuovo singolo di YAYA deejay feat CHANNING

E´uscito nei giorni scorsi in limited edition One day il nuovo singolo di YAYA Deejay realizzato in featuring con la cantautrice americana Channing Banks.

Il brano prodotto da Lorenzo Confetta è un inno al saper cogliere le sfide e le opportunità della vita con il proprio carico di speranze.

Molisana d’origine ma Bolognese d’adozione, YAYA è una deejay e producer di 29 anni che ha già ottenuto diverse conferme a livello nazionale ed internazionale.

Tra le altre cose è stata Dj open act al Vasco Live Kom nel 2014 e nel 2016, ha collaborato con Radio 105 e per i marchi Lamborghini, Smart, Mercedes, Fiat ed Abarth.

Con la sua musica EDM, electro e progressive house YAYA è stata quest’anno (ma anche negli anni precedenti) la Dj resident a Casa Sanremo, l’Hospitality del Festival di Sanremo.

Ora Yaya Deejay lancia One day un brano pieno di energia in cui emergono chitarra elettrica e sonorità pop a scandire un ritmo intenso accompagnato da un testo di facile presa.

Ad impreziosire il brano la collaborazione con Channing Banks cantautrice californiana che da otto anni, dopo aver girato il mondo come modella, cantante, attrice e pittrice, ha scelto di vivere nel nostro paese.

ONE DAY – TESTO



Come on babe

You know you gotta get this

Life is tough when the winning is your business

Try harder, work longer

Beat the drum until your arms get stronger

Falling down, falling down’s part of the game bro’

Getting up is what you’ve gotta do, though

To make it, let’s break it down so you can build it up

And the nyou gotta take it

Gotta be the best that you can be

Shine with us, shine with us

Gotta be the stars inside your dreams

Baby you’ve got just

One day, One day

One day, To make it right

One day, One day

One day, to charge your life

Everyday, a dayu to make a differenze

Every play, a chance for it to make sense

Try harder, work longer

Move your feet until the rhythm is stronger

All around, all around you’ve got the beat down

Lift you head ‘cause your spirit is the best sound

To make it, so shake it

Life is what you take of it and so you gotta make it

Gotta be the best that you can be

Shine with us, shine with us

Gotta be the stars inside your dreams

Baby you’ve got just

One day, One day

One day, To make it right

One day, One day

One day, to charge your life

One day, One day

One day, To make it right

One day, One day

One day, to charge your life

One day, One day

One day, One day

One day,

Just have One day

‘Come on

Gotta run now

Try to make the difference

Gotta reach high

Fly to get the distance

Gotta dream big

Beating all resistence

YEAH!

Gotta run now

Try to make the difference

Gotta reach high

FFly to get the distance

Gotta dream big

Beating all resistence

Yeah!

‘Come on

One day, One day